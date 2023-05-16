Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concerts getting a theatrical release

Willie Nelson receives the LBJ Liberty and Justice For All Award at a gala and musical tribute at the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin, Texas, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Willie Nelson receives the LBJ Liberty and Justice For All Award at a gala and musical tribute at the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin, Texas, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social