Politics

    • Trans Mountain pipeline expansion gets green light to open for May 1

    The Trans Mountain Burnaby Terminal tank farm is seen in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, April 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The Trans Mountain Burnaby Terminal tank farm is seen in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, April 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share
    CALGARY -

    The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is complete and the Canada Energy Regulator has given the go-ahead for the project to open.

    The regulator says it has approved the last remaining "leave to open" applications submitted by Trans Mountain Corp. Approval of these applications was required before the expanded pipeline could begin shipping oil.

    The pipeline expansion project took four years to construct and racked up a total cost of more than $34 billion. It twins the existing Trans Mountain pipeline system from Alberta to the B.C. coast, increasing the system's shipping capacity from 300,000 barrels per day to 890,000 barrels per day.

    Trans Mountain Corp., the Crown corporation behind the project, says Wednesday will mark the commercial commencement date for the expansion, with both pipelines transporting oil.

    But Trans Mountain Corp. says due to logistics and marine timing, the first transport ship is not expected to load with oil from the twinned line for export until the middle of May.

    The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is owned by the federal government. The new capacity it offers is expected to help improve the price Canadian oil companies receive for their product by opening up access to global markets.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News