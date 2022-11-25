Walmart shooter left 'death note,' bought gun day of killing: police
The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia left behind what he called a "death note" on his phone that apologized for what he was about to do while simultaneously blaming others for mocking him.
"Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan," Andre Bing wrote on a note that was left on his phone, Chesapeake Police said Friday.
Police also said the gun, a 9 mm handgun, was legally purchased on the morning of the shooting and that Bing had no criminal record.
The note was redacted slightly to eliminate names of specific people he mentioned.
He claimed he was "harassed by idiots with low intelligence and a lack of wisdom" and said he was pushed to the brink by a perception his phone was hacked.
He wrote, "My only wish would have been to start over from scratch and that my parents would have paid closer attention to my social deficit." Bing died at the scene of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Coworkers of Bing who survived the shooting said he was difficult and known for being hostile with employees. One survivor said Bing seemed to target people and fired at some victims after they were already hit.
Jessica Wilczewski said workers were gathered in a store break room to begin their overnight shift late Tuesday when Bing, a team leader, entered and opened fire. While another witness has described Bing as shooting wildly, Wilczewski said she observed him target certain people.
"The way he was acting -- he was going hunting," Wilczewski told The Associated Press on Thursday. "The way he was looking at people's faces and the way he did what he did, he was picking people out."
She said she observed him shoot at people who were already on the ground.
"What I do know is that he made sure who he wanted dead, was dead," she said. "He went back and shot dead bodies that were already dead. To make sure."
Wilczewski said she had only worked at the store for five days and didn't know with whom Bing got along or had problems. She said being a new employee may have been the reason she was spared.
She said that after the shooting started, a co-worker sitting next to her pulled her under the table to hide. She said that at one point, Bing told her to get out from under the table. But when he saw who she was, he told her, "Jessie, go home." She said she slowly got up and then ran out of the store.
Former coworkers and residents of Chesapeake, a city of about 250,000 people near Virginia's coast, have been struggling to make sense of the rampage.
Bing's death note rambles at times through 11 paragraphs, with references to nontraditional cancer treatments and songwriting. He blanches at a comparison to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, saying "I would have never killed anyone who entered my home."
And he longs for a wife but says he didn't deserve one.
"I was actually one of the most loving people in the world if you would get to know me," he wrote.
Some who worked with Bing, 31, said he had a reputation for being an aggressive, if not hostile, supervisor who once admitted to having "anger issues." But he also could make people laugh and seemed to be dealing with the typical stresses at work that many people endure.
"I don't think he had many people to fall back on in his personal life," said Nathan Sinclair, who worked at the Walmart for nearly a year before leaving earlier this month.
During chats among coworkers, "We would be like `work is consuming my life.' And (Bing) would be like, `Yeah, I don't have a social life anyway,"' Sinclair recalled Thursday.
Sinclair said he and Bing did not get along. Bing was known for being "verbally hostile" to employees and wasn't particularly well-liked, Sinclair said. But there were times when Bing was made fun of and not necessarily treated fairly.
Police have identified the victims as Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Lorenzo Gamble, 43; and Randy Blevins, 70, who were all from Chesapeake; and Tyneka Johnson, 22, of nearby Portsmouth. The dead also included a 16-year-old boy whose name was withheld because of his age, police said.
A Walmart spokesperson confirmed in an email that all of the victims worked for the company.
Two others who were shot remained hospitalized, police said Friday. One is still in critical condition, and the other is in fair to improving condition.
Another Walmart employee, Briana Tyler, has said Bing appeared to fire at random.
"He was just shooting all throughout the room. It didn't matter who he hit," Tyler told the AP Wednesday.
Six people also were wounded in the shooting, which happened just after 10 p.m. as shoppers were stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Police said they believe about 50 people were in the store at the time.
Bing was identified as an overnight team leader who had been a Walmart employee since 2010. Police said he had one handgun and several magazines of ammunition.
Tyler said the overnight stocking team of 15 to 20 people had just gathered in the break room to go over the morning plan. Another team leader had begun speaking when Bing entered the room and opened fire, Tyler and Wiczewski said.
Tyler, who started working at Walmart two months ago and had worked with Bing just a night earlier, said she never had a negative encounter with him, but others told her he was "the manager to look out for." She said Bing had a history of writing up people for no reason.
The attack was the second major shooting in Virginia this month. Three University of Virginia football players were fatally shot on a bus Nov. 13 as they returned from a field trip. Two other students were wounded.
The Walmart shooting also comes days after a person opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado -- killing five and wounding 17. Tuesday night's shooting brought back memories of another attack at a Walmart in 2019, when a gunman killed 23 at a store in El Paso, Texas.
Wilczewski, who survived Tuesday's shooting in Virginia, said she tried but could not bring herself to visit a memorial in the store's parking lot Wednesday.
"I wrote a letter and I wanted to put it out there," she said. "I wrote to the ones I watched die. And I said that I'm sorry I wasn't louder. I'm sorry you couldn't feel my touch. But you weren't alone."
------
Barakat reported from Falls Church, Virginia. Associated Press writers Denise Lavoie in Chesapeake and news researchers Rhonda Shafner and Randy Herschaft in New York contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | 'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
In a candid and telling exchange at the federal inquiry examining the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that a central factor in his decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
WATCH LIVE | Real-time updates: PM Justin Trudeau testifies at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to the stand Friday at the Public Order Emergency Commission to testify about his decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to put an end to last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests. CTVNews.ca has live updates from his testimony.
Flair Airlines flight 'exits runway' during landing in Region of Waterloo
The Region of Waterloo International Airport has been shut down to commercial traffic and the Transportation Safety Board has been deployed to investigate after a Flair Airlines plane went off the runway during landing Friday morning.
Additional 500,000 units of imported children’s medication on the way amid 'multi-demic' hospital crunch
An additional supply of 500,000 units of children's medication will arrive in Canada over the next three weeks through foreign imports, the federal government announced Friday, as rising flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases place strain on the health-care system and on families.
What provinces and territories are saying about mask mandates as COVID-19, RSV, flu cases rise
Health officials across the country have stopped short of issuing mask mandates, despite rising cases of flu, RSV and COVID-19 in many regions. CTVNews.ca looks into how each province and territory is approaching whether to require masks in indoor public spaces.
Walmart shooter left 'death note,' bought gun day of killing: police
The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia left behind what he called a 'death note' on his phone that apologized for what he was about to do while simultaneously blaming others for mocking him.
Russia steps up missile barrage of recaptured Ukrainian city
A barrage of missiles struck the recently liberated city of Kherson for the second day Friday in a marked escalation of attacks since Russia withdrew from the city two weeks ago following an eight-month occupation. It comes as Russia has stepped up bombardment of Ukraine's power grid and other critical civilian infrastructure.
Seniors at high risk for RSV, experts warn, as Health Canada reviews 60-plus vaccine
As pediatric hospitals fill up with young children sickened by respiratory syncytial virus, doctors are worried that older adults will be the next wave to become seriously ill.
'It's a real challenge': What gaps in Arctic surveillance could mean for Canada
After Canada's auditor general detailed the lack of surveillance in the nation's Arctic waters, a global affairs expert explains where Canada is vulnerable and what’s at stake.
Canada
-
Flair Airlines flight 'exits runway' during landing in Region of Waterloo
The Region of Waterloo International Airport has been shut down to commercial traffic and the Transportation Safety Board has been deployed to investigate after a Flair Airlines plane went off the runway during landing Friday morning.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
In a candid and telling exchange at the federal inquiry examining the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that a central factor in his decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
-
Additional 500,000 units of imported children’s medication on the way amid 'multi-demic' hospital crunch
An additional supply of 500,000 units of children's medication will arrive in Canada over the next three weeks through foreign imports, the federal government announced Friday, as rising flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases place strain on the health-care system and on families.
-
Racial profiling: Quebec to appeal judge's decision on random police stops
Quebec will appeal a recent court decision restricting random roadside stops by police. The ruling was hailed by some as a positive step against racial profiling, but the province says it harms police work and doesn't address the root problem.
-
'It's a real challenge': What gaps in Arctic surveillance could mean for Canada
After Canada's auditor general detailed the lack of surveillance in the nation's Arctic waters, a global affairs expert explains where Canada is vulnerable and what’s at stake.
-
China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years
A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape.
World
-
Walmart shooter left 'death note,' bought gun day of killing: police
The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia left behind what he called a 'death note' on his phone that apologized for what he was about to do while simultaneously blaming others for mocking him.
-
Algeria sentences 49 to death for mob killing amid wildfires
An Algerian court sentenced 49 people to death Thursday for the brutal mob killing of a painter who had been suspected of starting devastating wildfires -- but had actually come to help fight them, according to defense lawyers and the state news agency.
-
Russia steps up missile barrage of recaptured Ukrainian city
A barrage of missiles struck the recently liberated city of Kherson for the second day Friday in a marked escalation of attacks since Russia withdrew from the city two weeks ago following an eight-month occupation. It comes as Russia has stepped up bombardment of Ukraine's power grid and other critical civilian infrastructure.
-
Europe scrambles to help Ukraine keep the heat and lights on
European officials are scrambling to help Ukraine stay warm and keep functioning through the bitter winter months, pledging Friday to send more support that will mitigate the Russian military's efforts to turn off the heat and lights.
-
Beijing on edge as city adds new quarantine centres
Residents of some parts of China's capital were emptying supermarket shelves and overwhelming delivery apps Friday as the city government ordered faster construction of COVID-19 quarantine centres and field hospitals.
-
10 killed in apartment fire in northwest China's Xinjiang
A fire in an apartment building in northwestern China's Xinjiang region killed 10 people and injured nine, authorities said Friday, in the second major fire in the country this week, leaving a total of 48 dead.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Real-time updates: PM Justin Trudeau testifies at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to the stand Friday at the Public Order Emergency Commission to testify about his decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to put an end to last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests. CTVNews.ca has live updates from his testimony.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
In a candid and telling exchange at the federal inquiry examining the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that a central factor in his decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
-
'Time was up': Takeaways from PMO staff testimony on Trudeau's decision to invoke Emergencies Act
On Thursday, a trio of top staffers in the Prime Minister's Office testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act. Chief of Staff Katie Telford, Deputy Chief of Staff Brian Clow, and Director of Policy John Brodhead took the stand as a panel, testifying about the roles they played during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and as senior officials were examining what options they had to address the Ottawa occupation and border blockades.
Health
-
Seniors at high risk for RSV, experts warn, as Health Canada reviews 60-plus vaccine
As pediatric hospitals fill up with young children sickened by respiratory syncytial virus, doctors are worried that older adults will be the next wave to become seriously ill.
-
'I come home and I cry': Rise in patients with respiratory illnesses leaving health-care workers drained
Hospitals and clinics across Canada are seeing a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses that is leaving many to operate at full capacity. As health-care workers scramble to meet the increased demand, they say overtime has become the norm and they remain unsure of how much longer they can withstand the pressure.
-
As anti-trans health bills surge in U.S., some Canadian experts are expressing concern
Hundreds of people packed into the Ohio Statehouse last week to beg lawmakers not to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth, a scene that has been playing out across the U.S. as legislation targeting the transgender community continues its rapid increase, causing some activists in Canada to worry.
Sci-Tech
-
Musk says he's granting 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts
New Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that he is granting 'amnesty' for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation.
-
Lunar rover: A look at Canadian tech bound for the moon
An Ontario company building the first Canadian lunar rover hopes to see it soon land on the moon, where it will help scientists better understand if and how humans can live there.
-
Webb telescope captures first look at an exoplanet's atmospheric breakdown
The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a detailed molecular and chemical portrait of a faraway planet's skies, scoring another first for the exoplanet science community.
Entertainment
-
Jennifer Lopez returns to social media to announce 'This Is Me...Now'
Jennifer Lopez has used the 20th anniversary of the release of her 'This Is Me...Then' to announce an update.
-
Movie reviews: 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' puts twists on twists
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews three new movies: Daniel Craig whodunnit 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,' Disney's animated 'Strange World,' and sports drama 'The Swimmers.'
-
Kelsey Grammer explains why David Hyde Pierce won't be in the 'Frasier' revival
Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back, but says David Hyde Pierce opted out of returning as Frasier's brother in the hit series' revival.
Business
-
Inflation hovers over U.S. shoppers heading into Black Friday
Black Friday marks a return to familiar holiday shopping patterns in the U.S., but inflation is weighing on consumers.
-
What's the effect of Russian oil price cap, ban?
Western governments are aiming to cap the price of Russia's oil exports in an attempt to limit the fossil fuel earnings that support Moscow's budget, its military and the invasion of Ukraine.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. markets mixed
Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading amid gains in the industrials, financial and battery metals sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed upon reopening following the Thanksgiving holiday closure.
Lifestyle
-
'It looks like Poseidon': Ingersoll, Ont. photographer captures spectacular image of face in waves
While working along the Lake Erie shoreline last weekend, a photographer from Ingersoll captured something unexpected. 'It took me hours to go through them all but I found a couple I really liked and that one stood out,' said Cody Evans.
-
Flossie, the world's oldest living cat, is nearly 27 years old
Flossie, at the age of almost 27 -- which is the feline equivalent of being 120 human years old, according to Guinness World Records -- has been crowned the world's oldest living cat.
-
French bulldog wins top prize at U.S. National Dog Show
Winston the French bulldog won Best in Show, the top spot, at this year's 21st Annual U.S. National Dog Show. Winston is the first French bulldog to ever win the competition's top prize.
Sports
-
Justin Jefferson sets NFL receiving record in Vikings win over Patriots
The Minnesota Vikings have quickly become a confident and resilient team under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell and his staff, and they sure showed it in this short week.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
-
Croatia takes note of Canada coach John Herdman's post-game comment at World Cup
An emotional John Herdman has apparently given Croatia some bulletin-board material ahead of its World Cup showdown with Canada on Sunday.
Autos
-
Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk
Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapours onto a hot engine and cause fires.
-
Tesla owners can now fully self drive in downtown Toronto
Tesla drivers will now be able to use the full self-driving beta program in Toronto's downtown after the company removed a geofence prohibiting its use.
-
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.