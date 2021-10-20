Canada's annual inflation rate hits 4.4 per cent in September: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation picked up in September to reach its highest level since February 2003.
The agency says its consumer price index in September was up 4.4 per cent compared with a year ago.
The reading compared with a year-over-year increase of 4.1 per cent in August.
Driving most of the increase were prices at the pumps as consumers paid 32.8 per cent more last month for gasoline than in September 2020.
The statistics agency says the annual inflation rate would have been 3.5 per cent had it excluded gasoline prices from its calculation.
Statistics Canada also says that food prices overall rose 3.9 per cent year-over-year, compared to the 2.7 per cent recorded in August.
The pace of overall price increases in August reflected the rebound in prices from the lows witnessed one year earlier, a surge in consumer demand and supply-chain bottlenecks that have driven up transport costs, which are being passed on to buyers.
Those bottlenecks haven't abated, and Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said last week that they have proven more persistent than first believed.
September's reading marked the sixth consecutive month that headline inflation has clocked in above the Bank of Canada's target range of between one- and three-per-cent.
Statistics Canada says the average of the three measures for core inflation, which are considered better gauges of underlying price pressures and closely tracked by the Bank of Canada, was 2.67 per cent for September, up from 2.6 per cent in August.
The September reading is the highest since December 2008.
CIBC senior economist Royce Mendes says the central bank's indicators for inflation suggest the economy has yet to fully heal from the pandemic, and likely leave the Bank of Canada to see the recent rise in prices as temporary.
Macklem has said the central bank would act to rein in inflation if the current bout of price increases look to become more than one-off pressure points.
Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
- Newfoundland and Labrador: 4.4 per cent (4.8)
- Prince Edward Island: 6.3 per cent (6.3)
- Nova Scotia: 5.2 per cent (5.1)
- New Brunswick: 5.1 per cent (4.7)
- Quebec: 5.1 per cent (4.4)
- Ontario: 4.4 per cent (4.0)
- Manitoba: 4.7 per cent (4.4)
- Saskatchewan: 3.3 per cent (2.9)
- Alberta: 4.0 per cent (4.7)
- British Columbia: 3.5 per cent (3.5)
The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets):
- St. John's, N.L.: 3.8 per cent (4.3)
- Charlottetown-Summerside: 6.2 per cent (6.2)
- Halifax: 4.8 per cent (4.8)
- Saint John, N.B.: 4.9 per cent (4.4)
- Quebec City: 4.2 per cent (3.7)
- Montreal: 5.1 per cent (4.4)
- Ottawa: 5.3 per cent (4.8)
- Toronto: 3.8 per cent (3.3)
- Thunder Bay, Ont.: 4.1 per cent (4.4)
- Winnipeg: 4.5 per cent (4.2)
- Regina: 2.8 per cent (2.2)
- Saskatoon: 3.2 per cent (3.2)
- Edmonton: 3.7 per cent (4.4)
- Calgary: 4.2 per cent (4.9)
- Vancouver: 3.6 per cent (3.3)
- Victoria: 2.4 per cent (3.2)
- Whitehorse: 4.9 per cent (5.0)
- Yellowknife: 4.8 per cent (4.1)
- Iqaluit: 2.6 per cent (2.6)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2021
MORE Business News
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BNN Bloomberg RADIO
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels Northern Ireland trip
Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and has cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday. The palace didn't offer specifics on the decision, but says the 95-year-old monarch is 'in good spirits.'
BREAKING | Canada's annual inflation rate hits 4.4 per cent in September: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation picked up in September to reach its highest level since February 2003.
Sask. COVID-19 response draws criticism after province asks U.S. states for help before federal government
A Saskatchewan physician and public policy advisor, as well as the NDP Opposition, are criticizing the province’s decision to ask U.S. states for COVID-19 assistance before asking the Canadian government.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigration
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province 'to collect the dole,' instead saying that he is 'pro immigration.'
NEW | New Conservative MP Laila Goodridge hopes to be a strong voice for Alberta's energy sector
Laila Goodridge, the newly elected Conservative MP for Fort McMurray—Cold Lake, says changing the narrative around Canada's oil and gas sector is of utmost importance to her as she takes on her new role in Ottawa.
Videos on social media mock 16-year-old stabbing victim as Montreal police search for suspects
As Montreal police continue to investigate the city's 25th homicide -- and second fatal stabbing in two days -- videos are circulating on social media that mock the 16-year-old victim.
U.S. surgeons successfully test pig kidney transplant in human patient
For the first time, a pig kidney has been transplanted into a human without triggering immediate rejection by the recipient's immune system, a potentially major advance that could eventually help alleviate a dire shortage of human organs for transplant.
These countries are vaccinating children against COVID-19
Here is a list of some countries that have approved or are considering vaccinating children against COVID-19.
COVID-19 restrictions: Changes to capacity limits coming for many B.C. venues
Capacity limits for B.C. event venues will soon be lifted when the province moves to the next phase of its vaccine-card program, the province's top doctor announced Tuesday.
Canada
-
Videos on social media mock 16-year-old stabbing victim as Montreal police search for suspects
As Montreal police continue to investigate the city's 25th homicide -- and second fatal stabbing in two days -- videos are circulating on social media that mock the 16-year-old victim.
-
More than 5,500 B.C. health-care workers still unvaccinated as deadline nears
With just one week to go before B.C.'s broader COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health-care workers comes into effect, about 5,500 employees have yet to receive their first dose.
-
Saskatchewan premier says province could have acted sooner on renewed COVID-19 rules
On the day Saskatchewan asked the federal government for help to deal with surging COVID-19 hospitalizations, Premier Scott Moe granted the province could have acted sooner on a renewed mask mandate or proof-of-vaccination policy.
-
'By mistake they shot me': Coquitlam, B.C., man who survived shooting hoping for justice
A Metro Vancouver man says it’s a miracle he’s alive after becoming the innocent victim of a shooting earlier this year.
-
COVID-19 restrictions: Changes to capacity limits coming for many B.C. venues
Capacity limits for B.C. event venues will soon be lifted when the province moves to the next phase of its vaccine-card program, the province's top doctor announced Tuesday.
-
Quick-thinking hikers unravel turbans to help with rescue at Metro Vancouver park
A group of quick-thinking young men were forced to get creative by using their turbans as a makeshift rope to help rescue a pair of hikers in a Metro Vancouver park earlier this month.
World
-
Police: Shooting at Kenosha home leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded
Three people are dead and two others critically wounded following a shooting at a home in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha, police said.
-
Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny wins top EU prize
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's main critic, was awarded the European Union's top human rights prize on Wednesday.
-
Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt
A U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted unanimously to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony.
-
Taliban praise suicide bombers, offer families cash and land
The Taliban praised suicide bombers who died during the war against the former government and its Western allies and offered their families sums of cash and promises of land, the movement's interior ministry said in a statement.
-
U.S. couple accused in submarine espionage case indicted
A Maryland couple arrested earlier this month on charges of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country have been indicted, the U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday.
-
Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections
A Texas nurse was convicted Tuesday of capital murder in the deaths of four patients who died after prosecutors say he injected them with air following heart surgeries.
Politics
-
NEW
NEW | New Conservative MP Laila Goodridge hopes to be a strong voice for Alberta's energy sector
Laila Goodridge, the newly elected Conservative MP for Fort McMurray—Cold Lake, says changing the narrative around Canada's oil and gas sector is of utmost importance to her as she takes on her new role in Ottawa.
-
Vaccine mandate coming to House of Commons, MPs rule
Anyone entering the House of Commons precinct -- including MPs -- will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Nov. 22, the Board of Internal Economy has ordered. The new rule starts on the day the 44th Parliament kicks off.
-
'I feel a great responsibility': Meet Liberal Rechie Valdez, Canada's first Filipina MP
Rechie Valdez has turned self-described 'side hustles' into full-time focuses as an entrepreneur, and is now taking on a new challenge: Liberal MP for Mississauga-Streetsville. In taking her seat in the House of Commons next month as one of 50 rookies elected, she'll also be making history as Canada's first federally-elected Filipina MP.
Health
-
These countries are vaccinating children against COVID-19
Here is a list of some countries that have approved or are considering vaccinating children against COVID-19.
-
Having mono in adolescence may increase MS risk later in life: study
Having infectious mononucleosis, also known as mono, during childhood and adolescence may be a risk factor for developing multiple sclerosis later in life, a new study suggests.
-
White House details plans to vaccinate 28M children age 5-11
Children age 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.
Sci-Tech
-
Orionid meteor shower to reach peak on Thursday, but full moon may interfere
The Orionid meteor shower is expected to reach its peak in the early hours of Thursday morning, but the full moon may obstruct the show for celestial watchers.
-
How AirPods became Apple's hottest product
Apple's fall product event on Monday, which had been widely framed in the press as a MacBook event, it was arguably the AirPods that stole the show. So how did this product become so popular?
-
He took a job with his college buddy's sister, Elizabeth Holmes. Now he's a witness in her trial
Daniel Edlin is testifying in the criminal case against Elizabeth Holmes over allegations she knowingly misled patients, doctors and investors with claims that her startup's technology could reliably and accurately test for a range of conditions using just a few drops of blood taken by finger stick.
Entertainment
-
McCain book shares why she left 'toxic' times at 'The View'
Meghan McCain says she decided to leave 'The View' following her second day back from maternity leave in January when frequent foil Joy Behar said “I did not miss you” during a political argument.
-
Rapper formerly known as Kanye West is now just Ye
A Los Angeles judge on Monday approved the request of the rapper, producer and fashion designer to legally change his name from Kanye Omari West to just Ye, with no middle or last name.
-
'I'm heartbroken by this': Celine Dion delays opening of Las Vegas shows due to medical reasons
Just weeks before Céline Dion was set to return to the stage in Las Vegas, the Quebec superstar is delaying her show due to "unforeseen medical symptoms," her team said in a news release.
Business
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's annual inflation rate hits 4.4 per cent in September: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation picked up in September to reach its highest level since February 2003.
-
Toys, appliances and handbags: These are the items you may not get in time for the holidays
Experts are advising Canadians to start their holiday shopping early to avoid missing out on big-ticket items such as appliances, handbags and this year’s hottest toys as global supply chain issues continue to impact availability and price.
-
Global stocks mixed after Wall St rise, weak Japanese trade
Global stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street advanced on strong corporate earnings and Japanese exports weakened.
Sports
-
Olympic flame arrives in Beijing amid boycott calls
The Olympic flame arrived in Beijing on Wednesday amid calls from overseas critics for a boycott of the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games.
-
Four-time Stanley Cup winner Mike Bossy reveals lung cancer diagnosis
Former New York Islanders winger and TVA hockey analyst Mike Bossy is battling lung cancer.
-
Liverpool edges 10-man Atletico Madrid in five-goal Champions League thriller
Liverpool narrowly edged past 10-man Atletico Madrid in an all-time classic Champions League encounter, as the two sides shared five goals in the Spanish capital.
Autos
-
Ford Foundation to divest millions from fossil fuels
The Ford Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the United States, announced Monday that it will divest millions from fossil fuels, following similar investment decisions made by other sizable foundations in recent years.
-
Smartphone producer Foxconn announces electric car venture
The Taiwanese company that manufactures smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands announced plans Monday to produce electric cars for auto brands under a similar contract model.
-
Ford promises 'huge' investment in Windsor, Ont., auto plant after shift cuts
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province and federal governments will be making a "huge" investment in a Windsor, Ont., auto assembly plant to help ramp up production after the company announced a shift cut.