5 things to know for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Britain braces for record-smashing heat, a fisheries report brings hope to Indigenous communities, and analysis of the precious few seconds before Shinzo Abe's assassination. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Hottest 'yet to come': While temperatures may be easing in certain parts of the country, "the warmest part of the summer is yet to come," a senior climatologist for Environment Canada says.

2. Record-breaking heat: Millions of people in Britain woke from the country's warmest-ever night on Tuesday and braced for a day when temperatures are forecast to hit 40 degrees Celsius.

3. Fishing rights: A new Senate report calls for the full implementation of Indigenous fishing rights, bringing hope to Indigenous communities and sparking anger among some in the industry.

4. Shinzo Abe: Former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe could have been saved if bodyguards shielded him or removed him from the line of fire in the 2.5 seconds between a missed first shot and a fatal second round of gunfire, security experts say.

5. Scars of COVID-19: While more than 1 million people have died from COVID in the U.S., many more who survived ICU stays deal with anxiety, PTSD and a host of health issues.

One more thing…

Heat illness: As hot and humid summer temperatures arrive, here's how to spot the signs and symptoms of heat illness.

Lifeguards work at Brittany Beach of the Ottawa River in Ottawa on Friday, June 24, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)