No agreement among parties on releasing names of 'witting' foreign interference participants
The federal parties are still at an impasse over whether the government should release the names of the parliamentarians who have reportedly “wittingly” participated in foreign interference.
In a panel discussion on CTV’s Question Period airing Sunday, MPs from the three major parties argued why they believe the names should or should not be made public.
According to a scathing report on foreign interference in Canada — released last week by the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) — there is "troubling intelligence that some Parliamentarians are, in the words of the intelligence services, ‘semi-witting or witting’ participants in the efforts of foreign states to interfere in our politics."
Reaction to the report was pronounced, with the Conservatives calling on the governing Liberals to release the names of those officials who may have aided foreign governments meddle in Canadian affairs.
But the Liberals say they’re leaving it up to law enforcement.
In an email statement to CTV News, the RCMP confirmed “there are investigations into a broad range of foreign interference in Canada, including matters which intersect with democratic institutions.”
“The RCMP will not provide comment whether there is an active criminal investigation into any parliamentarian," the statement also reads.
Jennifer O’Connell, a Liberal MP and parliamentary secretary to the public safety minister, told CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos as part of the panel that party leaders should receive the necessary security clearance so they can read the full un-redacted report, which will “provide them with additional insight.”
“If there was to somehow be a list of names released without context, and ensuring that any sort of intelligence is also corroborated, we think that the rule of law in this country and democracy relies on the fact that there needs to be that evidence, there needs to be that independent investigation,” she said, adding “this information is in the hands of law enforcement.”
But when pressed on why there is an evidentiary bar in this instance — especially considering the RCMP has asked for legislative mechanisms to be able to turn intelligence into evidence — O’Connell insisted there are tools in place for party leaders to act on “serious allegations.”
When pressed further on whether it could be inferred that the Liberal party has pursued those mechanisms to clear members of its caucus when it comes to foreign interference, O’Connell said “no.”
“I don't think that's an accurate assumption to make,” she said.
“What’s accurate is that those who have the security clearance can review the information, can determine if there is another process or more work needs to be done,” she added. “But making these hypothetical accusations of who is or isn't involved without context and corroboration of intelligence to evidence, I think becomes very problematic in that becoming the party process in this country.”
Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong — who has himself been the target of foreign interference — argued there are rules in place that would prevent party leaders from acting on any allegations in the un-redacted report, even if they received the security clearance.
“What the prime minister is asking (Conservative Leader Pierre) Poilievre to do is to essentially tie his hands behind his back,” Chong said.
When challenged on whether one should believe Chong over law enforcement officials, who have said party leaders would have recourse to act on the contents of the report, Chong said “yes.”
“Because I think the director of CSIS and the RCMP may not be as knowledgeable about the processes under the Reform Act that govern party caucuses in the House of Commons and the other processes internal to parties that govern the conduct of their members,” he said.
In a heated back-and-forth over the issue, Chong said the Conservatives have “been anything but political or partisan on this issue,” and once again called on the prime minister to release the list of names.
Meanwhile, NDP public safety critic Alistair MacGregor, said he would also like the government to release the names, so that Canadians can “go through the next federal election with the confidence that when they are choosing a name on the ballot, that that politician has not been compromised by a foreign principle.”
“I would like to find a way where we one day know their identities, but I, again, have to respect the fact that our intelligence community may have issues with how that's done,” he said, when asked whether the names should be made public, or simply divulged to party leaders.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
High security, protesters expected at today's 'Walk with Israel' event in Toronto
A pro-Israel march is set to take place today in Toronto amid heightened security and a related protest.
'Fight or flight': Here's how to defeat the burnout at the workplace
A new phenomenon – "The Great Exhaustion" -- is circulating among some young professionals in Canada, according to a report.
Crews battling fire at Toronto church home to historic Group of 7 mural
Crews are battling a fire inside a downtown Toronto church that is home to a historic piece of Canadian art.
This pottery goat made by King Charles and found in Canada just sold for $19K
For 55 years, Raymond Patten says he had treasured a small ceramic goat that his great-aunt gave him on his 21st birthday. The gift was not just any pottery piece. In fact, a future king made it.
A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, U.S. Coast Guards says
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Ontario man considers selling house before mortgage payments rise $2,000, even after interest rate cut
An Ontario man says he’s still considering selling his house, despite this week’s interest rate cut, with his mortgage payments set to leap over $2,000 next month.
Hunter Biden's family weathers a public and expansive airing in federal court of his drug addiction
In a span of less than 48 hours this past week, U.S. first lady Jill Biden shuttled from a Normandy ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion in France to the front row of a Delaware courtroom, where Hunter Biden is on trial in a gun case, and then back to Paris for an elaborate state visit at Élysée Palace.
opinion You need an estate plan, but do you need a lawyer to do it properly?
Estate planning can seem daunting, especially if you think it requires hiring a lawyer. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher LIew covers practical tips to simplify the process.
Dallas mayor pays off losing bet, donning Oilers jersey on social media
The Oilers got a Texas-sized pep talk Friday, when Dallas mayor Eric L. Johnson fulfilled his end of a losing bet with Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohj.
Crews battling fire at Toronto church home to historic Group of 7 mural
Crews are battling a fire inside a downtown Toronto church that is home to a historic piece of Canadian art.
High security, protesters expected at today's 'Walk with Israel' event in Toronto
A pro-Israel march is set to take place today in Toronto amid heightened security and a related protest.
Wortley Pride festival continues on despite protests and messages of hate
The third annual Wortley Pride festival held Saturday has tripled in size this year according to founder and president Kathy Bell, but messages of hate continue to threatened the event before it even began.
Woman charged after entering Chatham home, asking about resident's children
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with mischief after she allegedly entered a Chatham home, looking for a child.
-
These are the top candidates running for mayor in Mississauga and what they are promising
Mississauga voters are set to go to the polls June 10 in a special byelection to choose a new mayor. There are 16 candidates registered to run in the election, but a few have been polling high enough to be contenders. Here's a look at the top candidates in the race and their key promises.
Senior escapes knifepoint abduction in Saskatoon campsite robbery
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect who tried to abduct a 75-year-old woman from a campground while threatening her at knifepoint and stealing her truck.
Narendra Modi's third term as India's prime minister may prove the most challenging
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office for a third consecutive term on Sunday, but it may hold more challenges for the popular-but-polarizing leader than his past decade in power.
-
Voting in 20 EU countries underway as election for the European Parliament enters its final day
Tens of millions across the European Union voted Sunday in EU parliamentary elections in a massive exercise of democracy that is expected to shift the bloc to the right and redirect its future.
Trump will hold outdoor Las Vegas rally in scorching heat. His campaign has extra medics and water
Former U.S. president Donald Trump 's campaign is hiring extra medics, loading up on fans and water bottles and allowing supporters to carry umbrellas to an outdoor rally Sunday in Las Vegas, where temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius).
Haiti's new prime minister hospitalized days after being selected to lead country, official says
Just over a week after taking over as Haiti's prime minister, Gary Conille was hospitalized late Saturday in the capital of Port-au-Prince, an official told The Associated Press.
Yemen Houthi rebels claim latest attack on cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden
A missile attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels hit an Antigua- and Barbuda-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden, the latest assault on shipping in the region.
South Korea restarts anti-North Korea loudspeaker broadcasts in retaliation for trash balloons
South Korea on Sunday resumed anti-North Korean propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts in border areas in retaliation for the North sending over 1,000 balloons filled with trash and manure over the last couple of weeks
'Don't take credit, give credit': political strategists' advice to feds on economy
Neither the Liberals nor the Conservatives scored political points from the Bank of Canada's interest rate cut, according to CTV's Question Period's regular panel of political strategists.
-
Canadians more likely to prefer someone other than Trudeau lead Liberals in next election: Nanos
Canadians are three times more likely to prefer someone other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead the Liberals in the next election, a new Nanos Research survey for CTV News shows.
'A study to give us hope': Lifestyle changes improve Alzheimer's symptoms for some
Researchers are trying to determine if lifestyle interventions show cognitive improvement in people with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease.
-
Optimism is just what the doctor ordered. But what if I’m already too negative?
Optimism in itself is hardly a cure-all, but numerous studies over the decades have demonstrated a link between a positive outlook and good health outcomes.
-
Here’s how AI could aid in early Alzheimer’s detection
University of Saskatchewan researchers want to make early detection of Alzheimer’s as easy as a routine eye exam.
American billionaire believes he can visit the Titanic safely 1 year after submersible deaths
A billionaire American adventurer is planning to visit the Titanic wreckage in a submarine. Connor and his group are pledging that their vessel — they plan to use a Triton submarine — will be certified by a third-party group.
-
Meet the joro, a flying spider scientists say could someday spread to Canada
Recent research suggests that an invasive species of large, colourful spiders that take to the air as babies could spread to Canada.
-
Quicksand doesn’t just happen in Hollywood, it happened on a Maine beach
A Maine woman enjoying a walk on a popular beach in Maine learned that quicksand doesn't just happen in Hollywood movies in jungles or rainforests.
Anthology book reimagines Anne of Green Gables in junior high, steampunk dystopia
A new anthology book reimagines Anne of Green Gables in different settings and genres.
-
Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan tease rocky romance for their 'Bridgerton' characters
"Bridgerton" star Nicola Coughlan says the ups-and-downs of her character's long-anticipated romance with a high society noble are not over.
-
Spelling the end of an era: How Pat Sajak made an imprint in Canada
Ontario entrepreneur, rapper and self-described religious viewer, Bishop Brigante, will tune in and try to solve the Hangman-style puzzles as game show host Pat Sajak takes his last spin on the Wheel of Fortune.
opinion You need an estate plan, but do you need a lawyer to do it properly?
Estate planning can seem daunting, especially if you think it requires hiring a lawyer. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher LIew covers practical tips to simplify the process.
-
Norwegian wealth fund to vote against Elon Musk's Tesla pay package
Norway's sovereign wealth fund operated by Norges Bank Investment Management said Saturday it will vote against Elon Musk's hefty CEO compensation package during Tesla's annual meeting on Thursday.
-
Average asking rental price in Canada reaches record high: report
The average asking rental price in Canada surpassed $2,200 to reach a record high in May, according to a new report.
'Fight or flight': Here's how to defeat the burnout at the workplace
A new phenomenon – "The Great Exhaustion" -- is circulating among some young professionals in Canada, according to a report.
-
What pet owners need to know before heading into the summer
Warm weather is beginning to become the norm around the region, but heat and sun can also bring health concerns for our pets.
-
Dirty dog conditioner, LED light bars, bassinets: Here are this week's recalls
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including LED light bars, kettles and dog conditioners.
-
Dornoch pulls off upset to win first Belmont Stakes run at Saratoga racecourse
Dornoch won the Belmont five weeks after a troubled trip led to a 10th-place finish in the Kentucky Derby. This time, Dornoch sat off leader Seize the Grey, passed the Preakness winner down the stretch and held on.
-
Smith offers Florida governor some Alberta whisky if Panthers defeat Oilers in Stanley Cup finals
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith dropped the digital gloves Saturday with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Ontario man shocked after wheel comes loose and causes nearly $7,000 in damage
A Midland, Ont. man was shocked when he was driving down the road and his front wheel came loose from his car.
-
Bob Kelley, long-time publisher of used car guide Kelley Blue Book, dies at 96
If you're wondering how much your car is worth, or how much to pay for that car you're thinking of buying, there's a good chance you'll check KBB.com.
-
Toyota apologizes for cheating on vehicle testing and halts production of three models
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
'It's a unique addition': Winnipeg man adds original Eaton's sign to growing collection
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
An 11-year-old Ottawa girl wants to change the rules around backyard chickens
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
Ont. powerlifter battles back after catching mild cold that turned into rare and deadly disease
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
'The fresh air': Supercentenarian shares secret on 107th birthday
Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.
'What a deal': Zamboni among items available at municipal surplus sale in New Brunswick
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
Free money? Mysterious person leaving $50 bills around Metro Vancouver
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
Regina Rifles statue officially unveiled in France
A statue dedicated to the Royal Regina Rifles Regiment has been officially unveiled in France just ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
N.S. student wins prestigious scholarship for famous Scotland university
A Cape Breton is this year's recipient of the McEuen Scholarship, which gives him basically a full ride to the medical school at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
'Several' injured after float plane, recreational boat collide in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
A Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Great-grandma celebrates 108th birthday in Vancouver
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
-
4 men charged with murder after Surrey shooting: IHIT
The four young men arrested after a fatal shooting in Surrey on Friday have now been charged with murder, homicide investigators announced.
These are the top candidates running for mayor in Mississauga and what they are promising
Mississauga voters are set to go to the polls June 10 in a special byelection to choose a new mayor. There are 16 candidates registered to run in the election, but a few have been polling high enough to be contenders. Here's a look at the top candidates in the race and their key promises.
-
Kevin Gausman throws the first shutout of his 12-year career as Blue Jays beat A's 7-0
Kevin Gausman pitched the first shutout of his 12-year career, a five-hitter, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 7-0 on Saturday.
‘This is not the time to garden’: Calgary expected to face water crunch for another week
Calgarians rose to the occasion and cut their water consumption Friday, but there’s still work to do, city officials said at a media briefing Saturday morning.
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING Gatineau voters head to the polls Sunday to elect new mayor
Gatineau residents will head to the polls on Sunday to elect a new mayor.
-
Rainy, humid, cloudy Sunday in Ottawa
The humid, cloudy and rainy weather continues in Ottawa this Sunday.
Montreal Chinatown residents no longer feel their children safe at daycare
Some Chinatown residents say they no longer feel safe in their neighbourhood and that their young children are being exposed to crime and drug use while the City of Montreal is not listening to their pleas for help.
-
Red Bull racer Daniel Ricciardo loves Montreal's track and aura, and gets the parking rules
Among the impressive performances at Saturday's Canadian F1 Grand Prix qualifying runs, Australian Daniel Ricciardo's fifth-place finish stood out. Ricciardo loves the Montreal circuit and even knows how to decipher the city's often confusing parking signs.
-
Man, 25, assaulted and sent to hospital in downtown Montreal
A 25-year-old man was seriously injured after an armed assault in Montreal on Saturday evening.
-
Police say 2 women tried to lure boy into van in southeast Edmonton: EPS
Edmonton police say two women attempted to pick up a 12-year-old boy on Thursday in southeast Edmonton, in what they are calling an attempted abduction.
Fire destroys historic sawmill in Digby County
A historic sawmill and museum on the Meteghan River in Digby County was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.
-
Anthology book reimagines Anne of Green Gables in junior high, steampunk dystopia
A new anthology book reimagines Anne of Green Gables in different settings and genres.
-
What pet owners need to know before heading into the summer
Warm weather is beginning to become the norm around the region, but heat and sun can also bring health concerns for our pets.
Manitoba Hydro workers vote to authorize strike
Meter readers and inspectors for Manitoba Hydro could be on the picket line next month.
-
'Feel like you're back home': Nigerian culture on display at market
Winnipeg's Nigerian community came together to give people a taste of their culture on Saturday.
-
Winnipeg military unit reflects on 80th anniversary of D-Day
Members of a Winnipeg military unit officially marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day, and their unit's own involvement in the campaign.
Homicide victims' family seeks closure through weekend vigil
A vigil was held Saturday in Regina to remember 32-year-old Roman Miller.
-
Roughriders rally to clip Elks 29-21 at home in regular-season opener
Shawn Bane Jr. reeled in three touchdown passes as the Saskatchewan Roughriders came from behind to spoil Edmonton's Canadian Football League home opener, defeating the Elks 29-21 on Saturday.
-
Three Sask. contestants vying for first Miss Indigenous Canada crown
A first of its kind Indigenous pageant is bringing 26 contestants from across the country for the opportunity to be titled Miss Indigenous Canada.
Vehicle strikes bus shelter, four pedestrians suffer serious injuries: police
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a collision in Kitchener that sent four pedestrians to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Two taken to trauma centre following collision near Arthur: OPP
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious overnight collision in the Township of Wellington North.
-
Mother against drunk driving hosts annual memorial ceremony in Saskatoon
It was a somber day at HMCS Unicorn Saturday, where a service was held for the lives lost due to impaired drivers.
-
One killed in fatal collision in Saskatoon
A 47-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision that occurred Friday afternoon at Miller Ave. and 71st Street East in Saskatoon.
Timmins mobile home owners being forced to move, but have nowhere to go
The tenants have until Nov. 30 to leave and were told that if they don’t, the trailers will either be sent to a storage yard and or they’ll be dismantled and scrapped.
-
-
Woman dies after collision with Northern Ont. police boat early Friday morning
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in was involved in a collision with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
On the bright side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things. Here's a look at the good news stories from the past week.
-
Wortley Pride festival continues on despite protests and messages of hate
The third annual Wortley Pride festival held Saturday has tripled in size this year according to founder and president Kathy Bell, but messages of hate continue to threatened the event before it even began.
Ontario's largest butter tart festival in Midland a sweet success
Ontario's largest butter tart festival saw approximately 60,000 visitors take over the streets of downtown Midland.
-
Georgian College Auto Show in full gear at Barrie campus
The annual Georgian College Auto Show is in full gear this weekend, bringing together a wide range of cars, brands, students, and families.
-
Vintage construction machines brought back to life at "Wheels and Tracks" exhibit
The Simcoe County Museum and the Historical Construction Equipment Association of Canada are showcasing vintage construction equipment this weekend.
Windsor booster and long-time business owner Ted Farron dies
A long-time community booster and a man whose smile could light up any room has died.
-
Woman charged after entering Chatham home, asking about resident's children
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with mischief after she allegedly entered a Chatham home, looking for a child.
-
WIFF ‘Under the Stars’ features flicks for all ages
WIFF's 'Under the Stars' series returns with a slate of outdoor movies to enjoy.
BC United promises to make shingles vaccine free for B.C. residents 50 and older
A BC United government would make the shingles vaccine available at no cost to British Columbians ages 50 and older, party leader Kevin Falcon announced Saturday.
-
B.C. drunk driver bit officer during arrest, West Shore RCMP say
A 24-year-old woman is facing a variety of charges after allegedly driving drunk, fleeing from police who tried to stop her, and biting one of them during her arrest.
-
Roaming peahen spends 3 days in B.C. pub after befriending neighbourhood family
When Sarah Karagianis received multiple notifications from her staff about a situation at work, she feared the worst.
Firefighters quickly extinguish Okanagan Falls brushfire
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
-
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Lethbridge police expand online options for reporting less serious crimes
Lethbridge residents have more options when it comes to reporting less serious crimes to police.
-
Lethbridge veterans mark the 80th anniversary of Battle of Normandy
Today marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
-
High winds, warm temperatures result in fire ban for Lethbridge's river valley
Despite the month of May seeing nearly 100 millimetres of rain, the City of Lethbridge has enacted a fire ban for the city’s river valley.
Security guards spit on, attacked in two incidents on the same day in the Sault
Security guards in businesses in Sault Ste. Marie had a rough week, with incident including threats, assault and being spit on.
-
Relief in the Sault as Canada/US border strike deadline delayed until next week
Cross-border weekend travelers no longer need to hold their breath: a strike at Canadian borders is not taking place, at least for now.
-
Manitoulin teacher honoured by Armed Forces for her work to support soldiers
A teacher on Manitoulin Island received a special surprise visit from the Canadian Armed Forces Friday ahead of her retirement.
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.