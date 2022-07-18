Warmest part of summer 'yet to come': Environment Canada climatologist

While temperatures may be easing in certain parts of the country, "the warmest part of the summer is yet to come," a senior climatologist for Environment Canada says.

"We think that July and into August will be warmer than normal," Dave Phillips told CTV News Channel on Monday about recent modelling.

"So hey, Canadians who like their summers warm — and it hasn't been I think memorably warm except just recently — I think we'll find a warmer than normal summer."

This past weekend, Environment Canada issued heat warnings for large swaths of Manitoba, with humidex values in Winnipeg expected to hit 40 C Sunday afternoon.

Heat warnings were issued in Regina and across northern Ontario, with similar notices in place last week during the Calgary Stampede.

By about 11:30 a.m. EDT Monday, much of the country's heat warnings remained in northern Manitoba where evacuations have occurred due to ongoing wildfires, central and northern Saskatchewan, and northern Ontario.

A wildfire near Lytton, B.C., also grew to approximately 1,700 hectares, or about 4,200 acres, on Sunday.

A wildfire destroyed much of the village in late June 2021. Environment Canada issued an air quality statement for the area due to smoke from the current fire.

The latest Canadian heat wave comes as Europe deals with its own spate of unusually high temperatures that have led to wildfires, droughts, evacuations and deaths.

The U.K. issued its first extreme heat warning for large parts of England. Temperatures could reach 40 C in a first for the nation.

"In my business, you don't forecast records and that's what they're doing today," Phillips said.

Watch the full interview with Dave Phillips at the top of the article.

With files from CTV News