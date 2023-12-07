These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

A gunman kills three people on a Las Vegas school campus, Pierre Poilievre threatens to delay MPs' holidays and a Saskatchewan veteran receives France's highest order of distinction. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Las Vegas: A gunman killed three people and critically wounded a fourth Wednesday at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas before being killed in a shootout with police, authorities said.

2. Parliament: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to delay MPs' holidays until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backs off his carbon tax.

3. Israel-Hamas war: Israeli forces struck the southern Gaza town of Rafah twice overnight, residents said Thursday, sowing fear in one of the last places where civilians could seek refuge after Israel widened its offensive against Hamas to areas already packed with displaced people.

4. Inflation update: A new report suggests this is how much more it will cost to feed a family of four in Canada next year.

5. Ukraine war: A renegade Ukrainian lawmaker who fled to Russia shortly after Moscow's invasion was found dead on Wednesday near Moscow.

One more thing…

Sask. Second World War veteran honoured with France's highest order of distinction

Jim Spenst enlisted in the Canadian Army in 1943 at the age of 17. (Courtesy: South East Military Museum)