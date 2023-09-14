These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Liberals look to address Canada's housing crisis, a new report sheds light on the status of Canadians' health, and NASA is releasing its UFO report today.

1. 'Housing is a solvable problem': Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the "first of many" municipal agreements under the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund, which the Liberals are framing as an example of how they plan to tackle the ongoing housing crisis.

2. Libya floods: Search teams remain on the lookout for thousands of people who are still missing in Libya, where the collapse of two dams unleashed a massive flash flood over the weekend, killing at least 5,100 people and leaving tens of thousands homeless.

3. How healthy are Canadians?: A new, first-of-its-kind report by Statistic Canada has found promising changes to the well-being of Canadians, but also some health disparities among vulnerable groups.

4. COVID on stranded luxury liner: Another attempt to pull free a luxury cruise ship carrying 206 people that ran aground in Greenland has failed and now passengers are sick with COVID-19.

5. UFO report: After a yearlong study into UFOs, NASA is releasing a report Thursday on what it needs to better identify unidentified flying objects from a scientific point of view.

Here are the pros and cons of a 4-day work week

