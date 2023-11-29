Forty-one workers are rescued from a collapsed tunnel in India, a Liberal MP apologizes for linking the Conservative leader to shootings in Winnipeg and a town's residents will vote on Pride crosswalks. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. India tunnel: A group of 41 workers have been rescued from a collapsed tunnel in India after being trapped for 17 days.

2. Israel-Hamas war: International mediators appeared to make progress Wednesday on extending the truce in Gaza, encouraging the territory's Hamas rulers to keep freeing hostages in return for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

3. MP apology: A Liberal MP has apologized for a social media post that questioned whether there was a link between Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and a fatal shooting in Manitoba.

4. Officer death: A man convicted of manslaughter for his role in the death of a Calgary police officer almost three years ago has been granted full parole.

5. Pride: A town in Alberta will put a decision on whether to ban crosswalks painted in rainbow colours and other symbols to a public vote.

One more thing…

Frank the Tank, a tortoise found wandering a B.C. field, gets a new home