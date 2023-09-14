NASA to release UFO report on what it needs to better understand phenomena

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -

After a yearlong study into UFOs, NASA is releasing a report Thursday on what it needs to better identify unidentified flying objects from a scientific point of view.

Don't get your hopes up. At the one and only public meeting earlier this year, the independent team selected by the space agency insisted there is no conclusive evidence of extraterrestrial life associated with UFOs.

No top-secret files were accessed by the scientists, aviation and artificial intelligence experts, and retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, the first American to spend nearly a year in space. Instead, the 16-member group relied on unclassified data in an attempt to better understand unexplained sightings in the sky.

NASA said there are so few high-quality observations that no scientific conclusions can be drawn.

The government refers to unexplained sightings as UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena. NASA defines them as observations in the sky that cannot be readily identified or scientifically explained.

The study was launched a year ago and cost under $100,000.