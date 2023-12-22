These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The worst mass shooting in Czech Republic's history, a new visa program for Canadians' extended family in Gaza and 'Fast and Furious' actor Vin Diesel was accused of sexual assault by his former assistant.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Mass shooting: Gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people in Czech Republic's worst mass shooting.

2. Israel-Hamas war: The federal government will offer three-year visas to Canadians' extended family in Gaza, starting in 2024.

3. Sexual assault allegations: Vin Diesel has been accused of sexual battery by his former assistant in a lawsuit.

4. Wildfire costs: Hundreds of Canadian households are still experiencing financial and emotional costs as a result of this year's record-breaking wildfire season.

5. Recall roundup: Here are some of the iterms Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled this week.

One more thing…

Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk

FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)