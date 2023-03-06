5 things to know for Monday, March 6, 2023

A Canadian man is detained in the suspected homicide of of a B.C. woman in Mexico, King Charles III's camp reaches out to Prince Harry about the new king's coronation, and Chris Rock punches back a year after the Oscars slap. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. B.C. woman dead: A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of a 23-year-old woman at a resort south of Cancun.

2. Royal rift: King Charles III's office has been in touch with Prince Harry about the new monarch's coronation, raising the possibility the prince will attend the historic ceremony despite tensions within the Royal Family.

3. Chris Rock: A year after Will Smith smacked him on the Academy Awards stage, Chris Rock finally gave his rebuttal in a forceful stand-up special on Netflix.

4. Gary Rossington, RIP: Lynyrd Skynyrd's last surviving original member who also helped to found the group, died Sunday at the age of 71. No cause of death was given.

5. Rates disconnect: If you're wondering how banks can charge so much to borrow money, but pay so little interest on your deposits, here's what you need to know.

One more thing…

Environment: What does it mean for plants and bees if spring comes early?

Honey bees and ground bumblebees fly with thick purple pollen pouches to the flower of a corn poppy, also called poppy or corn rose, to obtain nectar in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)