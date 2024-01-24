The latest recall from Ford impacts thousands of Canadian customers

Six dead in N.W.T. plane crash, one survivor taken to hospital
The Office of the Chief Coroner in the Northwest Territories says four passengers and two Northwestern Air Lease crew members have died in a plane crash near the town of Fort Smith.
Ford is recalling about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles in Canada due to an exterior part that may be loose, missing or become detached and create a hazard for other drivers on the road.
The recall affects certain Ford Explorer vehicles from the 2011 to 2019 model years.
Documents provided by the company state that some of these vehicles did not have their A-pillar trim clips attached properly due to “improper assembly or repair.” As a result, these trim pieces may detach while driving, creating a hazard for other drivers and increasing the risk of a crash.
“The customer may visually detect gaps around a loose A-pillar trim or detect an audible rattle and/or excessive wind noise from the A-pillar area, which is near the sides of the front windshield,” a spokesperson for Ford Canada said in a written statement.
The company said it is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to this condition.
Globally, the recall affects 2.24 million people.
Owners will be notified by mail starting March 13 and instructed to take their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the A-pillar exterior trim inspected and replaced as required, free of charge.
With files from The Associated Press
The nose wheel of a Boeing 757 passenger jet operated by Delta Air Lines popped off and rolled away as the plane was lining up for takeoff over the weekend from Atlanta's international airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent today and signalled it has begun discussing when it should start cutting rates.
Many Canadians may be looking for ways to navigate rising rental costs, as well as what action to take when they suspect a landlord might be demanding more than they're permitted to.
Comedian Jon Stewart is rewinding the clock, returning to “The Daily Show” as an occasional host and executive producing through the 2024 U.S. elections cycle.
Coonskin Creek in Youbou, B.C., has been flagged by Natural Resources Canada as derogatory and a request has been made to the Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) to rescind the name.
After 48 weeks, the Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick has come to a close, with the winner taking home more than $8 million.
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent, however it warned that it's still worried about the risk of inflation. One economist says although he expects cuts are coming in 2024, nothing is 'preordained.'
First Nations leaders are holding an emergency meeting in Ottawa today to discuss a mental-health crisis they warn could get even worse without government help.
B.C.'s chief coroner will provide an update on deaths from toxic drugs in the province – and the total number of lives lost is expected to be 'unprecedented.'
A captain with Edmonton Fire Rescue Service is accused of possessing, accessing and making available child sexual abuse materials.
This time, New Hampshire didn't surprise. Instead, its famously fickle voters stuck to the script of delivering a resounding ratification of the front-runner, Donald Trump, the former president. His victory over Nikki Haley was of scope that it cemented his hold on core Republican voters and substantially reduced the chances of any challenger overtaking him.
The nose wheel of a Boeing 757 passenger jet operated by Delta Air Lines popped off and rolled away as the plane was lining up for takeoff over the weekend from Atlanta's international airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Qatar, one of the world's top exporters of liquified natural gas, warned Wednesday that its deliveries were affected by ongoing attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels on shipping over Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Russia's Defence Ministry on Wednesday accused Ukrainian forces of shooting down a military transport plane, killing all 74 people aboard, including 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war being swapped.
With Turkiye completing its ratification of Sweden's bid to join NATO, Hungary is the last member of the military alliance not to have given its approval.
In April 2023, George Fox was gearing up for the adventure of a lifetime: a three-year cruise taking him around the world. The departure was set for Life at Sea’s inaugural cruise, slated to leave Istanbul on November 1.
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says former U.S. president Donald Trump is completely in his own world, and if he makes it back to the White House it could spell trouble for Canada.
The federal commission of inquiry into foreign interference is looking to examine alleged meddling by India in the last two general elections.
The federal government says it plans to appeal a ruling by the Federal Court stating that its use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was “not justified.”
Health Canada issued recalls for blinds from four companies over strangulation hazards in a matter of just two days.
B.C.'s chief coroner will provide an update on deaths from toxic drugs in the province – and the total number of lives lost is expected to be 'unprecedented.'
Most Canadians don't think the quality of health care in their province is likely to improve, a new survey suggests, despite new federal health accords with several provinces designed to quell the health-care crisis unfolding across Canada.
Online retailer eBay Inc. will cut about 1,000 jobs, or an estimated 9 per cent of its full-time workforce, saying its number of employees and costs have exceeded how much the business is growing in a slowing economy. It marks the latest layoffs in the tech industry.
Previously unknown colonies of emperor penguins have been spotted in new satellite imagery. Emperor penguins, considered "near threatened" with extinction, are the world's largest penguins. They raise their chicks in Antarctic winter on patches of frozen sea ice. But if the ice breaks up before the chicks have fledged, most will die.
Elon Musk — who was widely criticized for an antisemitic post on his social media site, X, two months ago — said following a visit to Auschwitz Monday that X has less antisemitic content than other social media platforms. But Musk conceded that he wasn’t aware until recently that antisemitism was a pervasive problem in the United States.
Comedian Jon Stewart is rewinding the clock, returning to “The Daily Show” as an occasional host and executive producing through the 2024 U.S. elections cycle.
These are the nominees for the 96th Academy Awards.
Christopher Nolan was still sleeping when his film, "Oppenheimer," landed a leading 13 Academy Awards nominations Tuesday. Emma Thomas, Nolan's wife and producing partner, roused him after a flurry of congratulatory messages came through on her phone.
Manulife Financial Corp. says it has reached a deal to offer Aeroplan loyalty points to group benefits members through its new digital platform.
Rona Inc. says it's cutting about 300 jobs and closing two distribution centres as part of a plan to adjust its operating model and eliminate inefficiencies.
After 48 weeks, the Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick has come to a close, with the winner taking home more than $8 million.
The grills have been fired up and the salad has been tossed at the first vegan fast food eatery at a Canadian university campus.
Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.
Canadian Paralympians will receive financial rewards for winning medals starting at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris this summer.
Cleveland Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson was suspended 25 games by the NBA for violating its anti-drug program on Tuesday.
Inter Miami celebrated its partnership with cruise line Royal Caribbean International on Tuesday by sending Messi and his teammates to the Port of Miami, where they took part in the traditional naming of a new ship -- the Icon of the Seas, in this case. The ship, which formally sets sail for the first time this weekend, is the longest in the world at 1,198 feet.
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to pick up the endorsement of the United Auto Workers on Wednesday when he addresses the powerful union's political convention, according to a person familiar with the discussions.
A Japanese automaker that cheated on safety tests for decades said Monday it doesn't expect to resume shipping cars any time soon.
