U.S., Russia ratchet up their rhetoric over downing of drone
Russia and the United States ratcheted up confrontational rhetoric Wednesday over a U.S. surveillance drone that encountered Russian warplanes and crashed near the Crimean Peninsula, while both countries pledged to try to avoid escalation.
The Kremlin said the incident proved again that Washington is directly involved in the fighting and added that Moscow would try to recover the wreckage of the drone from the Black Sea. U.S. officials said the incident showed Russia's aggressive and risky behavior and they pledged to continue their surveillance.
Russia has long voiced concern about U.S. surveillance flights near its borders, but Tuesday's incident signaled Moscow's increasing readiness to raise the ante amid soaring tensions between the two nuclear powers. It reflected the Kremlin's appetite for brinkmanship that could further destabilize the situation and lead to more direct confrontations.
Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, said in televised remarks the drone incident was "another confirmation" of direct U.S. involvement in the Ukraine conflict. The Kremlin has repeatedly said the United States and other NATO members have become direct war participants by supplying weapons and intelligence to the Kyiv government and pressuring Ukraine not to negotiate peace.
Patrushev, a close confidant of President Vladimir Putin, also said Russia planned to search for the drone's debris. A U.S. official said it was unclear whether Washington would recover the fragments after securing the information it had gathered.
"I don't know if we can recover them or not, but we will certainly have to do that, and we will deal with it," Patrushev said. "I certainly hope for success."
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the drone was in international airspace when a Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of the MQ-Reaper drone. U.S. officials accused Russia of trying to intercept the unmanned aerial vehicle, although its presence over the Black Sea was not uncommon.
"It is also not uncommon for the Russians to try to intercept them," Kirby said, adding that such an encounter "does increase the risk of miscalculations, misunderstandings."
Kirby said the U.S. "took steps to protect the information and to protect, to minimize any effort by anybody else to exploit that drone for useful content."
Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, said Russia has the technological capability to recover the drone's fragments.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov repeated the Defense Ministry's statement that Russian jets didn't use their weapons or impact the U.S. drone. He repeated his description of U.S.-Russia relations as at their lowest point but added that "Russia has never rejected a constructive dialogue, and it's not rejecting it now."
In Washington, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov expressed concern about "the unacceptable actions of the United States military in the close proximity to our borders."
"What do they do thousands of miles away from the United States?" he said in remarks the Russian Embassy released Wednesday. "The answer is obvious -- they gather intelligence which is later used by the Kyiv regime to attack our armed forces and territory."
"It is the United States that is leading the situation to a deliberate escalation fraught with a direct armed conflict," he said, adding that the U.S would have acted more forcefully if a Russian aircraft had appeared near U.S. borders.
"Let us ask a rhetorical question: If, for example, a Russian strike drone appeared near New York or San Francisco, how would the US Air Force and Navy react?" Antonov wrote on the embassy's Telegram channel. "I am quite confident that the US military would act in an uncompromising way and would not allow its airspace or territorial waters to be breached."
He noted that "it is important that the lines of communication should remain open," emphasizing that "Russia does not seek confrontation and stands for pragmatic cooperation in the interests of the peoples of our countries."
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Russian intercept was part of a "pattern of aggressive, risky and unsafe actions by Russian pilots in international airspace." He said Russia must operate its aircraft in a safe manner.
"Make no mistake, the United States will continue to fly and to operate wherever international law allows," Austin said in remarks before a virtual meeting of a U.S.-led effort to coordinate Western military support for Ukraine.
While encounters between Russian and NATO aircraft are not unusual -- before the invasion of Ukraine, NATO planes were involved in an annual average of 400 intercepts with Russian planes -- the war has heightened the significance and potential hazards of such incidents.
"The last thing that we want, certainly the last thing that anybody should want, is for this war in Ukraine to escalate to become something between the United States and Russia, to have this actually ... expand beyond that," Kirby said, speaking Wednesday on CNN.
"We've been working very, very hard throughout the beginning of this conflict ... to make sure that it doesn't escalate into, particularly into that area," he added.
The secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, tweeted the drone incident was "a signal from Putin that he is ready to expand the conflict zone, with drawing other parties in."
Separately, the U.K. defense ministry said British and German air force fighter jets were scrambled Tuesday to intercept a Russian aircraft near Estonian airspace. The U.K. and Germany are conducting joint air policing missions in Estonia as part of NATO's bolstering of its eastern flank.
The defense ministry said the Typhoon jets responded after a Russian air-to-air refueling aircraft failed to communicate with Estonian air traffic control. The Russian plane did not enter the airspace of Estonia, a NATO member.
In Ukraine, at least three civilians were killed and another 23 wounded in Russian strikes over the previous 24 hours, Ukraine's presidential office said.
In eastern Ukraine's partially occupied Donetsk province, where much of the heaviest fighting has been concentrated, Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said 14 cities and villages were shelled. That included Kramatorsk, where some of Ukraine's forces are based.
In embattled Bakhmut, where Russian forces have pressed an assault that has gone on for months, Ukrainian forces have successfully fought for northern parts of the city, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said.
"There are certain and significant successes of the armed forces of Ukraine who were able to achieve something in the north of the city," Maliar told Ukrainian television. "Bakhmut is the epicenter (of fighting in the Donetsk region), the Russian occupiers are tryng to encircle and seize the city."
In the northeastern Kharkiv region, one person was killed and another was wounded in Vovchansk, a city near the border with Russia. Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said Russian forces also hit a civilian area of Kharkiv itself, Ukraine's second-largest city.
"There is no military or infrastructure facility in the vicinity of the place of the strike," Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. "Only residential buildings and urban infrastructure."
Speaking on Ukrainian television, Terekhov said a boarding school and an apartment building were damaged. No casualties were reported.
In the south, Russian forces shelled the city of Kherson seven times in the last 24 hours, hitting an infrastructure facility and residential buildings and wounding four people. In Dnipropetrovsk province, Russian forces shelled Nikopol and Marhanets, towns located across a river from the shut-down Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
------
Superville reported from Washington.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'
The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Downing of U.S. drone likely an 'isolated incident': Canadian military analyst
The downing of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea, an act the Americans are blaming on a Russian fighter jet, appears to be an 'isolated incident,' a former NATO commander and Canadian military analyst says.
'How are you going to compete?': Canadians grapple with tight housing market
From single parents on the hunt for a place to raise their children to millennials just wanting a rental that won't cost most of their salary, these are stories of how Canadians are being priced out from coast to coast.
How Celine Dion's diagnosis changed understanding of living with stiff-person syndrome
The understanding of stiff-person syndrome has increased since Celine Dion announced she was diagnosed, but advocates say more needs to be done to find a cure.
'Reconciliation through art': Campaign aims to get an Indigenous woman on Canada's $20 bill
A new campaign is aiming to get an Indigenous woman honoured on the next $20 bill in Canada for the first time.
'Stalkerware': Scientists study 14 spyware apps to see how they can infiltrate your phone
A recent study finds a number of popular smartphone spyware apps are not only hard to detect and remove, but their poor security means they can leak sensitive personal information.
Reality star's son charged with aggravated assault in Tennessee
Kyle Chrisley, the son of reality TV star Todd Chrisley of the show 'Chrisley Knows Best,' has been charged with aggravated assault in Tennessee, authorities said.
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
Moscow warns U.S. aircraft away from its airspace after drone crash
Moscow warned Washington on Wednesday to keep well away from its airspace, after a U.S. drone intercepted by Russian jets crashed into the Black Sea, the first known direct confrontation between the superpowers since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Canada
-
'How are you going to compete?': Canadians grapple with tight housing market
From single parents on the hunt for a place to raise their children to millennials just wanting a rental that won't cost most of their salary, these are stories of how Canadians are being priced out from coast to coast.
-
Canadian home sales drop 40 per cent in February compared with year ago
The Canadian Real Estate Association says homes sales in February dropped 40 per cent compared with a year ago.
-
Mid-March nor'easter brings messy mix of rain, snow to the Maritimes
A slow-moving nor’easter has brought a messy mix of snow and rain across the Maritimes.
-
'Reconciliation through art': Campaign aims to get an Indigenous woman on Canada's $20 bill
A new campaign is aiming to get an Indigenous woman honoured on the next $20 bill in Canada for the first time.
-
Halifax University prof. engaged in pattern of predatory and abusive behaviour towards some young men: report
The University of King's College in Halifax has released its independent report on the accusations of sexual assault against one of its former professors.
-
Great white sharks slowly making recovery in Canadian oceans: researcher
After decades of decline, the ocean's apex predator appears to be making a recovery. Great white sharks were one of the first species listed as threatened in both Canadian and international waters.
World
-
WATCH
WATCH | Dash cam captures motorcyclist flipping over hood of car after crash at an Australian intersection
A motorcyclist is lucky to have only minor injuries after a crash that resembled a 'Hollywood extreme action movie' sent him flipping over the hood of a car in an intersection in Australia, a witness says.
-
Putin hosts Assad, expected to focus on rebuilding Syria
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hosted Syrian leader Bashar Assad in the Kremlin for talks expected to focus on rebuilding Syria after a devastating civil war and mending Damascus' ties with Turkiye.
-
French strike continues nationwide as garbage piles up over pensions
French people hoping to preserve their retirement benefits took to the streets in a nationwide protest on Wednesday as a committee of lawmakers met behind closed doors to approve the wording of President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular pension plan.
-
Colombian coal mine blast kills 11, search on for survivors
A powerful explosion in a coal mine in central Colombia that affected four other mines linked by tunnels has killed at least 11 people and left 10 others missing, the government said Wednesday.
-
China, Russia, Iran hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman
Naval forces from China, Iran and Russia, countries at odds with the United States, are staging joint drills in the Gulf of Oman this week, China's Defence Ministry said Tuesday.
-
Boat carrying migrants from Madagascar sinks; 34 drown
Officials in Madagascar have recovered 34 bodies from the Indian Ocean after the sinking of a boat that was carrying migrants hoping to get to Mayotte.
Politics
-
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'
The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Conservative government would launch $44B lawsuit against big pharma: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if he were to be elected prime minister he would launch a $44-billion lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies to account for what he calls their role in the opioid epidemic.
-
PM Trudeau says foreign interference special rapporteur to be named soon, as Liberal filibuster persists
A week after committing to name a new special rapporteur to take on assessing the allegations of federal election interference by China and the issue of foreign meddling overall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should know who he's picked 'in the coming days or week.'
Health
-
Meth-related ER visits on the rise in Ontario, following western Canada trend: study
Amphetamine-related visits to Ontario emergency departments have skyrocketed over the last two decades, a recent study published in the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry says.
-
How Celine Dion's diagnosis changed understanding of living with stiff-person syndrome
The understanding of stiff-person syndrome has increased since Celine Dion announced she was diagnosed, but advocates say more needs to be done to find a cure.
-
'Am I dreaming?': Double lung transplants save two people with late-stage cancer
Two people with stage IV lung cancer who had been told that they had only weeks or months to live are breathing freely after receiving double lung transplants, Northwestern Medicine in Chicago said Wednesday.
Sci-Tech
-
Great white sharks slowly making recovery in Canadian oceans: researcher
After decades of decline, the ocean's apex predator appears to be making a recovery. Great white sharks were one of the first species listed as threatened in both Canadian and international waters.
-
Modern monkey handiwork may be putting human evolution knowledge into question
New research from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology describes stone-tool resembling artifacts made by monkeys in Thailand that may indicate that the first human use of stone tools was accidental.
-
This Toronto 28-year-old received a chunk of Amazon's $2B fund for her tech company
Amazon invested a portion of a $2-billion climate fund earlier this month in a company created by a 28-year-old Toronto scientist.
Entertainment
-
Reality star's son charged with aggravated assault in Tennessee
Kyle Chrisley, the son of reality TV star Todd Chrisley of the show 'Chrisley Knows Best,' has been charged with aggravated assault in Tennessee, authorities said.
-
Tourism boost expected as 'The Last of Us' highlights locations across Alberta
The first season of HBO's 'The Last of Us' aired its finale on March 12 and the show has been taking the world by storm since its premiere.
-
Oprah Winfrey reflects on book club, announces 100th pick
Oprah Winfrey reveals her 100th book club pick to be Ann Napolitano's "Hello Beautiful."
Business
-
Canadian tech sector expects collapse of SVB to have 'chilling' effect on investments
Members of Canada's technology sector say they're worried the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank will have a chilling effect on investments in the already-hampered sector.
-
S&P/TSX composite drops over 350 points as concern over global banking sector spreads
Canada's main stock index was down along with international markets in early trading amid continued worries about the global banking sector.
-
CP Rail's US$31billion takeover of KCS gains final regulatory approval
The U.S. rail regulator is giving a green light to Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.'s takeover of Kansas City Southern Railway Co.
Lifestyle
-
A Japanese YouTube star became a lawmaker last year. Now he's been fired for never coming to work
A YouTube star who became a Japanese lawmaker has been stripped of his role after he failed to show up for a single day of work in parliament.
-
What to know about pi on Pi Day
If you've been using Pi Day as an excuse to just eat pie, that's just peachy (or apple or chocolate cream). But there's so much more to know about pi.
-
'Reconciliation through art': Campaign aims to get an Indigenous woman on Canada's $20 bill
A new campaign is aiming to get an Indigenous woman honoured on the next $20 bill in Canada for the first time.
Sports
-
Canada beats Colombia 5-0 at World Baseball Classic, Freeman leaves game with injury
Otto Lopez hit a three-run homer, Noah Skirrow threw five quality innings in his national team debut and Canada shut out Colombia 5-0 Tuesday at the World Baseball Classic.
-
Soccer fan banned from every U.K. stadium for racially abusing Premier League star
A man who racially abused Brentford striker Ivan Toney on social media has been banned from every soccer stadium in Britain for three years in what police described Tuesday as a "landmark ruling."
-
Russia offers to host new sports event with China, India
Russia offered Wednesday to host a new multi-sports event for countries such as China and India which are members of a regional grouping known as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
Autos
-
Honda recalling 50,000 vehicles in Canada to fix seat belt problem
Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.
-
Edmunds Compares: 2023 Toyota Prius vs. 2023 Kia Niro
Car experts compare the 2023 redesign of the Toyota Prius, which has become synonymous with hybrid cars the past 20 years, with the 2023 redesign of the Kia Niro.
-
Tesla taps Asian partners to address 4680 battery concerns
It's crunch time at Tesla Inc., where Elon Musk is looking to crack the code for making better, cheaper batteries.