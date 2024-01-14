'It is for him to decide': Former PM Chretien on whether Trudeau should run again
Former prime minister Jean Chretien says deciding when it's time to step down and leave politics is simple, but "very personal."
Chretien sat down with CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview airing Sunday to discuss how Canada has changed, when it’s time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
Chretien — who held the country's top job for a decade — turned 90 this week, after having also recently celebrated 30 years since he became prime minister, and 60 years since he became an MP.
“I’m having a good time at my age,” Chretien said.
Chretien stepped down as Liberal leader and prime minister in December 2002.
While the current prime minister has insisted he plans to run again in the next general election, which by then would also put him at a decade on the job, many have speculated over whether Trudeau will step down instead, handing over the reins to someone new.
“It is for him to decide … what is the best for him, what is the best for the party, and what is the best for the country,” he also said. “And it's very personal decision.”
But when asked how difficult that decision is to make, Chretien said “it’s easy.”
“You have to make the right decision,” he said. “A decision is a decision.”
He added there will be many on both sides of the argument who will try to sway Trudeau’s choice, but that’s “the name of the game” in politics, “and you have to live with it.”
With Chretien in a unique position of knowing when it’s time to leave political life, Kapelos asked what he would say if Trudeau sought his advice.
“He would not ask me,” Chretien said. “So why to debate?”
HIS MOST CONSEQUENTIAL CHOICES
Chretien listed three major decisions that he believes to be the most consequential during his time as prime minister.
The first, he said, was balancing the books, pulling the country out of a $42-billion deficit before delivering five successive balanced budgets.
Secondly, he said, was passing the Clarity Act, which laid out rules for referendums, following the 1995 Quebec referendum.
“A lot of people said ‘Don't do that, you're willing to start the storm’ and there was no storm,” he said.
“And after that when I said ‘No’ to the war in Iraq,” he added. “You know, it's something that was a very important decision to show that we were not the 51st state of America, that we were an independent country.”
WORKING WITH THE OPPOSITION
On the occasion of Chretien’s birthday celebration this week, former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper sent a video of well wishes.
“He even sang for me,” Chretien said. “You know, people think that we're enemies. No. We are opponents, we're not enemies.”
He said in the decades he was in politics, he learned it’s like playing hockey: whatever happens on the ice, “after that we go together and have a beer.”
“That is life,” he added.
Working with those across the aisle in the House of Commons is essential to discuss ideas even when there are disagreements, Chretien said.
“And in fact, in many ways, it's easier to be friendly for the people in front of you,” he joked. “They're not trying to replace you from the back.”
Chretien also said there’s the benefit of hindsight, and looking back, it’s easier to see where there were friendships, and that everyone is there working to do better for the country.
HOW CANADA AND POLITICS HAVE CHANGED
When asked about the perception of politics today, and the idea that it resonates with people’s anger and frustrations, Chretien said not much has changed on that front since he was in power.
He said there will always be a reason for people to be discontent, pointing to the high interest rates and the national debt when he became prime minister, but also highlighting that Canada now has the lowest debt-to-GDP ratio in the G7, despite a cost-of-living crisis.
“We're doing quite well in Canada compared to anybody else,” he said. “And what I used to say is that when I look at myself, I despair, but when I compare myself, I feel very good.”
Chretien added that things often appear worse than they are, because bad news grabs attention.
“As I say, a dog who bites a man is not news, but if a man wants to bite a dog, it will be hell of a big news, and it's two animals doing the same thing,” he said.
“We have to be realists and look at life and do what you can,” he added. “And for me, I've always done my best, and I couldn't do better than my best.”
“Perhaps my best was not good enough for some, but there's nothing I can do about it.”
You can watch Chretien’s full interview on CTV’s Question Period Sunday at 11 a.m. ET or in the video player at the top of this article.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Albertans asked to conserve energy for 2 hours during electric grid alert
Albertans were asked for the second evening in a row on Saturday to limit their electricity usage to essential needs only.
'It is for him to decide': Former PM Chretien on whether Trudeau should run again
Former prime minister Jean Chretien sat down with CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview airing Sunday to discuss how Canada has changed, when it's time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
These B.C. cities broke century-old low temperature records Friday
Dozens of temperature records were broken in B.C. on Friday, as an "entrenched" Arctic air mass lingered over the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
'A system that has gotten out of control': Immigration minister to consider cap on international students in Canada
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says in the next few months he'll be looking at the possibility of putting a cap on the number of international students living in Canada, but he wouldn't say how great a reduction the government is planning on making.
Two dead from snowshovelling-related cardiac arrest in Renfrew County
Renfrew County Paramedics say two people died Saturday, suffering cardiac arrests while shovelling after a major snowstorm swept the region.
Hundreds of civilian workers at military bases in Ontario, Quebec going on strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says nearly 500 civilian workers at military bases in Ontario and Quebec will go on strike as of Monday.
15-year-old killed after falling off chairlift at Quebec ski resort
A 15 year-old boy was killed Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
'Boom, winter!': Here's how the season is shaping up in Canada
There is light at the end of the tunnel, according to one expert, after Canada's 'brutal' winter week that impacted people from coast to coast to coast.
Teenage surfing star granted Canadian citizenship, now sets her sights on Olympics
Teenage surfing prodigy Erin Brooks has won her fight for Canadian citizenship, opening the door for her to compete for Canada at the Paris Olympics.
Canada
-
Albertans asked to conserve energy for 2 hours during electric grid alert
Albertans were asked for the second evening in a row on Saturday to limit their electricity usage to essential needs only.
-
Two dead from snowshovelling-related cardiac arrest in Renfrew County
Renfrew County Paramedics say two people died Saturday, suffering cardiac arrests while shovelling after a major snowstorm swept the region.
-
These B.C. cities broke century-old low temperature records Friday
Dozens of temperature records were broken in B.C. on Friday, as an "entrenched" Arctic air mass lingered over the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
'Boom, winter!': Here's how the season is shaping up in Canada
There is light at the end of the tunnel, according to one expert, after Canada's 'brutal' winter week that impacted people from coast to coast to coast.
-
4 B.C. residents charged with running international 'pump-and-dump' schemes
Four B.C. residents were indicted in the U.S. this week in connection to a series of "long-running international securities fraud schemes," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.
-
15-year-old killed after falling off chairlift at Quebec ski resort
A 15 year-old boy was killed Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
World
-
Denmark's queen is abdicating the throne. More royals have been doing that lately
For centuries monarchs were far more likely to die from disease or violence than to hand over titles that carried real power before the democratic era of constitutional monarchies. But as life expectancy grows ever longer, even a schedule of symbolic duties can be exhausting in a monarch's later years.
-
North Korea launches suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile that can reach distant U.S. bases
North Korea fired a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile into the sea on Sunday, South Korea's military said, two months after the North claimed to have tested engines for a new harder-to-detect missile capable of striking distant U.S. targets in the region.
-
The ruling-party candidate strongly opposed by China wins Taiwan's presidential election
Ruling-party candidate Lai Ching-te emerged victorious in Taiwan's presidential election on Saturday, a result that will determine the trajectory of the self-ruled democracy's contentious relations with China over the next four years.
-
Genocide case against Israel: Where does the rest of the world stand on the momentous allegations?
South Africa says more than 50 countries have expressed support for its case at the United Nations' top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in the war in Gaza. Others, including the United States, have strongly rejected South Africa's allegation that Israel is violating the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. Many more have remained silent.
-
Mexico sent 25,000 troops to Acapulco after Hurricane Otis. But it hasn't stopped the violence
The Mexican government sent 25,000 troops to Acapulco after the resort was hit by Hurricane Otis on Oct. 25, but apparently that hasn't stopped the violence this week.
-
Yemen's Houthis vow 'strong response' after new U.S. strike
The Houthi movement threatened a 'strong and effective response' after the United States carried out another strike in Yemen overnight, further ratcheting up tensions as Washington vows to protect shipping from attacks by the Iran-aligned group.
Politics
-
'It is for him to decide': Former PM Chretien on whether Trudeau should run again
Former prime minister Jean Chretien sat down with CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview airing Sunday to discuss how Canada has changed, when it's time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
-
'A system that has gotten out of control': Immigration minister to consider cap on international students in Canada
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says in the next few months he'll be looking at the possibility of putting a cap on the number of international students living in Canada, but he wouldn't say how great a reduction the government is planning on making.
-
Global Affairs Canada changing policy as gay diplomat wins surrogacy expenses case
A gay employee of Global Affairs Canada posted in China, who travelled to the U.S. for the birth of his child through surrogacy, will have those expenses covered after a tribunal ruling.
Health
-
Yogurt and parfait bowls made with Quaker granola recalled over possible salmonella exposure
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling various yogurt and parfait bowls that contain Quaker granola previously recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. The recall involves more than 30 types of yogurt or parfait bowls sold at grocery stores across Canada.
-
The sale of fentanyl is spreading so rapidly on the dark web, researchers are worried it will be difficult to stop
The sale of fentanyl on the dark web grows so fast that sellers are able to offer steep discounts, and researchers worry it will be difficult to stop, a new study has found.
-
Flu rates down, but remain high in 2024: PHAC
The latest weekly data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) shows that influenza activity is falling nationally, but remains high, in the new year.
Sci-Tech
-
The sale of fentanyl is spreading so rapidly on the dark web, researchers are worried it will be difficult to stop
The sale of fentanyl on the dark web grows so fast that sellers are able to offer steep discounts, and researchers worry it will be difficult to stop, a new study has found.
-
This sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid in Winnipeg may hold a clue to life on Earth
A sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid has made its way from the stars to a laboratory here in Winnipeg – all part of a NASA space mission to learn about the origins of life on Earth.
-
They're not aliens. That's the verdict from Peru officials who seized 2 doll-like figures
Aliens they are not. That's what forensic experts in Peru said Friday about two doll-like figures and an alleged three-fingered hand that customs authorities in the South American country seized last year from a shipment heading to Mexico.
Entertainment
-
From a ludicrously capacious bag to fake sausages: 'Succession' props draw luxe prices
Someday soon, someone will be walking down the street proudly carrying a ludicrously capacious bag, bought for a ludicrously capacious price. The voluminous Burberry tote is one of the most famous props used on "Succession," the famed HBO saga of the Roy family dynasty, and it sold at auction Saturday for US$18,750.
-
Fendi's gender-busting men's collection is inspired by Princess Anne, 'chicest woman in the world'
Venturini Fendi said she was inspired by Princess Anne, whom she called 'the chicest woman in the world,' capable of 'maintaining her femininity while wearing a uniform,' the epitome of masculinity.
-
Taylor Swift and Halle Bailey deserve their privacy, just like we all do
When it comes to the world of celebrities, there can sometimes be a sense they belong to the public. But entertainers, even ones who often write or sing or share about their personal lives, still deserve some privacy.
Business
-
Move over Apple: Microsoft is now the most valuable publicly traded company
Microsoft is back on top. After trailing behind Apple for the majority of the past decade, Microsoft is the world’s most valuable publicly traded company as of market close on Friday. The tech giant’s stock (MSFT) closed at US$388.47 a share on Friday, giving it a market capitalization of US$2.89 trillion.
-
Ontario mother issues warning after losing $600 worth of gift cards in Ticketmaster scam
An Ontario mother is warning others not to search for Ticketmaster contact information in Google after she was scammed out of about $600.
-
Robot baristas and AI chefs caused a stir at CES 2024 as casino union workers fear for their jobs
The barista tipped the jug of smooth, foamy milk over the latte, pouring slowly at first, then lifting and tilting the jug like a choreographed dance to paint the petals of a tulip.
Lifestyle
-
Why researchers say you should spill your embarrassing secrets
People often keep unflattering information about themselves secret because they worry that others will judge them harshly, but those fears are overblown, according to a new peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.
-
The skin care craze has hit tweens. But what is actually worth it?
Adults on social media are now calling beauty obsessed pre-adolescents "Sephora kids." As young as 9, you can find them hunting through cosmetic store aisles or posting their multistep skin care routine online.
-
Toronto ranked worst city in North America for traffic, new index finds
Toronto has topped the list of the most congested cities in North America, beating out both New York and Mexico City, according to new traffic data released by navigation and location technology company TomTom.
Sports
-
Chiefs and Dolphins play fourth-coldest game in NFL history at -4 degrees
The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins played the fourth-coldest game in NFL history on Saturday night, with bitter wind chills that made it feel even colder at kickoff and intrepid fans bundled up in parkas, snow pants and ski goggles.
-
Teenage surfing star granted Canadian citizenship, now sets her sights on Olympics
Teenage surfing prodigy Erin Brooks has won her fight for Canadian citizenship, opening the door for her to compete for Canada at the Paris Olympics.
-
Palestinian soccer team set for its first test at Asian Cup against three-time champion Iran
The Palestinian soccer team gets its first test at the Asian Cup on Sunday, with its preparations having been made harder by no domestic soccer and limited opportunities to play competitive matches.
Autos
-
FCC chair asks automakers about plans to stop abusers from using car electronics to stalk partners
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
-
Canada's finance minister, Honda met on potential EV project
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
-
Toronto ranked worst city in North America for traffic, new index finds
Toronto has topped the list of the most congested cities in North America, beating out both New York and Mexico City, according to new traffic data released by navigation and location technology company TomTom.