The 2.5 seconds that may have sealed Shinzo Abe's fate

Bodyguards could have saved Shinzo Abe if they shielded him or removed him from the line of fire in the 2.5 seconds between a missed first shot and a second round of gunfire that fatally wounded him, according to eight security experts who reviewed footage of the former Japanese leader's assassination.

    Tetsuya Yamagami, bottom, is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, July 8, 2022. (Katsuhiko Hirano/The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP)

    Two former White House aides are expected to testify at the House Jan. 6 committee's prime-time hearing Thursday as the panel examines what Donald Trump was doing as his supporters broke into the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the plans.

    Sri Lanka's Parliament is expected to elect a new leader Wednesday, paving the way for a fresh government, but it is unclear if that's enough to fix a shattered economy and placate a furious nation of 22 million that has grown disillusioned with politicians of all stripes.

