Ukraine and Russia battle in the east as Zelenskyy visits front line

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden pledges 'we will' do something to pleading crowd in Uvalde

U.S. President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday, mourning privately for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. Faced with chants of 'do something' as he departed a church service, Biden pledged: 'We will.'

Ukraine and Russia battle in the east as Zelenskyy visits front line

Russian and Ukrainian troops traded blows in fierce close-quarter combat Sunday in an eastern Ukrainian city as Moscow's soldiers, supported by intense shelling, attempted to gain a strategic foothold to conquer the region. Ukraine's leader also made a rare front line visit to Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, to assess the strength of the national defence.

Cross-border rockabilly legend Ronnie Hawkins dies at 87

Ronnie Hawkins, the southern U.S. rockabilly artist who sowed the seeds of Canada's music scene after moving north, has died at 87. Hawkins was godfather to a generation of influential artists, including musicians he enlisted for his backing band the Hawks, which would go on to play for Bob Dylan. His wife Wanda confirmed to The Canadian Press that Hawkins died Sunday morning after a long illness.

U.S. Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting

The U.S. Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow.

Canada

World

  • Biden pledges 'we will' do something to pleading crowd in Uvalde

    U.S. President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday, mourning privately for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. Faced with chants of 'do something' as he departed a church service, Biden pledged: 'We will.'

    U.S. President Joe Biden looks at the crowd after attending mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, as he and first lady Jill Biden try to offer comfort to a city gripped by grief and anger after a school shooting, May 29, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

  • Ukraine and Russia battle in the east as Zelenskyy visits front line

    Russian and Ukrainian troops traded blows in fierce close-quarter combat Sunday in an eastern Ukrainian city as Moscow's soldiers, supported by intense shelling, attempted to gain a strategic foothold to conquer the region. Ukraine's leader also made a rare front line visit to Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, to assess the strength of the national defence.

    In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on May 29, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks on as he visits the war-hit Kharkiv region. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

  • U.S. Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting

    The U.S. Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow.

  • Pelosi’s husband arrested for DUI

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was arrested for driving under the influence, according to the Napa County Criminal Justice Network's public booking report.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social