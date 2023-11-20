These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Canadian MPs are spending more on travel, the Montreal Alouettes are this year's Grey Cup champions, a new report looks at the climate impacts of the top one per cent, and former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter has died.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. MP travel expenses up: Canadian MPs spent more than $14.6 million on travel in the first half of 2023, according to a CTV News analysis of expense reports.

2. Alouettes are the champs: The Montreal Alouettes have won their eighth Grey Cup, beating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a thrilling 28-24 victory on Sunday.

3. Climate change and inequality: A new report has found that the top one per cent of earners are disproportionately driving the climate crisis, and researchers are calling for substantially higher taxes on income, wealth and corporate profits to fix it.

4. CRA claw back: The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program.

5. Remembering Rosalynn Carter: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the age of 96.

One more thing...

How pay transparency laws are coming into effect across Canada

CTVNews.ca takes a cross-country look at new pay transparency requirements rolling out in certain provinces -- a trend toward stronger protections for workers and job seekers (Getty images / dragana991)