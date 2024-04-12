Tesla cuts Full Self-Driving subscription prices in U.S., Canada

Elon Musk's Tesla said on Friday it has cut prices of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscriptions in the United States and Canada, as it seeks to drive adoption amid softening demand and price competition.

The subscriptions will be priced at US$99 per month in the U.S. and C$99 in Canada, the electric vehicle maker said in a post on X.

Musk has long touted the FSD technology as a potential cash cow for the company, but has failed to keep his promise of a fully autonomous driving experience, amid stiff regulatory and legal scrutiny of Tesla's safety and marketing.

The software, which Tesla says does not make its vehicles autonomous and requires active driver supervision, had earlier been offered at a subscription of $199 a month.

Last month, Tesla said it will give a one-month trial of the driver-assist technology to existing and new customers in the U.S.

