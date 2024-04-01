Autos

    • Kia Canada recalls nearly 20,000 SUVs because they 'could move when parked'

    In this Oct. 5, 2012, photo, a KIA logo is seen on a wheel rim at a dealership in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) In this Oct. 5, 2012, photo, a KIA logo is seen on a wheel rim at a dealership in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Kia Canada is recalling nearly 20,000 SUVs due to a defect the company says can cause the vehicle to “move when it’s parked.” 

    According to the Transport Canada Recall issued March 22, Kia is recalling all Tellurides from between 2020 to 2024 because the axle shaft(s) “may not have been manufactured properly,” which could result in them being damaged.

    “If this happens, the vehicle could move when it's parked and the parking brake isn't applied,” the recall said.

    The company says the recall will affect an estimated 18,567 vehicles in Canada.

    Kia said it will notify owners by mail and advise them on where to take their vehicles and make an adjustment. In the meantime, the company recommends using the parking brake every time the vehicles are parked. 

    Kia America is recalling more than 427,000 of the same models in the U.S. due to the same issues, according to the Associated Press.

