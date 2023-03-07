Watch: Alligator returned to Texas zoo 20 years after its alleged theft

An alligator that was allegedly stolen from a Texas zoo more than 20 years ago is now back where it came from.

The alligator, named Tewa, was allegedly taken from Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo in New Braunfels, Texas, while either still a hatchling or in an egg.

A woman who was volunteering at the zoo at the time apparently stole the alligator, according to a zoo staff member.

The woman reportedly kept the gator as a pet but failed to meet Texas regulations for keeping the seven-foot reptile.

The State law allows people to keep alligators when they are farming, for education, or for using it for a zoological reason.

When the alligator was found, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reached out to the zoo and it was returned home.

Local media reported the woman could face up to US$1,000 in fines and fees for the illegal possession of an alligator.