How to spot the signs and symptoms of heat illness
How to spot the signs and symptoms of heat illness
Hot and humid summer temperatures are here, and so are the dangers of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke.
"Heat-related illnesses are those illnesses attributable to excess heat on the body causing dysregulation and dysfunction of normal organ systems, and in severe cases, leads to organ failure and death," Dr. David Ng, an emergency physician in downtown Toronto, told CTVNews.ca. "Severe heat illness leading to organ failure and death is generally uncommon overall, but when it does, it occurs in an epidemic cluster of cases all at once."
High temperatures killed at least 595 people in B.C. during a 2021 "heat dome," and another 156 in 2009, according to Health Canada; in Quebec, heat led to 280 deaths in 2010.
Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at the University of British Columbia's School of Population and Public Health, says climate change is bringing the threat of heat illness to a growing number of Canadians.
"We've always had extreme heat events, but they're getting warmer and they're also becoming more frequent," Dr. Brauer told CTVNews.ca. "This is not going to go away."
Environment Canada has already issued multiple heat warnings this year, with temperature records being broken in places like Dominion City, Man. and Inuvik, N.W.T. Europe has been even hotter this summer, where the thermometer has neared or passed 40 C in Portugal, Spain, France and even the U.K.
"The warmest part of the summer is yet to come," Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips warned on CTV News Channel on Monday. "We think that July and into August will be warmer than normal."
While temperatures eased in parts of Canada Monday, heat warnings were in effect for large swaths Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. Environment Canada's criteria for issuing a heat warning varies by region, but they generally occur when temperatures near 30 C for two or more consecutive days, increasing the risk of heat-related illness.
SIGNS OF HEAT ILLNESS
According to Health Canada, signs of heat illness can include headache, nausea or vomiting, dizziness or fainting, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst, or decreased or unusually dark yellow urine. Rashes, confusion, muscle cramps and heavy sweating are also indicators.
"When someone is having heat illness, the body does its best to cool off by sweating," Dr. Ng explained. "However, sometimes it is too hot to sweat it off. When this happens, a person can transition from heat exhaustion into heat stroke."
Heat stroke can be lethal or life-altering, and is evident when someone has a high body temperature and is either unconscious, confused or has stopped sweating.
"The symptoms of mild heat illness, such as heat exhaustion, have overlap with severe heat illness in terms of hot skin, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting," Dr. Ng said. "However, once any neurological symptoms occur, such as confusion, irritability, or seizure, this condition becomes heat stroke and this is a life-threatening emergency. Even in those that survive, many can have long term neurological complications including balance, memory issues and dementia."
WHAT SHOULD YOU DO?
If you experience signs or symptoms like these during extreme heat, move to a cooler or shaded place and drink liquids. Immediately seek emergency medical help if someone shows signs of heat stroke.
"If they are confused, or feel quite sick, it is absolutely essential to call 911 and have them evaluated and treated in an emergency department as organ failure and death can occur in the event of heat stroke," Dr. Ng warned.
While waiting for assistance, you can cool someone by fanning them and applying cold water to their skin and clothes.
Dr. Brauer also emphasized the importance of checking in on people who are socially isolated during heat events, such as the seniors and people with mental illness.
"As heat-related illness works on a person, your ability to actually make decisions decreases, so you may not even realize, or have the ability to sort of cool yourself," Dr. Brauer said. "So, it's really important for people to be checking in on each other."
WHO IS MOST AT RISK?
Infants, young children and older adults are most at risk for heat-related illness, as are people with chronic issues or illnesses like breathing difficulties, heart conditions, kidney disease or diabetes. Those toiling outdoors like construction and road repair workers, as well as people who exercise in the heat, have a higher risk too. Mobility challenges, certain medications, and being pregnant are also factors.
"Unfortunately, there is also a correlation between increased heat and mental health deterioration leading to increased suicides and increased violence leading to intimate partner violence," Dr. Ng added.
TIPS TO STAY COOL
To stay cool during searing temperatures, draw your blinds and cover up with light-coloured, lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when venturing outdoors. Other tips are also fairly common-sense: wear a hat and sunscreen, stay hydrated, seek out air conditioning, stick to the shade when possible, cool off with a swim or shower, and save strenuous work or exercise for another day or cooler time. Steering clear of hot and heavy meals can help, and so can avoiding using your oven. Also remember to never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle or in direct sunlight.
When it's really hot, Dr. Brauer says fans aren't much use.
"They don't really cool you down," he said. "Just sort of blowing that dry air actually in many cases can increase your dehydration. Really, putting cool water on your body is sort of the best thing to do, and as well as drinking cool fluids and drinking a lot of cool water."
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
High temperatures caused section of U.K. airport's runway 'to lift'
One of the United Kingdom's largest airports suspended flights on Monday after high temperatures damaged a runway. Temperatures soared up to 37 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.
How to spot the signs and symptoms of heat illness
Hot and humid summer temperatures are here, and so are the dangers of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke. Here’s what experts say you should be on the lookout for.
Warmest part of summer 'yet to come': Environment Canada climatologist
While temperatures may be easing in certain parts of the country, 'the warmest part of the summer is yet to come,' a senior climatologist for Environment Canada says.
Police say they don't want to 'create panic' as up to 1,000 Hells Angels roll through Ontario
Police east of Toronto say they are expecting to see as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members as the club holds its national motorcycle run this weekend.
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe
Russia's Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of 'extraordinary' circumstances, according to a letter seen by Reuters, upping the ante in an economic tit-for-tat with the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Ex-PQ leader Andre Boisclair sentenced to two years less a day for sex assaults
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair was sentenced on Monday to two years less a day in jail after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two young men in his Montreal apartment.
Mountie's account of probe of domestic abuse by N.S. mass killer facing questions
A former Mountie's account that a 2013 call involving the Nova Scotia mass killer was about a routine "disturbance" -- rather than a vicious domestic assault -- is encountering contradictory evidence at a public inquiry.
West Virginia woman woke from two-year coma and identified her brother as the attacker: police
A West Virginia woman has awoken from a two-year coma and identified her brother as her attacker, according to police.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.
Canada
-
Mountie's account of probe of domestic abuse by N.S. mass killer facing questions
A former Mountie's account that a 2013 call involving the Nova Scotia mass killer was about a routine "disturbance" -- rather than a vicious domestic assault -- is encountering contradictory evidence at a public inquiry.
-
Warmest part of summer 'yet to come': Environment Canada climatologist
While temperatures may be easing in certain parts of the country, 'the warmest part of the summer is yet to come,' a senior climatologist for Environment Canada says.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.
-
Police say they don't want to 'create panic' as up to 1,000 Hells Angels roll through Ontario
Police east of Toronto say they are expecting to see as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members as the club holds its national motorcycle run this weekend.
-
Patrick Brown will seek another term as Brampton mayor in next election
Brampton Mayor and former Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopeful Patrick Brown filed papers to stand for re-election in that city on Monday.
-
Ex-PQ leader Andre Boisclair sentenced to two years less a day for sex assaults
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair was sentenced on Monday to two years less a day in jail after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two young men in his Montreal apartment.
World
-
Sri Lanka acting president declares emergency amid protests
Sri Lanka's acting president on Monday declared a state of emergency giving him broad authority amid growing protests demanding his resignation two days before the country's lawmakers are set to elect a new president.
-
Ethnic minority woman Draupadi Murmu likely to be voted Indian president
Lawmakers began voting Monday to choose India's next president in an election expected to be won by a woman from India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party who hails from a minority ethnic community.
-
Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response
Two months after the Uvalde school massacre, Texas state police on Monday announced an internal review into the actions of dozens of troopers who were at Robb Elementary during the shooting.
-
Pope seeks prayers for his 'penitential' Canadian pilgrimage
Pope Francis on Sunday asked for prayers to accompany him on what he called his 'penitential' pilgrimage to Canada to apologize to Indigenous groups for abuses inflicted by the Catholic church.
-
Two decades of shooter response strategy ignored in Uvalde
A total of 376 officers converged on Robb Elementary School, more than the entire police force in a mid-size American city like Fort Lauderdale, Florida, or Tempe, Arizona. But for more than 70 minutes, not one stopped the shooter.
-
Russia mulls expanding 'gay propaganda' law, cuts ECHR ties
Russia's parliament moved Monday to tighten already stringent restrictions on the discussion of LGBTQ rights and relationships.
Politics
-
'Be brave like Ukraine:' stick to sanctions in turbine strife, protesters tell Canada
Protesters called on Canada to 'be brave like Ukraine' and uphold economic sanctions against Russia on Sunday, just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered essentially the same message to the Prime Minister.
-
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe
Russia's Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of 'extraordinary' circumstances, according to a letter seen by Reuters, upping the ante in an economic tit-for-tat with the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Feds propose to cap oil, gas emissions using industry-specific carbon pricing system
The federal government is proposing to use an industry-specific cap-and-trade system or a modified carbon pricing system to set a ceiling for emissions from the oil and gas sector and drive them down almost 40 per cent by the end of this decade.
Health
-
Toronto pre-teen the youngest person in Canada to receive total artificial heart
About one year ago, Mariam Tannous became the youngest person in Canada, and among the smallest in the world, to receive a device known as a total artificial heart.
-
Staffing shortages lead to temporary closures of 4 B.C. Interior emergency departments
Four emergency departments in B.C.'s Interior were on temporary diversions over the weekend due to staffing shortages.
-
Montreal Children's Hospital lifts 'emergency alert' and resumes normal ER operations
The Montreal Children's Hospital (MCH) has lifted its emergency alert after serious overcrowding in its emergency room on Sunday.
Sci-Tech
-
Eerie abandoned passenger plane sits on floor of Red Sea
Coming across this unexpected shape on the seabed is enough to take your breath away -- so it's a good job you'd probably have a tankful of breaths strapped to your back.
-
'Probably going to be a new species': Ancient shark fossil found in Manitoba museum's storage after nearly 50 years
A potentially new species of ancient shark may have been discovered at the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden, Man. However the fossil has been in the museum’s possession for nearly 50 years.
-
Snap introduces web version of Snapchat app
Snap said on Monday it is introducing the web version of its photo messaging app Snapchat, allowing users to chat, snap and video call from their computers.
Entertainment
-
Lil Uzi Vert adds they/them pronouns to Instagram bio
Over the weekend, rapper Lil Uzi Vert updated their Instagram bio to include the pronouns 'they/them.'
-
No charges for 'Late Show' crew arrested on Capitol Hill
Federal prosecutors have declined to bring charges against nine people associated with CBS' 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' who were arrested in a building in the U.S. Capitol complex last month.
-
Prosecutor: Judge reneged on promise in Polanski abuse case
A Los Angeles judge privately told lawyers he would renege on a promise and imprison Roman Polanski for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in 1977, a former prosecutor testified, setting the stage for the renowned director to flee the U.S. as a fugitive.
Business
-
Suncor reaches deal with activist investor Elliott Investment Management
Suncor Energy Inc. said Monday that it has reached a deal with activist investor Elliott Investment Management LP that will see it undertake a strategic review of its Petro-Canada gas station chain with the goal of 'unlocking shareholder value.'
-
Energy leads S&P/TSX composite higher while U.S. markets lose early gains
A broad rally led by the energy sector sent Canada's main stock index higher while U.S. markets ran out of gas after getting a morning boost.
-
Scammers are trying a new credit card scheme. Here's how the call went
Here's how a two-minute and 26-second call went with a credit card scammer before the person got frustrated and hung up.
Lifestyle
-
'Incredibly endearing': American blogger's Victoria bus video goes viral
The story behind a viral video about appreciative passengers on Victoria transit buses.
-
Canadian couple entertain and educate neighbours with ever-changing flags outside their home
The house belonging to local historians Dan Conlin and his wife Patricia Acheson looks like any other on their block in Halifax, except for one detail: every day, they fly a different flag outside of their house. The display is half history project and half just for fun.
-
Zimbabwe students scoop international awards for moot court
A history-making team of Zimbabwean high school students that became world and European moot court competition champions has been widely praised in a country where the education system is beset by poor funding, lack of materials and teachers' strikes.
Sports
-
A month after contracting COVID-19, De Grasse withdraws from world 200 metres
Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse has withdrawn from the 200 metres at the world track and field championships, the event in which he won Olympic gold last summer in Tokyo.
-
Alleged victim takes the stand in sexual assault trial for former Vancouver Canuck
The woman who accused former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen of sexual assault testified Monday in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents
An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims.
Autos
-
Scott Dixon wins fourth Honda Indy Toronto, matches Mario Andretti for 52 career wins
Scott Dixon has won the Honda Indy Toronto for a fourth time.
-
Police warn Ontario drivers to renew licence plates as people get hit with hefty fines
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it's now free of charge.
-
Man who allegedly fatally stabbed professional race car driver was killed in a police shooting, authorities say
A man who allegedly fatally stabbed professional race car driver Bobby East at a Southern California gas station was later killed in a police shooting as authorities attempted to arrest him, according to a news release from the Westminster, Calif. Police Department.