Canadian Indigenous leaders, Governor General meet with King Charles

King Charles met with Canadian Indigenous leaders and the Governor General on Thursday.

The audience at Buckingham Palace included Assembly of First Nations Chief RoseAnne Archibald, Métis National Council president Cassidy Caron and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed, who will all be attending the coronation on Saturday.

"Today was a historic day for Indigenous peoples, for Canada, and for our relationship with the Crown," Governor General Mary Simon said in a statement. "Days before his Coronation, His Majesty King Charles III showed his commitment to reconciliation in a meeting with Indigenous leaders."

Simon is the monarch's representative in Canada and the country's first Indigenous Governor General. She is said to have played a pivotal role in organizing the engagement, which she called "the first of its kind."

"The King understands the importance of walking the path of reconciliation with Canada and Indigenous peoples," Simon said. "Discussions like these are vital. They will start slowly, and grow, forming the pillars of a renewed relationship with Indigenous peoples that is based on respect and understanding."

The King is hosting visiting dignitaries this week in the run-up to his coronation on May 6. Simon and the three Indigenous leaders are the only Canadians he is officially meeting prior to the event.

The meeting reportedly lasted an hour and also included conversations about the environment and missing and murdered Indigenous women. The participants agreed to have another virtual meeting before the end of the year.

"I will continue to encourage all Canadians, as well as the Crown, to take action on reconciliation," Simon said. "I have great hope for an improved Crown-Indigenous relationship in the coming years."

