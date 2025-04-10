ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Videotron sues Rogers for $91M, alleging breach of contract in Freedom Mobile deal

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Quebecor Inc.-subsidiary Videotron is suing Rogers Communications Inc. for $91 million over an alleged breach of contract related to the sale of Freedom Mobile two years ago. A man enters Freedom Mobile store in Toronto on Thursday, November 24, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















