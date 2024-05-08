Entertainment

    • Disney receives key approval to expand Southern California theme parks

    Sleeping Beauty Castle is at the centre of Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular fireworks show at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif, on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP) Sleeping Beauty Castle is at the centre of Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular fireworks show at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif, on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
    Share
    ANAHEIM, Calif. -

    Disney has received a key approval to expand its Southern California theme parks in its first push to make major changes to its iconic Disneyland in decades.

    The Anaheim City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the plan to transform Disney's 490-acre (488-hectare) campus in densely-populated Southern California by moving parking to a multi-story structure and redeveloping a massive lot with new entertainment and rides. It was a second, required vote for the plan after the council gave initial approval last month. The approved zoning changes and ordinances require another 30 days for changes to take effect.

    The proposal doesn't expand the parks' physical footprint but will help Disney create new, immersive experiences for visitors by building a land such as the snow-covered hamlet of Arendelle from "Frozen" or the critter-filled metropolis of "Zootopia." It requires Disney to invest at least $1.9 billion in the project over the next decade and spend tens of millions of dollars on street improvements, affordable housing and other infrastructure in the city of 345,000 people.

    It's the first time Disney has sought a major change to its California theme parks since the 1990s, when the company obtained approvals to turn Disneyland, its original theme park dubbed "the happiest place on Earth" and built in 1955, into a resort hub. It later built the Disney California Adventure theme park and the Downtown Disney shopping and entertainment area in the city 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

    Disneyland was the second-most visited theme park in the world in 2022 with 16.8 million people coming through the gates, according to a report by the Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News