    • The latest recall from Ford impacts thousands of Canadian customers

    FILE - This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows the Ford logo on the front grill of a 2019 Ford Explorer on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) FILE - This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows the Ford logo on the front grill of a 2019 Ford Explorer on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
    Ford is recalling about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles in Canada due to an exterior part that may be loose, missing or become detached and create a hazard for other drivers on the road.

    The recall affects certain Ford Explorer vehicles from the 2011 to 2019 model years.

    Documents provided by the company state that some of these vehicles did not have their A-pillar trim clips attached properly due to “improper assembly or repair.” As a result, these trim pieces may detach while driving, creating a hazard for other drivers and increasing the risk of a crash.

    “The customer may visually detect gaps around a loose A-pillar trim or detect an audible rattle and/or excessive wind noise from the A-pillar area, which is near the sides of the front windshield,” a spokesperson for Ford Canada said in a written statement.

    The company said it is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to this condition.

    Globally, the recall affects 2.24 million people.

    Owners will be notified by mail starting March 13 and instructed to take their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the A-pillar exterior trim inspected and replaced as required, free of charge.

    With files from The Associated Press

