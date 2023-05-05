5 things to know for Friday, May 5, 2023

King Charles III meets with Canada’s Indigenous leaders and Governor General Mary Simon, how to tell if there are hidden cameras in your hotel or rental, and parts of Canada are experiencing record-breaking heat.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Meeting with the King: King Charles met with Canadian Indigenous leaders and the Governor General at Buckingham Palace Thursday.

2. Hidden cameras: Tech expert Carmi Levy shares his tips for making sure you’re not being spied on in your vacation rental.

3. It’s hot out there: After an inconsistent April flip-flopping between hot and cold, some parts of Canada are now experiencing temperatures much higher than the normal average for this time of year.

4. Jobs report: Statistics Canada is set to release its April labour force survey this morning, providing updated numbers on employment levels in the country.

5. Royal Family: To the world, he is "King Charles" or "Your Majesty." But to a very select group he is simply "Grandpa Wales."

One more thing…

Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn't copy Marvin Gaye classic

Ed Sheeran arrives to New York Federal Court as proceedings continue in his copyright infringement trial, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)