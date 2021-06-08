OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the eventual easing of travel restrictions and quarantine rules will apply to those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Trudeau said he understands all Canadians are eager to travel again but patience is needed until more individuals have received a second dose of the vaccine.

“It’s very clear that even though one dose has allowed us to significantly protect Canadians, to remove many of the pressures from our public health systems, it is still an incomplete protection. We need people to get the full two doses of their vaccines and that’s why easing of restrictions will be focused on Canadians who are fully vaccinated,” he said.

He said a formal announcement about border measures will be made in the next several weeks.

