Veteran 'enamoured' with Hitler gets 4 years for Capitol riot

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office shows Hatchet Speed. Speed, a military veteran who told an undercover FBI agent about his admiration for Adolf Hitler and discussed a plan to “wipe out” the nation's Jewish population was sentenced on Monday, May 8, 2023, to four years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol. (Alexandria Sheriff's Office via AP, File) FILE - This booking photo provided by the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office shows Hatchet Speed. Speed, a military veteran who told an undercover FBI agent about his admiration for Adolf Hitler and discussed a plan to “wipe out” the nation's Jewish population was sentenced on Monday, May 8, 2023, to four years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol. (Alexandria Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

