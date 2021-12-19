NHL postponing cross-border games through the holiday break

The NHL has postponed any cross-border games through the Dec. 23 start of the holiday break, amid the crush of COVID-19 cases in the league.

The decision was "due to the concern about cross-border travel and, given the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions," the league said in release Sunday. It goes into effect Monday.

The Winnipeg Jets were the only Canadian team playing on Sunday -- against visiting St. Louis -- after three games involving Canadian teams were postponed in a schedule ravaged by the swift rise of cases. Ottawa was scheduled to host Boston, the Toronto Maple Leafs were set to play in Seattle, and Vancouver was at home to Arizona.

Additional games that have been postponed are a pair of matchups Monday that had Montreal on the road against the New York Islanders, and Edmonton hosting Anaheim.

Ottawa's home game against St. Louis, and Vancouver's game at San Jose on Tuesday have been pushed back.

Wednesday's Canadiens game at the New York Rangers, Winnipeg's game at Dallas and the Edmonton Oilers' road game at L.A. have been postponed.