TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 71.28 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Islamophobia is real': Thousands gathered at a vigil for the four Muslim family members killed in what police say was a targeted attack in London, Ont., with politicians and community leaders condemning Islamophobia in Canada and promising change.

2. Possible charges: As Canada mourns the victims of the London, Ont. vehicle attack, here's what we know about whether the suspect will face terrorism charges.

3. Easing travel restrictions: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the eventual easing of travel restrictions and quarantine rules will apply to those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

4. Climate change: The economies of G7 countries, including Canada, will shrink twice as much as they did during the COVID-19 pandemic if they don’t address climate change, according to a new study.

5. Return to work: The future of commuting to work may look very different in a post-pandemic world according to a new survey that found nearly a third of Canadians want their commute to be less than 15 minutes.

One more thing…

Wake up: A microscopic organism reproduced after spending 24,000 years in Siberian permafrost, according to a Russian study.