Howard University cuts ties with Sean 'Diddy' Combs after video of attack on Cassie

Century-old church, Group of 7 artwork destroyed in downtown Toronto fire
A historic piece of artwork has been lost in a fire that destroyed much of a downtown Toronto church on Sunday.
Howard University is cutting ties to Sean “Diddy” Combs, rescinding an honorary degree that was awarded to him and disbanding a scholarship program in his name, after a recently released 2016 video that appeared to show him attacking the R&B singer Cassie.
“Mr. Combs’ behavior as captured in a recently released video is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor,” a statement from the university's Board of Trustees said.
The statement said the board voted unanimously Friday to accept the return of the honorary degree Combs received in 2014. “This acceptance revokes all honors and privileges associated with the degree. Accordingly, the Board has directed that his name be removed from all documents listing honorary degree recipients of Howard University,” it said.
The board also directed university administrators to cut financial ties to Combs, including returning a US$1 million contribution, ending the scholarship program and dissolving a 2023 pledge agreement with the Sean Combs Foundation.
An email seeking comment was sent to a Combs spokesperson by The Associated Press on Saturday.
Combs admitted last month that he beat his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016 after CNN released video of the attack. In a video statement posted on social media, he said he was “truly sorry” and his actions were “inexcusable.”
“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” Combs said.
A lawsuit filed last year by Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, set off a wave of similar cases and public allegations against Combs. That lawsuit was settled.
Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-man war Cabinet, announced his resignation on Sunday.
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with mischief after she allegedly entered a Chatham home, looking for a child.
The Oilers got a Texas-sized pep talk Friday, when Dallas mayor Eric L. Johnson fulfilled his end of a losing bet with Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohj.
A new phenomenon – "The Great Exhaustion" -- is circulating among some young professionals in Canada, according to a report.
At least 274 Palestinians, including dozens of children, were killed, and hundreds more were wounded, in the Israeli raid that rescued four hostages held by Hamas, Gaza's Health Ministry said Sunday. The Israeli military said its forces came under heavy fire during the complex daytime operation deep in central Gaza.
Suspected militants in Indian-controlled Kashmir's Jammu province fired at a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims on Sunday and at least nine were killed after the vehicle fell into a deep gorge, officials said.
The body of missing British TV presenter Michael Mosley was found on a Greek island Sunday morning after a days-long search, his family said.
Residents of Quebec's Outaouais and Laurentides regions fear that a mining project near the municipality of Duhamel will harm the environment.
Thousands of members of Toronto's Jewish community marched down a major city artery on Sunday as part of an annual pro-Israel event that unfolded amid heightened security and protests along the route.
When Sarah Karagianis received multiple notifications from her staff about a situation at work, she feared the worst.
British Columbia says it is not ruling out regulating wild mushroom picking after an Indigenous community said a rising number of foragers are infringing on its land, with one case involving alleged threats of physical violence and intimidation.
The third annual Wortley Pride festival held Saturday has tripled in size this year according to founder and president Kathy Bell, but messages of hate continue to threatened the event before it even began.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office for a third consecutive term on Sunday, but it may hold more challenges for the popular-but-polarizing leader than his past decade in power.
Exit polls pointed to very weak results for Germany's governing parties and gains for the far-right Alternative for Germany in Sunday's vote for the European Parliament, while the mainstream conservative opposition was set to remain the country's strongest political force in the legislature.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump 's campaign is hiring extra medics, loading up on fans and water bottles and allowing supporters to carry umbrellas to an outdoor rally Sunday in Las Vegas, where temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius).
Just over a week after taking over as Haiti's prime minister, Gary Conille was hospitalized late Saturday in the capital of Port-au-Prince, an official told The Associated Press.
The federal parties are still at an impasse over whether the government should release the names of the parliamentarians who have reportedly “wittingly” participated in foreign interference.
Neither the Liberals nor the Conservatives scored political points from the Bank of Canada's interest rate cut, according to CTV's Question Period's regular panel of political strategists.
Canadians are three times more likely to prefer someone other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead the Liberals in the next election, a new Nanos Research survey for CTV News shows.
A group of researchers from more than 45 academic institutions across Canada, including the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) came together to detect, treat and prevent brain and heart conditions.
Researchers are trying to determine if lifestyle interventions show cognitive improvement in people with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease.
Optimism in itself is hardly a cure-all, but numerous studies over the decades have demonstrated a link between a positive outlook and good health outcomes.
A billionaire American adventurer is planning to visit the Titanic wreckage in a submarine. Connor and his group are pledging that their vessel — they plan to use a Triton submarine — will be certified by a third-party group.
Recent research suggests that an invasive species of large, colourful spiders that take to the air as babies could spread to Canada.
A Maine woman enjoying a walk on a popular beach in Maine learned that quicksand doesn't just happen in Hollywood movies in jungles or rainforests.
A new anthology book reimagines Anne of Green Gables in different settings and genres.
"Bridgerton" star Nicola Coughlan says the ups-and-downs of her character's long-anticipated romance with a high society noble are not over.
Canada's three largest providers say robust plans are in place to mitigate the effects of wildfires on their infrastructure.
Estate planning can seem daunting, especially if you think it requires hiring a lawyer. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher LIew covers practical tips to simplify the process.
Norway's sovereign wealth fund operated by Norges Bank Investment Management said Saturday it will vote against Elon Musk's hefty CEO compensation package during Tesla's annual meeting on Thursday.
Warm weather is beginning to become the norm around the region, but heat and sun can also bring health concerns for our pets.
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including LED light bars, kettles and dog conditioners.
Dornoch won the Belmont five weeks after a troubled trip led to a 10th-place finish in the Kentucky Derby. This time, Dornoch sat off leader Seize the Grey, passed the Preakness winner down the stretch and held on.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith dropped the digital gloves Saturday with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
A Midland, Ont. man was shocked when he was driving down the road and his front wheel came loose from his car.
If you're wondering how much your car is worth, or how much to pay for that car you're thinking of buying, there's a good chance you'll check KBB.com.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
A statue dedicated to the Royal Regina Rifles Regiment has been officially unveiled in France just ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
A Cape Breton is this year's recipient of the McEuen Scholarship, which gives him basically a full ride to the medical school at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
More than 8,000 people turned out for the annual BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s RBC Race for the Kids in Vancouver Sunday.
More than a hundred volunteers joined emergency officials at Toronto Pearson Airport on Saturday night to act out a large-scale explosion drill.
Thousands of members of Toronto's Jewish community marched down a major city artery on Sunday as part of an annual pro-Israel event that unfolded amid heightened security and protests along the route.
Calgarians continued to conserve water Saturday as city residents contended with a major water main break that remains days away from being fixed.
Splash Adaptive Water Ski and Wake offered a “Give it a Go Day” at Predator Bay in De Winton Saturday for disabled athletes interested in trying out the sport.
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final was an eye-opener for the Edmonton Oilers.
A report finds significant increases in a variety of infections in 2023 when compared to data averaged out from 2017 to 2019.
A group of researchers from more than 45 academic institutions across Canada, including the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) came together to detect, treat and prevent brain and heart conditions.
Residents of Quebec's Outaouais and Laurentides regions fear that a mining project near the municipality of Duhamel will harm the environment.
A 25-year-old man was seriously injured after an armed assault in Montreal on Saturday evening.
Among the impressive performances at Saturday's Canadian F1 Grand Prix qualifying runs, Australian Daniel Ricciardo's fifth-place finish stood out. Ricciardo loves the Montreal circuit and even knows how to decipher the city's often confusing parking signs.
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final was an eye-opener for the Edmonton Oilers.
Edmonton police say two women attempted to pick up a 12-year-old boy on Thursday in southeast Edmonton, in what they are calling an attempted abduction.
Fostering Closet NB looks to help foster families across New Brunswick by providing free supplies for children and youth who are in care.
A historic sawmill and museum on the Meteghan River in Digby County was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.
The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (AGNS) re-opened its doors this weekend after six months of building maintenance.
The year that has passed since a bus crash killed 17 seniors headed to a Manitoba casino on a bright late-spring day has been one of grief, community support, a slow return to normal and, for some, a long road to recovery.
Mounties say a woman who told friends she hit a tree Friday hasn’t been heard from since.
Residents in a converted building are displaced after a Saturday night fire.
A vigil was held Saturday in Regina to remember 32-year-old Roman Miller.
Shawn Bane Jr. reeled in three touchdown passes as the Saskatchewan Roughriders came from behind to spoil Edmonton's Canadian Football League home opener, defeating the Elks 29-21 on Saturday.
Calgarians rose to the occasion and cut their water consumption Friday, but there’s still work to do, city officials said at a media briefing Saturday morning.
An accidental car seizure by the Bank of Canada, a raid at a Hells Angels clubhouse, and rats spotted in Uptown Waterloo round out the top stories of the week.
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a collision in Kitchener that sent four pedestrians to hospital with serious injuries.
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect who tried to abduct a 75-year-old woman from a campground while threatening her at knifepoint and stealing her truck.
It was a somber day at HMCS Unicorn Saturday, where a service was held for the lives lost due to impaired drivers.
A 47-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision that occurred Friday afternoon at Millar Ave. and 71st Street East in Saskatoon.
The tenants have until Nov. 30 to leave and were told that if they don’t, the trailers will either be sent to a storage yard and or they’ll be dismantled and scrapped.
Estate planning can seem daunting, especially if you think it requires hiring a lawyer. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher LIew covers practical tips to simplify the process.
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in was involved in a collision with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
The 42nd annual Forest City Road Races proved to be the running event's biggest yet.
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things. Here's a look at the good news stories from the past week.
A Simcoe County walk to end ALS was held at Sunnidale Park Sunday morning.
An overnight garage fire has caused significant damage to a home in the west end of Bradford West Gwillimbury.
Collingwood OPP welcomed Sargeant Dayne Campbell of the Vancouver Police Department on Saturday as he cycles across Canada to raise funds for cancer research.
A long-time community booster and a man whose smile could light up any room has died.
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with mischief after she allegedly entered a Chatham home, looking for a child.
WIFF's 'Under the Stars' series returns with a slate of outdoor movies to enjoy.
A BC United government would make the shingles vaccine available at no cost to British Columbians ages 50 and older, party leader Kevin Falcon announced Saturday.
A 24-year-old woman is facing a variety of charges after allegedly driving drunk, fleeing from police who tried to stop her, and biting one of them during her arrest.
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Lethbridge residents have more options when it comes to reporting less serious crimes to police.
Today marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
Despite the month of May seeing nearly 100 millimetres of rain, the City of Lethbridge has enacted a fire ban for the city’s river valley.
A 29-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after police with a search warrant raided an Alexandra Street residence.
There was good news this weekend regarding the forest fire situation in northeastern Ontario.
Security guards in businesses in Sault Ste. Marie had a rough week, with incident including threats, assault and being spit on.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
