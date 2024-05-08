Most of Canada to receive emergency alert test today
The federal government will test its capacity to issue emergency alerts today, with the exception of Ontario, where the test will take place on May 15.
That means Canadians in most provinces and territories will receive a test alert on their cellphones, as well as through TV and radio broadcasts.
The sole exception is Ontario, where the test will take place on May 15.
Provincial and territorial emergency management organizations already conduct regular tests of the system, but this is the first time the federal government will test its capacity to issue alerts.
It will hold tests in eight provinces and territories, while provincial and territorial authorities will conduct tests in another four.
The government says it recently signed an agreement to issue alerts on information of national interest that falls within federal jurisdiction.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2024.
An Ontario woman said it would have been impossible to buy a house without her mother – an anecdote that animates the fact that over 17 per cent of Canadian homeowners born in the ‘90s own their property with their parents, according to a new report.
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has made headlines with his recent arrival in the U.K., this time to celebrate all things Invictus. But upon the prince landing in the U.K., we have already had confirmation that King Charles III won't have time to see his youngest son during his brief visit.
A chicken farmer near Mattawa made an 'eggstraordinary' find Friday morning when she discovered one of her hens laid an egg close to three times the size of an average large chicken egg.
A long-simmering feud between hip-hop superstars Drake and Kendrick Lamar reached a boiling point in recent days as the pair traded increasingly personal insults on a succession of diss tracks. Here’s a quick overview of what’s behind the ongoing beef.
Canadian immigrants threatened by hostile regimes are urging parliamentarians to quickly pass the 'Countering Foreign Interference Act' so they can feel safe living in their adopted home.
An Ontario man found out that a line of credit he thought was insured actually isn't after his wife of 50 years died.
Spanish state prosecutors recommended Wednesday that an investigating judge shelve a probe into another alleged case of tax fraud by pop star Shakira.
With Donald Trump sitting just feet away, Stormy Daniels testified Tuesday at the former president's hush money trial about a sexual encounter the porn actor says they had in 2006 that resulted in her being paid to keep silent during the presidential race 10 years later.
The Vancouver Police Department has added another $450,000 to its financials, growing the department’s budget for this year to over $415 million.
Plans for a massive ski resort near Squamish, B.C., that have been in the works for more than two decades got a lifeline in the province's Supreme Court last week.
On Wednesday morning – less than 12 hours before the Canucks face off against the Oilers – Vancouver's mayor will make an announcement about viewing parties in the city.
A security guard working at Drake’s Bridle Path mansion in Toronto was seriously injured in a shooting outside the residence early Tuesday morning, police said.
A Calgary bylaw requiring businesses to charge a minimum bag fee and only provide single-use items when requested has officially been tossed.
Levonte Johnson scored twice to help the Vancouver Whitecaps open defence of their Canadian Championship with a 2-1 win over Cavalry FC in the opening leg of their quarterfinal Tuesday.
In the southwest Calgary community of Spruce Cliff on Tuesday afternoon, the wind toppled a massive tree onto a house along 37th Street.
Federal public service unions will be speaking out today to announce the next steps they'll be taking as they challenge the federal government's in-office mandate.
The flag of Israel will fly at Ottawa City Hall on May 14 to mark the country's Independence Day, but the City of Ottawa says it will not hold the customary flag-raising ceremony due to concerns about public safety.
Coun. Shawn Menard has asked city of Ottawa staff to examine a "sliding scale for parking fines that is geared to income, or other potential proxies for ability to pay."
The City of Montreal is slated to test out its annual warning siren test Wednesday.
Montreal police are investigating after an incendiary device was thrown through the window of a building in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is facing criticism from opposition parties for asking police to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment on the McGill University campus.
An Alberta man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is in custody after police received information that he was in B.C. and trying to leave the country.
The Vancouver Canucks secured a second-round playoff date last week with the Edmonton Oilers. In the days since, both fan bases have been sizing up their Canadian competition.
Police in Athabasca are asking for help finding a teenaged girl reported missing two days ago.
Nova Scotia's police watchdog says a Halifax Regional Police officer has been charged with assault.
Two Nova Scotia men are dead after a boat they were travelling in sank in the Annapolis River in Granville Centre, N.S., on Monday.
Maritime residents may receive an alert on their smartphones, radios and TVs Wednesday as part of a test for Canada's national public alerting system.
Accused killer Jeremy Skibicki could have a challenging time convincing a judge that he is not criminally responsible for the deaths of four Indigenous women, a legal analyst says.
This year's tick season is trending upward in Manitoba according to data and experts.
There are three Manitobans left, all playing for eastern teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs – two with the Carolina Hurricanes and one with the Boston Bruins.
On the same day the City of Regina activated its new flood warning system for the Albert Street underpass – drivers were faced with confusion when the system activated despite no flooding.
The Regina Humane Society (RHS) is facing difficulties as the number of dogs in their care continue to increase.
The countdown is now on for one Regina’s longest running events, the Queen City Ex (QCX).
Two Kitchener residents are facing charges in what police are calling one of the largest drug seizures in the Waterloo Regional Police Services’ history.
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police say a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man at a Fergus retailer last week.
The Brantford, Ont. woman who was previously sentenced to house arrest after admitting to deceiving doulas has been charged again in connection to a new victim.
A Saskatchewan care home where an elderly man was allegedly attacked is suspended from taking on hospital patients following a recent inspection of the facility.
It’s a new beginning for some of Saskatoon’s oldest and most significant pieces of history.
Aaron Fosseneuve says the official name of the road into his home community of Cumberland House is Highway 123, but locals joke it’s not as easy as 1-2-3 — “it’s more like a 4-5-6.”
Bracebridge OPP Const. Scott Anthony has hired Toronto defence lawyer Peter Brauti to defend him ahead of his assault case heading to trial.
A massive fire broke out overnight inside an 80-year-old flooring store in North Bay.
The first happened around 6 p.m. in the area of Adelaide Street north near Nelson Street. A second crash happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Bradley Avenue and Ernest Avenue.
A London police officer was arrested while off duty on Tuesday, in relation to a criminal harassment investigation into repeated communication with a victim over email and phone.
Around 9:50 p.m. Grey Bruce OPP, Grey County paramedics and the Intertownship Fire Department responded to the crash on Highway 21.
A fatal crash between a truck and car closed roads in Caledon Tuesday.
A 42-year-old man accused of breaking into a senior's home in the early morning hours on Tuesday faces charges.
Windsor police say there is an active investigation near the Tecumseh Mall in east Windsor.
Trevor Hosie, 36, told the court he didn’t know the marijuana he consumed on May 6, 2023 was laced with a potent opioid. 'Sadly, this tragedy is the predictable outcome of the series of decisions made by Mr. Hosie on May 6, 2023,' Justice Christopher Uwagboe wrote in his sentence decision.
An ovarian cancer diagnosis and treatment can bring darkness frustration and uncertainty. But a Lakeshore mother of two who is now cancer-free is planning to mark the milestone by trying to help others.
The federal government approved B.C.'s request Tuesday to recriminalize the use of drugs in public spaces such as hospitals and parks.
The family of a teenage girl who died in Victoria says it’s traumatized by an episode of a TV show about the paranormal – and its complaints have now led to it being removed from APTN and APTNlumi.ca.
A former Canadian navy sailor was handed a $3,000 fine and a suspended jail sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from his shipmates aboard a Pacific fleet frigate.
Models in uniquely designed red dresses are taking to the runway in British Columbia this weekend to make a powerful fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
As of Tuesday afternoon, between 21 and 31 millimetres of rain had fallen in the Lethbridge region since Monday evening.
A woman is being sought by Lethbridge police in connection with a robbery at a gas station that turned into an assault.
Lethbridge police are looking for two people they believe were involved in the 'street robbery' of a senior last week.
A new service for seniors with mobility challenges is getting the attention of community organizations in Sault Ste. Marie.
A 77-year-old suspect has been charged with impaired driving in Elliot Lake following an incident early Monday evening.
Facing imminent closure, a last-minute agreement has been reached to keep the YMCA in Sault Ste. Marie open.
The trial of a Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault ended Tuesday with his defence team alleging the complainant lied under oath, while the prosecution said her memory lapses were understandable.
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says an officer convicted in 2021 of raping a woman while on duty is no longer with the force.
An Ontario man says he paid more than $7,700 for a luxury villa he found on a popular travel website -- but the listing was fake.
Whether passionate about Poirot or hungry for Holmes, Winnipeg mystery obsessives have had a local haunt for over 30 years in which to search out their latest page-turners.
Eighty-two-year-old Susan Neufeldt and 90-year-old Ulrich Richter are no spring chickens, but their love blossomed over the weekend with their wedding at Pine View Manor just outside of Rosthern.
Alberta Ballet's double-bill production of 'Der Wolf' and 'The Rite of Spring' marks not only its final show of the season, but the last production for twin sisters Alexandra and Jennifer Gibson.
A mother goose and her goslings caused a bit of a traffic jam on a busy stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway near Vancouver Saturday.
A British Columbia mayor has been censured by city council – stripping him of his travel and lobbying budgets and removing him from city committees – for allegedly distributing a book that questions the history of Indigenous residential schools in Canada.
Three men in Quebec from the same family have fathered more than 600 children.
A group of SaskPower workers recently received special recognition at the legislature – for their efforts in repairing one of Saskatchewan's largest power plants after it was knocked offline for months following a serious flood last summer.
A police officer on Montreal's South Shore anonymously donated a kidney that wound up drastically changing the life of a schoolteacher living on dialysis.
The federal government is granting British Columbia's request to recriminalize hard drugs in public spaces, nearly two weeks after the province asked to end its pilot project early over concerns of public drug use.
India's envoy to Canada insists relations between the two countries are positive overall, despite what he describes as 'a lot of noise.'
At least 192 people died in B.C. from toxic drugs in March, the latest data from the provincial coroner shows.
The American Cancer Society said Tuesday that it is seeking participants for a study that aims to solve the mystery of why Black women have the lowest survival rate in the U.S. for most cancers.
Quebec is looking at tightening the regulations around sperm donation in the province following the release of a documentary that revealed three men from the same family fathered hundreds of children.
Apple is hoping its latest iPad lineup will breathe new life into its sluggish tablet market. In a pre-recorded live streamed event from its Cupertino, California headquarters, the company introduced the latest versions of its iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets, and an all-new Apple Pencil Pro.
Scientists studying the sperm whales that live around the Caribbean island of Dominica have described for the first time the basic elements of how they might be talking to each other, in an effort that could one day help better protect them.
TikTok and its Chinese parent company filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging a new American law that would ban the popular video-sharing app in the U.S. unless it's sold to an approved buyer.
Spanish state prosecutors recommended Wednesday that an investigating judge shelve a probe into another alleged case of tax fraud by pop star Shakira.
People buying tickets online for concerts, sporting events and other live events in Minnesota will be guaranteed more transparency and protection under a so-called Taylor Swift bill signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Tim Walz.
Susan Buckner, best known for playing peppy Rydell High School cheerleader Patty Simcox in the 1978 classic movie musical 'Grease,' has died. She was 72.
London Drugs says it has reopened all its stores across Western Canada after a cybersecurity breach forced the retailer to close last month.
As the higher cost of living continues to squeeze household budgets, many Canadians find they have even less left over at the end of every month to squirrel away for the future.
A P.E.I. lighthouse and a New Brunswick river are being honoured in a Canada Post series.
For the past 12 years, Krista Richard has been delivering bikes to people in the Greater Moncton area free of charge.
The Montreal Canadiens retained the fifth pick in the upcoming NHL lottery draft on Tuesday night.
Rick Tocchet doesn't mind the fact that his Vancouver Canucks aren't favoured to win against their next playoff opponent.
Bryce Harper hit a grand slam, Cristopher Sánchez pitched seven strong innings and the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies routed the Toronto Blue Jays 10-1 on Tuesday night.
The federal Liberals are trying to crack down on a scourge of auto thefts across the country, even as the government is struggling to keep its own vehicles away from thieves, new data show.
Ford is set to recall some pickup trucks in Canada due to potential tail light failure.
Amid scientists' warnings that nations need to transition away from fossil fuels to limit climate change, Canadians are still lukewarm on electric vehicles, according to a study conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News.
