NASA to release UFO report on what it needs to better understand phenomena
After a yearlong study into UFOs, NASA is releasing a report Thursday on what it needs to better identify unidentified flying objects from a scientific point of view.
Don't get your hopes up. At the one and only public meeting earlier this year, the independent team selected by the space agency insisted there is no conclusive evidence of extraterrestrial life associated with UFOs.
No top-secret files were accessed by the scientists, aviation and artificial intelligence experts, and retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, the first American to spend nearly a year in space. Instead, the 16-member group relied on unclassified data in an attempt to better understand unexplained sightings in the sky.
NASA said there are so few high-quality observations that no scientific conclusions can be drawn.
The government refers to unexplained sightings as UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena. NASA defines them as observations in the sky that cannot be readily identified or scientifically explained.
The study was launched a year ago and cost under $100,000.
COVID cases reported on luxury cruise ship aground in Greenland after third rescue attempt fails
Another attempt to pull free a Bahamas-flagged luxury cruise ship carrying 206 people that ran aground in the world's northernmost national park in Greenland has failed after trying to use the high tide, authorities said.
What you should know about Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86
Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86 have become a key part of conversations about how this fall's anticipated spike in COVID-19 cases will play out in Canada. Here is what we know.
'A gross overreach': Coquitlam man explains why he's suing RCMP who surprised him naked in his home
A Coquitlam man had just stepped out of the shower and opened the door to his ensuite bathroom while naked when he was startled to find a Coquitlam Mountie standing in the bedroom.
The average life expectancy for Canadians decreased, and 4 other takeaways from a just-released health report
Statistics Canada has released its first 'Health of Canadians' report, analyzing data and health disparities among the population. Here's what it found.
'People need to understand there is a storm coming': Officials urge residents to prepare properties as Hurricane Lee looms
The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization says residents should sweep their yards for all debris that could fly away and cause damage once the storm hits the Maritimes this weekend.
Starting off cold before hitting above-normal warmth? Here's what Canada's fall forecast looks like
Canadians can expect a 'fickle fall' this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above-normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts.
Credit card debt hit all-time high in Q2 as financial pressure builds: Equifax
Equifax Canada says credit card balances hit an all-time high of $107.4 billion in the second quarter of 2023, in a sign financial stress continued to build in the face of inflation and rising interest rates.
Ontario woman has 'no idea' why 1,000 condoms were shipped to her house
A woman from northern Ontario was surprised to find an Amazon box containing more than 1,000 Trojan condoms had been delivered to her home.
Tamara Lich identified in video as president of 'Freedom Convoy,' court hears
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich was identified as the president of the corporation formed to manage donations for the protest in a video played for the court Wednesday.
Canadian support pours in for Libya's flood-affected population
Canadian charities, banks, and individuals are actively mobilizing to provide assistance to those affected by the deadly floods in Libya.
Federal Court hears arguments on deportation of truck driver in Broncos crash
A federal judge has reserved his decision in the deportation case of the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash.
WestJet to revisit policy after Poilievre's speech on plane's PA system
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
France sends the army to ensure water to drought-stricken Indian Ocean island of Mayotte
France is sending military forces to distribute water on the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, which is facing an unprecedented water crisis prompted by the island cluster's most severe drought in decades.
Witnesses say victims of a Hanoi high-rise fire jumped from upper stories to escape the blaze
Ten children were among the 56 people killed in a blaze in a Hanoi high-rise, police said Thursday, which some residents desperately tried to escape by jumping out of upper stories, according to witnesses.
No sign of Kim Jong Un as his Russia visit continues and Seoul expresses concern over Putin meetings
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was to tour a Russian aircraft plant that builds fighter jets and then visit the country's Pacific Fleet, but his exact whereabouts remained uncertain, as South Korea on Thursday expressed "deep concern and regret" that his visit has focused so far on expanding military cooperation.
Tiny Italian island coping with thousands of migrants who arrived in a short span
A migrant reception centre in Italy's southernmost island of Lampedusa was overwhelmed Thursday as it coped with transferring to the mainland thousands of migrants who arrived on small, unseaworthy boats in a 24-hour span this week.
China promotes economic 'integration' with Taiwan while militarily threatening the island
China is promoting new economic opportunities for Taiwanese people while at the same time ramping up military activity around the island it claims as its own.
Defence to show different side of 'Freedom Convoy' social media content
Defence lawyers for two "Freedom Convoy" organizers are expected to show the court a more peaceful view of the protest as they cross-examine the officer assigned to social media evidence in the case.
'Housing is a solvable problem,' Trudeau says, unveiling first funding under program pledged years ago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the 'first of many' municipal agreements under the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund. Through this $4-billion program, the Liberals are targeting the creation of 100,000 net new housing units across Canada.
This Canadian university is using AI to help combat infectious diseases in 16 countries in the Global South
A York University-led program is looking into how artificial intelligence can help improve public health preparedness to infectious diseases outbreaks in Global South countries.
'Stubbornly high' Nova Scotia suicide rate prompts calls for prevention strategy
Nova Scotia's suicide rate has remained "stubbornly high" since 2012, and the province needs a comprehensive strategy to tackle the problem, says a Halifax-based clinical psychologist.
Ontario proposes letting pharmacists prescribe flu meds, give RSV vaccines
Ontario is planning to allow pharmacists to prescribe flu medication, administer flu shots to babies and administer RSV vaccines, when available, ahead of an expected fall viral surge.
The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French agency says
French regulators ordered Apple to stop selling the iPhone 12, saying it emits electromagnetic radiation levels that are above European Union standards for exposure. The company disputed the findings and said the device complies with regulations.
New discovery of a koala the size of a house cat could bridge a 30-million-year gap in the fossil record: study
Researchers have unearthed fossils of an early relative of the koala, around the size of a domestic house cat, which they say could bridge a 30-million-year gap in the evolution of the koala, one of Australia's most iconic creatures.
New iPhone unveiled: What's changed?
Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPhones -- a lineup that will boast better cameras, faster processors, a new charging system and a price hike for the fanciest model.
Love pop music? Largest U.S. newspaper chain is hiring Taylor Swift and Beyonce Knowles-Carter writers
This week the United States' biggest newspaper chain posted to its site two unusual job listings: a Taylor Swift reporter and a Beyonce Knowles-Carter reporter.
For several episodes this fall, '60 Minutes' will become 90 minutes
The request to Bill Owens, the show's executive producer, came from top CBS executive George Cheeks, and predated the strikes that have paralyzed Hollywood and left networks looking for more content. Owens said he needed to weigh whether the three extra hours across the six episodes would dilute the broadcast.
Marvel visual effects workers unanimously vote to unionize
Marvel Studio's VFX workers unanimously voted to unionize with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employes, marking the first time visual effects workers have unionized with IATSE, the union announced Wednesday.
Venice faces possible UNESCO downgrade as it struggles to manage mass tourism
The storied and fragile lagoon city is not alone in its struggle to manage an onslaught of tourists in the low-cost flight era. But the stakes are particularly high this week as the UNESCO World Heritage Committee decides whether to add Venice to its list of endangered world sites. A decision could come as early as Thursday.
'We need to get a lot of stuff built': CMHC finds Canada still short 3.5M housing units for 2030
Canada still needs another 3.5 million housing units by 2030 on top of what it would build by that point, a new report says. But an economist for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., which authored the report, says this goal may not even be attainable.
Coke's latest mystery flavour is here. It’s created by AI
For about a year and a half, Coca-Cola has experimented with limited-edition beverages that have mystery tastes — most of them with vague, futuristic concepts and undisclosed flavours.
A kid posed with his pilot dad in an airplane. Almost 30 years later they recreated the photo
After rediscovering the old photo, the two Flowers men added a coda to the goal: not only did they want to fly together, they wanted to recreate the 1990s flight deck photo, over two decades later. Not just as father and son, but as colleagues and co-pilots.
Spain's women's soccer league players call off strike after reaching a deal for higher minimum wage
The league and unions said Thursday that the players in Spain's women's soccer league have called off a strike after reaching a deal to increase minimum wage.
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
Sports betting company DraftKings apologized Monday after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games on the anniversary of the tragedy that killed nearly 3,000 people.
U.S. senator subpoenas Saudis for documents on LIV-PGA Tour golf deal
The chairman of a Senate investigations subcommittee issued a subpoena Wednesday for documents on Saudi Arabia's new golf partnership with the PGA Tour, saying the kingdom had to be more transparent about what he said was its $35 billion in investments in the United States.
Updated Ford F-150 gets new grille, other features as Ford shows it off on eve of Detroit auto show
The top-selling vehicle in America will get a bit of a facelift next year, one of just a few new or updated vehicles that will be shown off this week at Detroit's big auto show.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
BMW to build new electric Mini in England after U.K. government approves multimillion-pound investment
BMW announced plans Monday to transform its Mini factory in Oxford, England, to produce nothing but electric vehicles, protecting thousands of jobs at a site that has been making cars for more than 100 years.