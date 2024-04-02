Bell Media president Sean Cohan says layoffs were necessary to reach company's goals

Multiple attack complaints filed about 2 dogs that killed 11-year-old boy Edmonton boy: city
Two 'very large dogs' killed an 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton Monday night, police said.
Bell Media president Sean Cohan says recent layoffs and programming cuts are something he doesn't take lightly, but were necessary to accelerate the company's goals in the digital media landscape.
On Tuesday, Cohan made his first public appearance since stepping into the executive role by speaking at the inaugural Black Screen Office Symposium in Toronto, where he used a keynote address to outline Bell Media's continued commitment to diversity.
In an interview after the speech, Cohan said he takes issue with how layoffs across the country by parent company Bell Inc., have been characterized as "killing journalism."
In February, Bell announced 4,800 job cuts at all levels of the company, of which fewer than 10 per cent have affected Bell Media specifically. Bell Media also announced the end of multiple local newscasts across the country and said CTV's flagship investigative series "W5" would no longer be a standalone program.
Cohan said Bell Media now has "more dedicated journalists in more territories" in Canada than ever before as a result of the restructuring. The company says "CTV National News" will soon have dedicated newsgathering staff in all 10 Canadian provinces, a first for the newscast.
While BCE Inc., announced it was selling off 45 of 103 Bell radio stations as part of the restructuring, Cohan said he thinks radio is still "a viable business going forward."
He said the company sold those stations to "committed local players" it felt were "better homes."
In his keynote address at the BSO Symposium, Cohan said an important part of his mandate is to create greater diversity within Bell Media, adding that diversity makes for "great business."
He said the company wants half of the English and French language programs it commissions this year to be generated by creatives from Black, Indigenous, people of colour and under-represented groups. A publicist later said Cohan misspoke and was referring to English-language commissions only.
Cohan, who began his post in November, said he's committed to making sure the company delivers "differentiated storytelling" by having a "diverse, inclusive workforce."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024.
CTV News is part of Bell Media, which is owned by BCE
Alberta RCMP says its members are continuing to maintain public safety at a carbon tax protest west of Calgary and say members of a similar demonstration were involved in a multi-vehicle crash.
Don Hankey, the chairman and majority shareholder of Knight Specialty Insurance, said that the deal to underwrite former President Donald Trump's US$175 million bond in N.Y. came together quickly and that Trump posted all cash as collateral.
All members of Parliament, the prime minister, opposition party leaders and ministers have received pay hikes between $8,500 and $17,000 this year.
Comedian Joe Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series 'SCTV,' has died.
Donations to the BC SPCA are pouring in to help a puppy who was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks.
Shannen Doherty says she's letting some things go as she lives with stage 4 breast cancer.
Although a private browsing mode known as 'Incognito' in Google's widely used Chrome browser has been available for nearly a decade, a legal settlement involving the way it works has casting new attention on this commonly available setting.
Basil Borutski, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing three women in the Ottawa Valley in 2015, has died in custody.
Four people have been arrested after a Pokémon card valued at $7,000 was stolen north of Toronto over the weekend.
Potential jurors were quizzed Tuesday on their opinions about COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and the blockade that paralyzed a major Canada-U.S. border crossing in Alberta.
A Saskatchewan veteran says he’s still pursuing his lawsuit against the Royal Canadian Legion after he discovered a Legion staff member was snooping into his and other veterans’ records.
Alberta's police watchdog will be investigating an incident in Calgary on Tuesday that saw a dog shot to death by an officer in the Manchester industrial area.
A stranded killer whale calf is showing signs of regular activity as it breaches every seven to 10 minutes in a lagoon near the northern Vancouver Island village of Zeballos.
Donald Trump called immigrants in the United States illegally 'animals' and 'not human' in a speech in Michigan on Tuesday, resorting to the degrading rhetoric he has employed time and again on the campaign trail.
Eight cruise passengers left behind in the African island nation of Sao Tome and Principe have been struggling for days to catch up with their Norwegian Cruise Line ship as it makes its way up the western coast of Africa.
More than 53,000 people have fled Haiti’s capital in less than three weeks, the vast majority to escape unrelenting gang violence, according to a United Nations report released Tuesday.
North Korea said on Wednesday it successfully test-fired a new mid- to long-range solid-fuel hypersonic missile, North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun said.
Sudan on Tuesday suspended the work of Saudi state-owned broadcasters Al Arabiya, Al Hadath and UAE-owned Sky News Arabia channel 'due to its lack of commitment to the required professionalism and transparency and failure to renew its licenses,' Sudanese state news agency (SUNA) said.
The Mexican government blamed a contractor Tuesday for a loose railway fitting that caused a train car to derail on the president’s pet project, a tourist rail route known as the Maya Train.
The federal government is launching a new $6 billion 'Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund' meant to speed up construction and upgrade key components needed to support building more homes such as waste and water infrastructure.
As the premier of Canada's largest province warned that Justin Trudeau's political future is tied to the fate of his consumer carbon price, the leader of the federal Conservatives urged the prime minister to convene an emergency meeting with his provincial and territorial counterparts.
Canada joined multiple allies including the United States, Poland and Australia in demanding a full investigation Tuesday after an Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed food in the Gaza Strip.
A 61-year-old man with diabetes is speaking out after he was initially denied coverage for Ozempic due to what he later learned was a clerical error.
Do irrational thoughts sometimes crowd your mind, leaving you feeling worried or maybe even on the verge of a panic attack?
A man celebrating his 94th birthday at an Idaho restaurant with his family last Monday would’ve died had another patron not been there to come to his aid.
Experts are warning a new feature on the popular social media app Snapchat can add to teens' anxiety.
For a few precious minutes next Monday, countless Canadians may marvel as the sky darkens and the moon slips directly between the Earth and sun, a rare and remarkable spectacle in the cosmic ballet, not seen in much of Canada for decades.
The largest producer of fresh eggs in the U.S. said Tuesday it had temporarily halted production at a Texas plant after bird flu was found in chickens, and officials said the virus had also been detected at poultry facility in Michigan.
Over 200 names featured on a new open letter submitted by the Artist Rights Alliance non-profit calls on artificial intelligence tech companies, developers, platforms, digital music services and platforms to stop using AI 'to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists.'
Last week, the singer caused a stir among her loyal social media followers after she posted a statement to her Instagram page in which she said she was "tired" of the criticism often directed her way "by everyone in my life and on the internet." She ended saying, "I quit."
WeWork said on Tuesday it aimed to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. and Canada by May 31 and had negotiated more than US$8 billion, or over 40 per cent, reduction in rent commitments from landlords.
Tesla posted its first year-over-year drop in sales since the first year of the pandemic, as increased electric vehicle competition from Chinese and Western automakers ate into demand.
The manuscript alone is expected to fetch up to US$1.2 million, given its unique significance and status as the most valuable Conan Doyle item ever offered at auction, a Sotheby's statement said.
There are plenty of reasons why many health professionals don’t want you on a restrictive diet.
Rajon Rondo officially announced his retirement from the NBA after 16 seasons.
Winnipeg-born linesman, Ryan Galloway, has officially put on his stripes for the last time.
German soccer authorities will redesign the number '4' on the country’s national jerseys amid claims it resembles a logo used by Nazi paramilitary units.
The Manitoba government is extending the fuel tax holiday.
Police in Burlington, Vt. say its residents are finding hidden AirTags and other GPS tracking devices on vehicles returning from Montreal.
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
B.C. conservation officers recently seized a nine-foot-long Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack.
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
A taxi driver was hospitalized in serious condition following a crash on the Port Mann Bridge early Tuesday afternoon.
The B.C. government has proposed new tenancy protections designed to prevent some "unfair rent increases" and "bad-faith evictions," officials announced Tuesday.
Mounties in Nanaimo have opened an impaired driving investigation after a woman was struck and killed while walking on a sidewalk near the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.
A Toronto-area cop has been temporarily demoted after entering a peace bond on allegations of domestic assault and admitting to mocking a man in custody who was suffering from mental health issues.
Torontonians eager to catch a glimpse of the upcoming total solar eclipse would be wise to hit the road and head out of town next Monday.
A Toronto police officer accused of stealing a deceased person's credit and debit cards, as well as a luxury watch, asserted his innocence in court on Tuesday.
Alberta’s government is continuing its push for nuclear power in the province. Premier Danielle Smith spoke at an energy summit Tuesday about the benefits of small modular reactors (SMRs), just hours after funding was announced for deployment research.
The Ottawa Police Service says two officers were left with serious injuries following a stolen vehicle investigation over the weekend.
In a heartwarming display of solidarity, the hockey community has rallied around 15-year-old Caroline Courchesne, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.
Montreal public transit riders are wondering if an STM driver went too far after he kicked all the passengers off a bus when one rider allegedly raised their voice at the driver for missing a stop.
Defenders of a Montreal family fighting deportation to Nigeria say they have obtained temporary permission to remain in Canada.
After a stretch of dry weather through the Easter long weekend, Southwestern Quebec is bracing for snow this week. Montreal could see more than 10 centimetres of accumulation.
Edmontonians are being urged to stay off the ice in the North Saskatchewan River a day after a woman went missing after falling into the water.
One person is dead after a weapons call on Tuesday in north Edmonton.
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements across all three Maritime provinces warning of a multi-day snowfall event, with significant amounts possible in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
Tire tracks have made a muddy mess of what is otherwise a pretty and peaceful final resting place next to the ocean in Dominion, N.S.
The federal government is launching a new $6 billion 'Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund' meant to speed up construction and upgrade key components needed to support building more homes such as waste and water infrastructure.
The first budget from the Wab Kinew-led NDP provincial government has been announced.
Winnipeg-born linesman, Ryan Galloway, has officially put on his stripes for the last time.
Reaction is pouring in for the NDP government’s new budget for Manitoba.
Trampolines are produced and used across the globe. However, few people know Saskatchewan's contribution to the global phenomenon and how it all started with a collection of ingenious farmers from a small town west of Regina.
The Government of Saskatchewan is touting its red tape reduction committee has saved businesses in the province more than $680 million in the past decade.
In celebration of the Western Development Museum (WDM) fostering Saskatchewan’s history for 75 years, a new historic day has been proclaimed for April 2 - Western Development Museum Day.
A one bedroom-one bathroom apartment renting for $430/month in Waterloo’s University District may sound like a steal, but the listing isn't what it initially seems.
The Guelph Storm Hockey Club has been fined for the behaviour of its head coach during Monday night’s playoff game against Sault Ste. Marie.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland stopped in Kitchener Tuesday to announce a $400 million top up to the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund.
Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR) is calling on the provincial government for support as it cuts six hours out of its daily operations because of a lack of funding.
The City of Saskatoon is considering the possibility of building its own organics processing facility after cancelling an agreement with a third-party contractor last year.
A 33-year-old La Ronge man has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of a 52-year-old woman in the community.
Four more charges of sexual assault and interference involving victims under 16 have quietly been laid against a former Sudbury high school teacher.
Sudbury police say they received reports of a speed enforcement camera in the Garson community being damaged over the weekend.
The credibility of a witness took centre stage in Sudbury on Tuesday at the trial of Liam Stinson, who is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $6 billion in housing money Tuesday. $1 billion will go directly to municipalities to support urgent infrastructure needs, while $5 billion will support long-term priorities such as wastewater infrastructure.
No one was home when a fire ripped through a home north of Lucan Tuesday morning, destroying the century old structure.
There is growing opposition to the end of obstetrical deliveries at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital. A petition has been started by a local woman calling for the department to stay open.
Police in downtown Barrie are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a construction vehicle late Tuesday morning.
One person is dead after a GO train struck a vehicle at a crossing along the Barrie Line in Vaughan Tuesday.
A former Brampton fire captain accused of murdering his wife last year appeared alongside his lawyer inside the Collingwood, Ont., courthouse Tuesday and waived his right to a preliminary hearing, opting instead to move directly to Superior Court.
Workers at Windsor Salt Ojibway Mine have been laid off indefinitely, according to a spokesperson for Morton Salt.
If you are looking for work in the medical field or in hospital support services the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance is hiring.
An Essex councillor hopes a potential by-law prohibiting the release of latex and Mylar helium balloons will inspire residents to think of environmentally friendly ways to mark milestones or memorialize.
Mounties in Nanaimo have opened an impaired driving investigation after a woman was struck and killed while walking on a sidewalk near the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.
A man in his 60s has been charged with aggravated assault after two people were stabbed, including one fatally, at a downtown Victoria hostel over the weekend.
British Columbia's government has introduced a bill that would give federally recognized First Nations the legal right to acquire and hold land in the province.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
An employee at a southern Alberta ski resort is making visitors smile, one hug at a time.
The City of Lethbridge is opening three seasonal yard waste sites Tuesday.
The City of Lethbridge is making it easier for residents to make their homes more energy efficient.
The District of Sault Ste. Marie Social Services Administration Board is moving into its new offices this week.
A Colorado low is approaching the northeast Tuesday evening bringing a mix of messy precipitation as temperatures drop briefly over the next few days.
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is hoping a new approach to traffic safety messaging will resonate with the public.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
