Entertainment

    • Spanish prosecutors recommend 2nd investigation into Shakira's taxes be thrown out

    Shakira attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Shakira attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
    Share
    BARCELONA, Spain -

    Spanish state prosecutors recommended Wednesday that an investigating judge shelve a probe into another alleged case of tax fraud by pop star Shakira.

    The Colombian singer is under investigation for the alleged evasion of 6.7 million euros (US$7.2 million) in taxes on her 2018 income via an offshore company. She has denied wrongdoing.

    State prosecutors, who had initially brought the allegations forward, are now saying “there is not sufficient evidence” of a possible fiscal crime.

    It will be up to the investigating judge to decide whether to continue with the probe, and possibly recommend that the case be tried, or dismissed.

    In a separate case, Shakira struck a deal in November with prosecutors whereby she acknowledged she had failed to pay Spanish government 14.5 million euros (about $15.6 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

    Shakira currently resides in Miami after having left Spain following her breakup with the now former soccer player Gerard Pique.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News