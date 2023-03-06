5 things to know for Monday, March 6, 2023

B.C. woman killed in Mexico, man detained in suspected homicide
A Canadian man is detained in the suspected homicide of of a B.C. woman in Mexico, King Charles III's camp reaches out to Prince Harry about the new king's coronation, and Chris Rock punches back a year after the Oscars slap. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. B.C. woman dead: A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of a 23-year-old woman at a resort south of Cancun.
2. Royal rift: King Charles III's office has been in touch with Prince Harry about the new monarch's coronation, raising the possibility the prince will attend the historic ceremony despite tensions within the Royal Family.
3. Chris Rock: A year after Will Smith smacked him on the Academy Awards stage, Chris Rock finally gave his rebuttal in a forceful stand-up special on Netflix.
4. Gary Rossington, RIP: Lynyrd Skynyrd's last surviving original member who also helped to found the group, died Sunday at the age of 71. No cause of death was given.
5. Rates disconnect: If you're wondering how banks can charge so much to borrow money, but pay so little interest on your deposits, here's what you need to know.
One more thing…
Environment: What does it mean for plants and bees if spring comes early?
Honey bees and ground bumblebees fly with thick purple pollen pouches to the flower of a corn poppy, also called poppy or corn rose, to obtain nectar in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
A stationmaster accused of causing Greece's deadliest train disaster was charged with negligent homicide and jailed pending trial Sunday, while Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologized for any responsibility Greece's government may bear for the tragedy.
A flight to Florida from Cuba was forced to turn back Sunday after it struck birds that caused an engine to catch fire and filled the cabin with smoke, a news report said.
A minor hockey league player who says he was repeatedly subjected to racial slurs is filing a complaint against Hockey Quebec.
Here's what you need to know now that a major snowstorm condition has been declared in Toronto.
The Broadbent Institute is keeping TikTok as a sponsor during their upcoming conference, despite rising national security concerns from the government of Canada regarding the popular app.
A suicide bomber riding on a motorcycle rammed into a police truck in Pakistan's restive southwest, killing at least 10 policemen and wounding 12 officers in one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent months, authorities said.
One month after a powerful quake devastated parts of Turkiye and Syria, hundreds of thousands of people still need adequate shelter and sanitation, and an appeal for US$1 billion to assist survivors is only 10% funded, hampering efforts to tackle the humanitarian crisis, a United Nations official said Monday.
A leading international rights group appealed on Monday for the UN Human Rights Council to address the ongoing, 'relentless abuses' by Afghanistan's Taliban rulers, including severe restrictions on women and freedom of speech.
The centre-right Reform Party of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, one of Europe's most outspoken supporters of Ukraine, overwhelmingly won the Baltic country's general election, while a far-right populist challenger lost seats in a vote that focused on national security and the economy.
Former U.S. secretary of defence Leon Panetta says he believes there is still opportunity to mend the West's relationship with China, as relations with the superpower become increasingly adversarial.
Morris Rosenberg — a former public servant who authored the report released this week on attempts to interfere in the 2021 federal election — says the option of a public inquiry should be 'on the table.'
Responding to growing calls for the next RCMP commissioner to be an Indigenous person, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called it "an excellent Idea," but stopped short of committing to an appointment.
A new study has found that NFL players who experienced concussion symptoms during their years on field showed reduced cognitive function long after retiring.
In updated treatment guidelines issued last year, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health said evidence of later transition regret is scant, but that patients should be told about the possibility during psychological counseling.
A new study from U.S. researchers has revealed a way to leverage artificial intelligence to detect Alzheimer's more easily.
A new study suggests classic paintings by renowned artists J.M.W. Turner and Claude Monet may have been influenced by air pollution during the Industrial Revolution.
Five digital activists have created a website to help provide shelter to survivors of the earthquake in Syria and Turkiye that left millions homeless amid freezing winter temperatures.
Two U.S. senators plan to introduce legislation this week aimed at letting the government 'ban or prohibit' foreign technology products such as Chinese-owned TikTok, Senator Mark Warner said on Sunday.
False fears of a shooting at a rap concert in Rochester, New York, sent a crowd surging toward the exits, killing one person and injuring eight others, police said.
Hit Japanese manga "One Piece" is coming to Netflix as a live-action series.
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan said he was injured while shooting a film in southern India and is recovering at home.
Wall Street is essentially flat before the opening bell following last week's best close in six weeks.
South Korea took a step toward improving ties with historical rival Japan by announcing a plan Monday to raise domestic funds and avoid Japanese money to compensate Koreans who are still waiting to receive damages for slave labour during Tokyo's 35-year colonial rule.
With the Lebanese economy in shambles and its currency in free fall, businesses are increasingly leaning on one of the world's most reliable assets, the U.S. dollar, as a way to cope with the worst financial crisis in its modern history.
Mamathi Vinoth would spend hours practising hula hooping after school every day to perfect her technique.
If young people are spending so much time on social media, it stands to reason that's a good place to reach them with news. Operators of the News Movement are betting their business on that hunch.
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming BNP Paribas Open, having lost his bid to enter the United States unvaccinated to play in the Southern California event.
Fancy Bermudez scored a pair of tries as the Canadian women defeated Ireland 24-12 Sunday to put themselves in position for their best result this season at the HSBC Canada Sevens tournament.
Kurt Kitayama only had to look around at the players next to him in the practice area and right below him on the leaderboard at Bay Hill to know what he was up against Sunday in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Philippine transport groups launched a nationwide strike Monday to protest a government program drivers fear would phase out traditional jeepneys, which have become a cultural icon, and other aging public transport vehicles.
Max Verstappen cruised to the win Sunday as he opened his defence of his back-to-back world championships. His dominance put all the focus on the rest of the field and it was Fernando Alonso who stole the show with his first podium in 26 races -- a performance that came 13 years after he won in Bahrain with Ferrari.
Ford will increase production of six models this year, half of them electric, as the company and the auto industry start to rebound from sluggish U.S. sales in 2022.