Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk

Honda is recalling nearly 300,000 vehicles in Canada over a fuel pump defect than can potentially lead to engine failure.

According to a Thursday announcement, approximately 297,836 vehicles are affected in Canada, including popular 2017 to 2020 Honda and Acura models like the Accord, Civic, Odyssey and RDX. Approximately 2.6 million vehicles are also impacted in the U.S.

"Honda has not received any reports of crash or injury related to this issue," the company said in a statement. "Canadian owners of affected vehicles will be notified of this safety recall by mail in February 2024."

According to Honda, a piece of the fuel pump known as the impeller was improperly moulded, resulting in low-density parts.

"Over time, the low-density impeller can deform and interfere with the fuel pump body, rendering the fuel pump inoperative," Honda explained. "If the fuel pump module is inoperative, the engine may not start or can stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash or injury."

The company says fuel pumps, which help move fuel to a vehicle's engine, will be replaced free of charge.

Affected vehicles include 2017 to 2020 Honda models such as the Accord, Civic, Clarity, CR-V, Fit, HR-V, Insight, Odyssey, Passport and Ridgeline. Certain 2017 to 2020 Acura models like the ILX, MDX, NSX, RDX, RLX and TLX are also impacted. A full list is available on Honda Canada's website or you can check with your vehicle identification number, or VIN, at www.Acura.ca/recalls or www.Honda.ca/recalls.

So far this year, Honda has announced recalls for more than five million vehicles in Canada and the U.S. over issues including seat belts, bearings, rust and rear cameras.