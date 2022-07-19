U.K. has warmest-ever night, braces for record-breaking day

U.K. has warmest-ever night, braces for record-breaking day

The 2.5 seconds that may have sealed Shinzo Abe's fate

Bodyguards could have saved Shinzo Abe if they shielded him or removed him from the line of fire in the 2.5 seconds between a missed first shot and a second round of gunfire that fatally wounded him, according to eight security experts who reviewed footage of the former Japanese leader's assassination.

Tetsuya Yamagami, bottom, is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, July 8, 2022. (Katsuhiko Hirano/The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP)

Millions of people in Britain woke from the country's warmest-ever night on Tuesday and braced for a day when temperatures are forecast to hit 40 degrees Celsius, as a heat wave scorching Europe wallops a country more used to mild weather and rain.

