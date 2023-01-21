Ford CEO Farley makes professional racing debut at Daytona

Ford CEO Jim Farley posing with fans on at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Jenna Fryer) Ford CEO Jim Farley posing with fans on at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Jenna Fryer)

MORE AUTOS NEWS