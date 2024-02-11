5 things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

'I got really angry': Ontario woman scares away car thieves at her home
When Maryam Ali saw a headlight on her car turn on in the middle of the night, she knew something wasn’t right — and rushed out to confront two car thieves, screaming at them.
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:
Tim Hortons
Restaurant Brands International Inc. will release its fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday before financial markets open. The company that owns Tim Hortons and other quick-serve restaurants announced a deal last month to buy Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., the largest Burger King franchisee in the United States, for US$1 billion.
Housing data
Housing data will be in the spotlight Thursday when the Canadian Real Estate Association is expected to release its January home sales figures, after regional numbers showed the market is roaring back to life. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. will also release its latest reading on housing starts in the country the same day.
Economic data
The picture of how the economy fared at the end of 2023 will become a little clearer this week. Statistics Canada will release its monthly survey of manufacturing for December on Thursday and wholesale trade numbers for December on Friday.
TC Energy
Investors will be looking for updates from TC Energy Corp. and its multi-billion-dollar asset divestiture plan when the company reports its fourth-quarter results on Friday. The plan comes as the company works to reduce its debt in the wake of the completion of the costly Coastal GasLink project.
Air Canada
Air Canada will report its fourth-quarter results and hold a conference call on Friday before markets open. The airline has been under scrutiny for how it accommodates passengers living with disabilities. Air Canada chief executive Michael Rousseau faced a barrage of questions last week at a House of Commons committee meeting over reports of passenger mistreatment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2024.
Canada is approaching total irrelevance in the world's fastest-growing continent, experts argue, saying that a pattern of disengagement in trade, diplomacy and investment in Africa means Ottawa is ceding ground to Russia and China.
Italy has been shaken by the alleged gang rape of a 13-year-old girl in front of her boyfriend in a public park in the Sicilian city of Catania, the latest in a string of shocking sexual attacks in the country.
Dries van Agt, the Christian Democrat prime minister of the Netherlands from 1977 until 1982, has died by euthanasia, 'hand in hand' together with his wife, according to the human rights organization he founded. They both were 93.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would encourage Russia to do “whatever the hell they want” to any NATO member country that doesn’t meet spending guidelines on defense in a stunning admission he would not abide by the collective-defence clause at the heart of the alliance if reelected.
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
Health Minister Mark Holland says he has 'every confidence' his government can deliver pharmacare legislation by the promised March 1 deadline, and that the Liberals are 'not pulling the fire alarm' on their confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP over the issue.
King Charles III attended church Sunday for the first time since his cancer diagnosis. Walking beside Queen Camilla, Charles arrived at St. Mary Magdalene Church, close to Sandringham House in eastern England where he retreated to recuperate following his first treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.
A synthetic opioid 25 times more powerful than fentanyl has made its way to the Quebec City region, where public health officials reported Saturday they have detected the dangerous compound in pale green tablets that mimic the appearance of other prescription opioids.
A wide-ranging update to Quebec's pet welfare rules took effect across the province on Saturday, banning four cosmetic surgeries and setting new standards for the care of several mammal species.
Ontario Provincial Police say two drivers are facing stunt driving charges after being stopped on Highway 417 Saturday night.
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 56-year-old man found with severe injuries at a home in Stoney Creek on Saturday night, Hamilton police say.
An Alberta Health Services investigation into a long-running dispute involving six physicians and conflict of interest allegations has been animated by new counter-accusations and legal warnings.
Montreal, which was named a UNESCO city of design in 2006, has long been known as a haven for artists, thanks to its vibrant culture scene and rock-bottom rents. But as rents rise and former industrial neighbourhoods are redeveloped, some artists are being priced out or evicted as the community searches for creative solutions.
Russian forces launched 45 drones over Ukraine Sunday in a five-and-a-half-hour barrage, officials said, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continued the reshuffle of his war cabinet as the war enters its third year.
Egypt is threatening to suspend its peace treaty with Israel if Israeli troops are sent into the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah, and says fighting there could force the closure of the territory's main aid supply route, two Egyptian officials and a Western diplomat said Sunday.
A 5-year-old Palestinian girl who was trapped in a car with her dead relatives after it came under Israeli fire in Gaza last month has been found dead.
The death toll from a massive landslide that hit a gold-mining village in the southern Philippines has risen to 54 with 63 people still missing, authorities said Sunday.
Madagascar's Parliament has passed a law allowing for the chemical and, in some cases, surgical castration of those found guilty of the rape of a minor, prompting criticism from international rights groups, but also finding support from activists in the country who say it's an appropriate deterrent to curb a "rape culture."
King Charles III's recent unprecedented public disclosures of his treatments for an enlarged prostate and cancer have led to increased interest in the conditions.
Viral videos of people who appear to be driving Tesla vehicles while wearing mixed reality headsets have sparked safety concerns within the U.S. government and among Canadian tech experts.
Despite worries artificial intelligence lacks empathy and could be coming to steal their jobs, a growing number of Canadians are turning to AI tools, a new poll suggests.
Astronauts from Turkiye, Italy and Sweden returned to Earth on Friday, ending a private three-week mission to the International Space Station.
Rapper and hip-hop star Drake surprised a cancer survivor and fan who just finished chemotherapy with US$100,000 at his Bridgestone Arena concert in Nashville.
A new book offers an unprecedented peek into Canadians' bedrooms.
The thought of SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star describing a Travis Kelce touchdown isn't for everyone, but it does target an audience and demographic that is important to the future success of broadcasters like CBS.
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week include new housing and economic data.
Elon Musk's brain implant company Neuralink has moved its legal corporate home from Delaware to Nevada after a Delaware judge struck down Musk's US$55.8 billion pay package as CEO of Tesla.
CTV W5 unveils the worst offenders when it comes to responding to Better Business Bureau complaints.
When gathering to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, the culinary choices may be as important as the final score.
Valentine's Day is one of those holidays that haters call "forced," commercialized and downright expensive to pull off if expectations are to be met. This year, the day of romance that has grown into a celebration of all-around love and friendship is the first since the U.S. surgeon general issued a public health advisory last spring declaring loneliness and isolation an "epidemic" with dire consequences.
Cristina Farina was disappointed when she was stood up in London, but then she got chatting with stranger Matt Reinecke, changing the course of their lives forever.
Canada's women's water polo team has inched one step closer to a potential Olympic qualification.
William Dandjinou struck gold as part of a three-medal day for Canada at a short track speedskating World Cup event on Saturday.
Ontario Provincial Police say two drivers are facing stunt driving charges after being stopped on Highway 417 Saturday night.
Carmakers say they're caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with criminals as auto thefts surge.
