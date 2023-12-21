Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda is recalling nearly 300,000 vehicles in Canada over a fuel pump defect than can potentially lead to engine failure.
According to a Thursday announcement, approximately 297,836 vehicles are affected in Canada, including popular 2017 to 2020 Honda and Acura models like the Accord, Civic, Odyssey and RDX. Approximately 2.6 million vehicles are also impacted in the U.S.
"Honda has not received any reports of crash or injury related to this issue," the company said in a statement. "Canadian owners of affected vehicles will be notified of this safety recall by mail in February 2024."
According to Honda, a piece of the fuel pump known as the impeller was improperly moulded, resulting in low-density parts.
"Over time, the low-density impeller can deform and interfere with the fuel pump body, rendering the fuel pump inoperative," Honda explained. "If the fuel pump module is inoperative, the engine may not start or can stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash or injury."
The company says fuel pumps, which help move fuel to a vehicle's engine, will be replaced free of charge.
Affected vehicles include 2017 to 2020 Honda models such as the Accord, Civic, Clarity, CR-V, Fit, HR-V, Insight, Odyssey, Passport and Ridgeline. Certain 2017 to 2020 Acura models like the ILX, MDX, NSX, RDX, RLX and TLX are also impacted. A full list is available on Honda Canada's website or you can check with your vehicle identification number, or VIN, at www.Acura.ca/recalls or www.Honda.ca/recalls.
So far this year, Honda has announced recalls for more than five million vehicles in Canada and the U.S. over issues including seat belts, bearings, rust and rear cameras.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE AUTOS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Student shoots 15 dead, injures at least 24 at Prague university, police say
A lone gunman opened fire Thursday in a university building in downtown Prague, killing at least 15 people and injuring more than 20 in the Czech Republic's worst mass shooting, police and the city's rescue service said.
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
BREAKING Canada launching new temporary immigration measures for family members of Canadians in Gaza
Canada is rolling out new immigration measures including granting temporary visas to individuals in Gaza who are related to Canadians, as well as Israelis and Palestinians already in this country.
'I regret my choices': Sask. education ministry official resigns amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour
A high-ranked executive in Saskatchewan's ministry of education has resigned the same week a podcast episode was released alleging his inappropriate behaviour.
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay US$148M in a defamation case
Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, acknowledging severe financial strain exacerbated by his pursuit of Donald Trump false 2020 election claims and a jury's award of $148 million to two former Georgia election workers he defamed.
Doctors, nurses call for reforms to prevent overcrowding in Canada's emergency rooms
Overcrowded emergency rooms are frustrating patients and staff in parts of the country as respiratory illness season exacerbates long waits for care.
What we know so far about the new COVID variant, including symptoms
As respiratory virus season kicks off in North America, a heavily mutated COVID-19 variant is expected to keep spreading throughout the holidays, but experts say the risk to public health remains “low.”
Police unknowingly directed gunman out of building during frantic search for Nevada university shooter
Police officers responding to a deadly shooting inside the business school at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, mistook the gunman for a bystander and urged him to get out of the building amid the frantic search for the suspect and victims, according to body camera footage and police accounts.
B.C. woman fired after 'strongly worded' email wins $81K for wrongful termination
A B.C. woman who was fired over one "strongly worded" email has been awarded $81,100 in compensation for wrongful dismissal, according to a supreme court decision.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada launching new temporary immigration measures for family members of Canadians in Gaza
Canada is rolling out new immigration measures including granting temporary visas to individuals in Gaza who are related to Canadians, as well as Israelis and Palestinians already in this country.
-
Toronto to receive $471 million in federal housing funding
The federal government says it will give Toronto nearly half a billion dollars in housing funding.
-
Liberals echo Hamas condemnation after militant leader hails Canada ceasefire stance
The Liberals are stressing that Hamas needs to surrender to Israel, after the militant group praised Ottawa for calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
Health
-
What we know so far about the new COVID variant, including symptoms
As respiratory virus season kicks off in North America, a heavily mutated COVID-19 variant is expected to keep spreading throughout the holidays, but experts say the risk to public health remains “low.”
-
Doctors, nurses call for reforms to prevent overcrowding in Canada's emergency rooms
Overcrowded emergency rooms are frustrating patients and staff in parts of the country as respiratory illness season exacerbates long waits for care.
-
Mental health indicators improve from pandemic lows, but depression and anxiety symptoms remain
Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, new national data show that while some mental health impacts have begun to subside, some groups face disproportionate challenges, with more than one in three young adults, Indigenous and LGBTQ2S+ people experiencing symptoms of a mental disorder in 2023.
Sci-Tech
-
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
-
International astronaut will be invited on future NASA moon landing
An international astronaut will join U.S. astronauts on the moon by decade's end under an agreement announced Wednesday by NASA and the White House.
-
Study shows AI image-generators being trained on explicit photos of children
Hidden inside the foundation of popular artificial intelligence image-generators are thousands of images of child sexual abuse, according to a new report that urges companies to take action to address a harmful flaw in the technology they built.
Entertainment
-
Comedian Jo Koy is picked to host the Golden Globes as award season kicks off
Comedian and actor Jo Koy has been tapped to host the Golden Globes, picked by producers for his "infectious energy and relatable humour."
-
Emmanuel Macron accused of siding with Gerard Depardieu as actor faces sexual misconduct allegations
Women's rights activists criticized French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday for appearing to take sides with actor Gerard Depardieu by saying the film star who is facing sexual misconduct allegations 'makes France proud.'
-
American rapper Dave East pepper-sprayed by Montreal police outside his concert
Montreal police are defending the actions of officers who pepper-sprayed American rapper Dave East and some of his fans outside his concert Tuesday night.