Air Canada contests decision on power wheelchairs after touting accessibility efforts

Hundreds of Canadian military base workers could strike on Monday
Hundreds of workers in Canadian military bases will walk off the job Monday as contract negotiations drag on, their union says.
Air Canada is appealing a decision by the country's transport regulator that seeks to boost accessibility for travellers living with a disability.
The move at the Federal Court of Appeal aims to overturn orders from the Canadian Transportation Agency requiring the airline to accommodate passengers whose power wheelchairs don't fit through the cargo door of a scheduled plane.
The agency told Air Canada to either find similar flights on a comparable route or swap in a plane that can carry the electric wheelchairs, as long as the customer makes the request three weeks in advance.
Air Canada's appeal of the plane substitution order prolongs a case that has dragged on for more than seven years after passenger Tim Rose accused the company of discrimination when it told him his power wheelchair wouldn't fit in 2016, rendering his Ohio-bound flight off limits.
Rose says the latest move is “disappointing,” particularly after Air Canada touted new measures in November to improve the travel experience for passengers with a disability.
Air Canada says it has accepted most of the ruling's orders to remove barriers but challenged the obligation to change aircraft on short notice for smaller routes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.
In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.
A 'Love is Blind' contestant has filed a lawsuit against the reality experiment Netflix series, citing a 'traumatic' experience during filming which a non-disclosure agreement prevented her from discussing.
We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.
Israel is defending itself in the United Nations' highest court Thursday against allegations that it is committing genocide with its military campaign in Gaza.
Advocates warn a new Ontario Catholic school curriculum for family life education, set to be taught in the fall, has homophobic and transphobic undertones.
The illegal tunnel discovered under a historic Brooklyn synagogue compromised the stability of several structures surrounding the religious complex, prompting an order to vacate as well as citations against its owners, city officials said.
Barred from giving his own closing argument, Donald Trump took in his lawyer’s summation as a glowering, arms-folded spectator at the end of his New York civil fraud trial Thursday, hours after authorities responded to a bomb threat at the judge’s house.
Teachers across Saskatchewan will strike for one day next week as a contract bargaining standoff continues.
A lawyer representing a Saskatchewan First Nation says an investigation into the statutory release of a man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others should be made public ahead of a coroner's inquest into the stabbing rampage.
An extreme cold warning is in place for the city of Calgary, prompting major concerns for residents as well as many schools that will need to fall back on inclement weather policies to protect student safety.
The Crown says former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis should receive a severe prison sentence for breaching Canada's secrets law.
Toronto police are laying charges against a man who allegedly waved a terrorist flag at a protest, and are moving to block further protests at a major overpass.
The FAA grounded 171 Boeing jets installed with the same panel after the landing, most of which are operated by U.S. carriers Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, pending safety inspections.
Iran's navy captured an oil tanker Thursday in the Gulf of Oman that only months earlier had seen its cargo of Iranian oil seized by the United States over sanctions linked to Tehran's nuclear program, further escalating the tensions gripping the Mideast's waterways.
The Pentagon's internal watchdog said Thursday he will review the secrecy surrounding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's hospitalization and why the Defense Department waited days to inform the White House that he had transferred authority to his deputy.
Iran's intelligence ministry on Thursday identified a top suspect, described as ringleader and bomb-maker, in the twin suicide bombings last week claimed by the Islamic State group as the death toll from the attack rose to at least 94, state media reported.
Federal public servants warned the government two years ago that large increases to immigration could affect housing affordability and services, internal documents show.
As some MPs gather Thursday to mull a request for a study on cellphone package price increases, telecom industry watchers say it's clear costs are too high despite indications that prices have come down in recent years.
The 12-bed hospital in New-Wes-Valley, N.L. - population 2,000 - found itself at the centre of a heated debate about staff shortages in rural health care when the province signed a contract to staff its emergency department virtually.
The head of the UN health agency said Wednesday holiday gatherings and the spread of the most prominent variant globally led to increased transmission of COVID-19 last month.
The Canadian Medical Association is calling on provinces and territories to rebuild the health-care system to provide more access for patients amid reports of overflowing emergency rooms across the country.
False and misleading information supercharged with cutting-edge artificial intelligence that threatens to erode democracy and polarize society is the top immediate risk to the global economy, the World Economic Forum said in a report Wednesday.
A new paper from a Dalhousie researcher explores the behaviour of sperm whales and their strong similarities with humans, particularly in how they form ethno-linguistic groups.
Rental firm Hertz Global Holdings said on Thursday it would sell about 20,000 electric vehicles from its U.S. fleet due to higher expenses related to collision and damage, and will opt for gas-powered vehicles.
The 75th Emmy Awards will be studded with cast reunions and recreations of classic moments from a dozen beloved shows throughout television history. The first such scene will come within the 10 minutes of host Anthony Anderson's Emmys opening, and the moments will be spread throughout the Fox telecast.
The rapper G Herbo could face just over a year in jail after pleading guilty to his role in a scheme that used stolen credit card information to pay for an opulent lifestyle including private jets and designer puppies.
Google has laid off hundreds of employees working on its hardware, voice assistance and engineering teams as part of cost-cutting measures.
Canada's population has surged over the last year, with growth driven in large part by foreign workers and international students. But as the federal government weighs limiting non-permanent residents, a new report from Desjardins says such a move would 'deepen the recession expected in 2024.'
Everyone has seen the videos of people — presumably normal, functional members of society — inciting desperate mosh pits in Target or acting up in Starbucks over limited edition Stanley 1913 cups.
Here's how to take care of your pets during cold winters.
People who have more interrupted sleep in their 30s and 40s are more than twice as likely to have memory and thinking problems a decade later, according to a new study.
Six-time NFL champion Bill Belichick has agreed to part ways as the coach of the New England Patriots on Thursday, bringing an end to his 24-year tenure as the architect of the most decorated dynasty of the league's Super Bowl era, The Associated Press reports.
The International Ice Hockey Federation has barred Israel from competing in its world championship events citing security concerns.
Knowing what it takes to defend a national women's figure skating championship has Madeline Schizas feeling prepared to do it again.
More than 5,000 applications for personalized Ontario licence plates were rejected in 2023 due to sexual references, abusive language, and copyright issues.
The Department of Justice has ordered a recall of 600,000 Ram trucks as part of a settlement that directs engine maker Cummins Inc. to remedy environmental damage it caused when it illegally installed emissions control software in several hundred thousand vehicles, skirting emissions testing.
