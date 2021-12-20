TORONTO -- Some provinces roll out new restrictions and booster shots, Israel bans travel to Canada, and why we’re experiencing pandemic fatigue. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. New restrictions: Canada's battle to contain the Omicron variant continues on multiple fronts today, with three provinces reintroducing public health restrictions and a fourth expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

2. Travel ban: Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to several countries, including Canada, amid the rapid, global spread of the Omicron variant.

3. Pandemic fatigue: Increased levels of stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are contributing to greater levels of fatigue among Canadians. Experts explain to CTVNews.ca what causes this mental fog and how to prevent it.

4. Hockey games: The NHL has postponed any cross-border games through the Dec. 23 start of the holiday break, amid the crush of COVID-19 cases in the league.

5. Class action: Surgical staples are critical tools for surgeons, but some patients allege in class-action lawsuits that sometimes these staples can lead to further complications.

One more thing…

Cannabis use: A new, small-scale study has found that pregnant and breastfeeding people appear to be using cannabis more to manage pregnancy-related symptoms and pre-existing health conditions.