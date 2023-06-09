5 things to know for Friday, June 9, 2023

Donald Trump says he's been federally indicted, the House of Commons passes the federal budget implementation bill, and Statistics Canada is set to release its latest employment snapshot.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Trump indicted (again): Donald Trump said Thursday that he has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate.

2. Federal budget: The federal budget implementation bill passed the House of Commons on Thursday, after days of Conservative attempts to block it.

3. Employment picture: Statistics Canada will release its latest snapshot of the job market in its labour force survey for May Friday morning.

4. More rate hikes?: In the wake of the Bank of Canada’s unexpected rate hike, here's what economists are saying about whether we could see further tightening in the near term.

5. Tourism impact: Raging wildfires and smoky skies across much of Canada have put a damper on travel this summer, resulting in cancelled plans and closed businesses.

One more thing...

What happens to the brain when you take gravity away? A new study finds out, by looking at astronauts both before and after space travel.

(pixabay / pexels.com)