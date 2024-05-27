Business

    • A&W Food Services signs long-term development deal with Pret A Manger

    People eat at the Pret A Manger store front in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette People eat at the Pret A Manger store front in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
    Share

    A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. has signed a long-term development agreement with sandwich chain Pret A Manger (Europe) Ltd.

    The deal follows a two-year trial period.

    A&W Food Services holds exclusive master franchisor rights to Canada for the Pret brand.

    During the trial period, Pret products were offered in certain A&W restaurants and a stand-alone Pret location was opened in downtown Toronto earlier this year.

    A&W says it will introduce Pret's products in a variety of formats, starting with a national roll out of Pret coffee in A&W restaurants this fall.

    It says the development plan calls for an increase in the number of physical locations offering Pret products across Canada over an initial 10-year development term.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    • Some birds may use 'mental time travel,' study finds

      Real quick — what did you have for lunch yesterday? Were you with anyone? Where were you? Can you picture the scene? The ability to remember things that happened to you in the past, especially to go back and recall little incidental details, is a hallmark of what psychologists call episodic memory — and new research indicates that it’s an ability humans may share with birds called Eurasian jays.

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News