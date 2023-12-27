World

    • U.S. to provide up to US$250M in arms, equipment to Ukraine: Blinken

    FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet at the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Washington. FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet at the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Washington.
    WASHINGTON -

    The U.S. will provide up to US$250 million in arms and equipment to Ukraine in the final package of aid this year to help Kyiv in its war with Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

    President Joe Biden has asked Congress to provide another US$61 billion in aid to Ukraine, but Republicans are refusing to approve the assistance without an agreement with Democrats to tighten security along the U.S.-Mexico border.

    The White House has warned that without the additional appropriation U.S. aid will run out by the end of the year for Ukraine's fight to retake territory occupied by Russian forces since it invaded in February 2022.

    Blinken said the latest aid package included air defense munitions, additional ammunition for high-mobility artillery rocket systems, artillery ammunition, anti-armor munitions and over 15 million rounds of ammunition.

    Congress has approved more than US$110 billion for Ukraine since Russia's invasion, but it has not approved any funds since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives from Democrats in January 2023.

