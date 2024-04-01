Kia Canada recalls nearly 20,000 SUVs because they 'could move when parked'

Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here's some questions answered about what this could mean for you.
Kia Canada is recalling nearly 20,000 SUVs due to a defect the company says can cause the vehicle to “move when it’s parked.”
According to the Transport Canada Recall issued March 22, Kia is recalling all Tellurides from between 2020 to 2024 because the axle shaft(s) “may not have been manufactured properly,” which could result in them being damaged.
“If this happens, the vehicle could move when it's parked and the parking brake isn't applied,” the recall said.
The company says the recall will affect an estimated 18,567 vehicles in Canada.
Kia said it will notify owners by mail and advise them on where to take their vehicles and make an adjustment. In the meantime, the company recommends using the parking brake every time the vehicles are parked.
Kia America is recalling more than 427,000 of the same models in the U.S. due to the same issues, according to the Associated Press.
The trial of a man charged with the deaths of his wife and his girlfriend's two youngest children is set to begin in Idaho this week, serving as a second act in a bizarre case that has drawn worldwide attention and already resulted in a life sentence for the mother of the children.
OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse and buggy.
Oftentimes Balinsky, a mother of a teenager and a 20-year-old, finds herself standing in the aisles and calculating if she's getting the best deal for every dollar spent. It's her way of fighting back against shrinkflation.
Several Quebec Tim Hortons franchisees are taking the brand's owner to court, blaming what they describe as unreasonable constraints in the company's licensing agreements for lower-than-expected profits.
An old land mine found by children in eastern Afghanistan exploded while they were playing with it, killing nine children, a Taliban spokesman said Monday.
Vancouver police are bracing for retaliatory violence after two gunmen opened fire on their target in the busy Robson Street shopping district on Easter weekend, sending bystanders running for their lives.
A former SaskEnergy employee who spoke out about the risks of exposure from carcinogenic compounds in natural gas has died of complications from leukemia and stomach cancer.
Music superstars Tegan and Sara have released an open letter signed by more than 400 fellow Canadian artists from the worlds of music, film and literature denouncing what they describe as “anti-trans” legislation in parts of the country.
Easter Sunday coincides with the International Transgender day of visibility, celebrating the contributions and achievements of transgender, non-binary and two-spirit communities across Canada.
Murdaugh is scheduled to be sentenced Monday morning in federal court for stealing from clients and his law firm. The 55-year-old disbarred attorney is already serving a life sentence without parole in a state prison for killing his wife and son.
As divers assisted crews with the complicated and meticulous operation of removing the steel and concrete from the fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, some near the site took time on Easter Sunday to reflect on the six workers presumed to have plunged to their deaths.
Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered outside the parliament building in Jerusalem on Sunday in the largest anti-government demonstration since the country went to war in October.
Turkiye's main opposition party retained its control over key cities and made huge gains elsewhere in Sunday's local elections, preliminary results showed, in a major upset to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had set his sights on retaking control of those urban areas.
Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the federal government is 'not interested' in subsidizing future liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, including the electrification of projects currently in the works.
The UN refugee agency says 6.5 million Ukrainians have been listed as refugees around the world as of Feb. 2024. Some 960,000 have visas to come to Canada.
An elderly man living in the Greater Toronto Area has just been officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest person to have ever received a kidney transplant.
Ontario's top doctor is calling on the province to immediately enact policy that will restrict access to alcohol, vapes and cannabis as the number of people who have died or visited a hospital due to using multiple substances has spiked in recent years.
Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin loved pulling pranks, so much so they began rolling outlandish ideas every April Fool's Day not long after starting their company more than a quarter century ago. One year, Google posted a job opening for a Copernicus research center on the moon. Another year, the company said it planned to roll out a "scratch and sniff" feature on its search engine.
The range of April Fools' Day marketing pranks gone awry is as varied as their reception. Met with everything from smiles and social media shares to confusion, derision or even fury and falling stocks, the puckish promotional tactic represents a risk that can endear customers to a brand as swiftly as it can sour them on it.
Neuroscientist Emma Duerden says social media can alter children's brains and have negative impacts on their mental health.
Ramy Youssef made his 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut this weekend, and managed to strike a balance between humor and heart in his opening monologue.
Actor Chance Perdomo, who rose to fame as a star of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and 'Gen V,'has died at age 27 following a motorcycle crash.
If you've been the victim of workplace harassment, it can be difficult to feel you're not alone - and even more difficult to know where to go with a complaint.
Canadian exports of thermal coal increased another seven per cent last year, reaching the highest level in almost a decade.
A man who wiped away lunch debt for 20 Oklahoma schools said he his mission isn't over yet. Sean Cummings is traveling across the state to award schools the funds, saying he will continue to do this until the money runs out.
American Laura befriended fellow traveller Adrian, from Costa Rica, while hiking the Inca Trail. When Adrian spontaneously came to visit Laura in the U.S., sparks flew.
Justin Turner homered and drove in four runs as the Toronto Blue Jays gained a spit of a four-game series by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 9-2 on Sunday,
Pitchers Génesis Cabrera of the Toronto Blue Jays and Yohan Ramírez of the New York Mets were suspended for three games each by Major League Baseball on Sunday for their actions in separate games.
NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader Caitlin Clark will enter the Elite Eight in sixth place on college basketball's all-division, all-time scoring list.
Infiniti, Nissan’s luxury vehicle division, just revealed a feature in its new full-sized SUV that can allow everyone else in the vehicle to keep listening to whatever they want while the driver takes a phone call and no headphones are needed.
Xiaomi, a well-known maker of smart consumer electronics in China, is joining the country's booming but crowded market for electric cars.
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
B.C. conservation officers recently seized a nine-foot-long Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack.
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
The Ontario government is introducing changes to auto-insurance, but some experts say the move is ill-advised.
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
A Toronto man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a deepfake cryptocurrency scam that appeared to involve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
It was an egg-cellent Easter for kids as they searched every nook and cranny of Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden.
Drivers are being warned to expect “major delays” on Sunday afternoon after a vehicle incident on the Lions Gate Bridge.
The federal minimum wage has increased. Here's what you need to know.
The Calgary Police Service is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 12-year-old girl named Serenity.
Not only will gas be more expensive Monday, but you might get stuck in traffic trying to make it to the gas station.
A Calgary church celebrated Easter with a drag show during its Sunday service.
The Ottawa Mission is on pace to break another record number of Easter meals served.
Ottawa motorists will be paying three cents a litre more to fill up the gas tank on Monday, when the federal carbon tax hike kicks in. A protest against the federal carbon tax is scheduled for Monday in Ottawa.
Families were out enjoying the warm weather Sunday as the Easter long weekend continues.
The total solar eclipse is coming with plenty of safety warnings, but in the Eastern Townships, there's excitement about the fact that the celestial event is becoming a tourist attraction.
Montreal's Lucien l'Allier train station is closing in April for at least six months -- and more major work will take another six months after that.
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whiskey production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
Red Deer RCMP are asking the public for help finding a family that hasn't been seen in more than two weeks.
Despite a slow – and snowy start – to the long weekend, a downtown driving range welcomed a full house of golfers eager to shake off those winter cobwebs.
A 20-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, all from the Bathurst region, have died following a two-vehicle collision in Moncton, N.B., police say.
Manitoba RCMP said they are aware of possible protests scheduled to take place Monday along the Trans-Canada Highway near the provincial borders.
Winnipeg police have charged two people after a pair of gas station employees were robbed at knifepoint.
Around 50 people gathered in front of the Manitoba Legislative Building Saturday to advocate for the future of gender diverse youth ahead of the Day of Visibility for Transgender and Two-Spirit people.
A youth soccer tournament in Regina is giving players the FIFA World Cup treatment.
Saskatchewan is readying for another increase of the federal carbon tax. Residents took their last chance to fill their tanks Sunday before the 23 per cent tax increase on Monday.
Weyburn Police are reporting an increase of Bitcoin-related fraud in their community — and warning members to be on the lookout for similar scams.
A surprise eviction for a Cambridge family, an increase of international students applying for asylum, and the continuing Dutchie's saga round out the top stories of the week.
Woodstock police say multiple people were transported to hospital following a collision at an intersection early Monday morning.
The director of Saskatoon’s downtown business district wants to see new restrictions on who gets to use an amplifier in public spaces.
There is a heavy police presence in the Greater Sudbury community of Onaping Falls and the public has been asked to avoid the area near A.Y. Jackson Lookout.
Elliot Lake has won the designation of Kraft Hockeyville 2024.
OPP are asking the public to avoid an area south of Strathroy due to a structure fire. Glendon Drive is closed between Wellington Avenue and Dugald Street.
A university student in London, Ont. now has her “freedom, safety and legs” back after police retrieved a stolen mobility bike from an online seller.
The Barrie Colts will return home for game three of their OHL first-round playoff series with the top-seeded Oshawa Generals tied at one game each following a controversial 5-4 loss in Oshawa Sunday afternoon.
Police pulled over a driver and charged him with stunt driving in a 90 km/h zone.
Temperatures will dip below the normal highs for this time of year, warming back up again by the weekend. The normal high for this time of year is around 10 C and the low around 1 C.
The brunch is part of the historic mansion's At the Manor event series and is produced through a collaboration between the City of Windsor's culture and events department and the manor’s exclusive caterer Thyme To-Go.
More details have been released about a crash on Riverside Drive in Windsor. Shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday night, officers were sent to Riverside Drive West near Campbell Avenue for a report of a collision.
Two people were stabbed—one fatally—in downtown Victoria early Sunday morning, according to police.
Low tide kept rescuers trying to save an orphaned whale calf stranded near a remote British Columbia community off the waters on Saturday, but Fisheries and Oceans Canada says officials are re-evaluating techniques that have been used so far while deciding what's next.
Ian Cole vividly recalls how he felt before skating out for his first NHL playoff game.
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
The City of Lethbridge is making it easier for residents to make their homes more energy efficient.
Conor Geekie scored the winning goal at 17:46 of the third period as the Broncos edged the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-3. Saturday night in a game played in Swift Current.
The Hurricanes dominated play in the last two periods of their playoff opener against the Broncos Friday night, but they drew a blank on the scoreboard as Swift Current took a one-game series lead with a 3-0 victory.
A Sudbury driver facing nine charges – including impaired driving – after a report of erratic behaviour on Highway 17 in the area of Serpent River First Nation on Friday.
Sault Police were called Saturday to the Pinder Trail near Hiawatha for a sighting of a mother bear and two cubs.
Elliot Lake has won the designation of Kraft Hockeyville 2024.
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
