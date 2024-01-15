These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Winter weather pummels Canada and the United States, more countries join talks on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula and former prime minister Jean Chretien has advice for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Wintry weather: Extreme cold warnings cover the Prairies, while other provinces battle ice fog and snow squalls amid a bout of winter storms across Canada and the United States.

2. Zelenskyy's peace formula: As more countries get involved with talks on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula, Russia remains absent and war grinds on.

3. Chretien on Trudeau: Former prime minister Jean Chretien says it's time for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to decide whether he will step down or run again in the next general election.

4. Ski resort death: A 15-year-old boy has died after falling off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que.

5. Player detained: Turkish authorities on Monday charged Israeli soccer player Sagiv Jehezkel with inciting hatred after he expressed solidarity with people held hostage by the Hamas militant organization during a top-flight league game.



