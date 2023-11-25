McDonald's Canada founder George Cohon, who brought Big Macs to the Soviet Union, dead at 86

George Cohon, the founder of McDonald's Canada whose efforts helped expand the fast food giant into the Soviet Union, died Friday night according to his son.

Mark Cohon announced the passing of his father in a post on X, formerly Twitter, Saturday morning.

"Last night we said farewell to my Dad. Our family, Canada and the world lost a remarkable man," Mark said in the post, in which he also shared a picture of his father.

Tributes poured in from Canadian political and business leaders following the announcement.

In a statement posted to X, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called George Cohon "remarkable."

"He was an accomplished businessman who never stopped giving back, and who dedicated himself to lifting others up. Our families' paths crossed multiple times over the years, and his passion for serving – and supporting – others was always evident," Trudeau said on X.

"Canada is better off because of George, and his passing is an extraordinary loss. To his family, to his friends, and to all those across the country and around the world who he so selflessly served: I'm sending you my deepest condolences and keeping you in my thoughts."

"A remarkable Canadian with a legacy the family can be proud of. Condolences," former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole said on X.

“Devoted to his family, devoted to his business, devoted to his country,” Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan tweeted. “His eyes always gleamed, his smile always broad. Time with him was time well-spent, and a time you’d remember for the rest of your life. He was that kind of guy. Our thoughts are with his family.”