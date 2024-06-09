France President Macron calls snap election after defeat in EU vote

Capital gains proposal to be presented to Parliament on Monday, Freeland says
The Liberal government plans to take the first legislative step Monday toward increasing the inclusion rate on capital gains.
French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday he was dissolving the National Assembly and calling a snap legislative election after his party suffered a heavy defeat in elections for the European Parliament.
In an address to the nation from the Elysee presidential palace, Macron said: “I’ve decided to give you back the choice of our parliamentary future through the vote. I am therefore dissolving the National Assembly.” The vote will take place in two rounds on June 30 and July 7, he said.
The move comes as first projected results from France on Sunday put the far-right National Rally party well ahead in the European Union’s parliamentary election, defeating Macron’s pro-European centrists, according to French opinion poll institutes.
A historic piece of artwork has been lost in a fire that destroyed much of church in Toronto’s Little Portugal area on Sunday.
The body of missing British TV presenter Michael Mosley was found on a Greek island Sunday morning after a days-long search, his family said.
Far-right parties have made big gains at the European Parliament as the Greens took a major hit at Sunday’s European elections, according to a first projection provided by the European Union.
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with mischief after she allegedly entered a Chatham home, looking for a child.
Estate planning can seem daunting, especially if you think it requires hiring a lawyer. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher LIew covers practical tips to simplify the process.
Calgarians continued to conserve water Saturday as city residents contended with a major water main break that remains days away from being fixed.
The Oilers got a Texas-sized pep talk Friday, when Dallas mayor Eric L. Johnson fulfilled his end of a losing bet with Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohj.
Edmonton police say two women attempted to pick up a 12-year-old boy on Thursday in southeast Edmonton, in what they are calling an attempted abduction.
A historic sawmill and museum on the Meteghan River in Digby County was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.
Thousands of members of Toronto's Jewish community marched down a major city artery on Sunday as part of an annual pro-Israel event that unfolded amid heightened security and protests along the route.
Residents of Quebec's Outaouais and Laurentides regions fear that a mining project near the municipality of Duhamel will harm the environment.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump rallied voters in the scorching heat of Las Vegas, at points telling his supporters to ask for help if needed and appearing irritable with the teleprompters that he said were not working.
Haiti's newly selected Prime Minister Garry Conille was discharged from a hospital on Sunday after spending a night in treatment for an undisclosed condition.
Suspected militants in Indian-controlled Kashmir's Jammu province fired at a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims on Sunday and at least nine were killed after the vehicle fell into a deep gorge, officials said.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office for a third consecutive term on Sunday, but it may hold more challenges for the popular-but-polarizing leader than his past decade in power.
The federal parties are still at an impasse over whether the government should release the names of the parliamentarians who have reportedly “wittingly” participated in foreign interference.
Neither the Liberals nor the Conservatives scored political points from the Bank of Canada's interest rate cut, according to CTV's Question Period's regular panel of political strategists.
A group of researchers from more than 45 academic institutions across Canada, including the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) came together to detect, treat and prevent brain and heart conditions.
Researchers are trying to determine if lifestyle interventions show cognitive improvement in people with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease.
Optimism in itself is hardly a cure-all, but numerous studies over the decades have demonstrated a link between a positive outlook and good health outcomes.
A billionaire American adventurer is planning to visit the Titanic wreckage in a submarine. Connor and his group are pledging that their vessel — they plan to use a Triton submarine — will be certified by a third-party group.
Recent research suggests that an invasive species of large, colourful spiders that take to the air as babies could spread to Canada.
A Maine woman enjoying a walk on a popular beach in Maine learned that quicksand doesn't just happen in Hollywood movies in jungles or rainforests.
Howard University is cutting ties to Sean "Diddy" Combs, rescinding an honorary degree that was awarded to him and disbanding a scholarship program in his name, after a recently released 2016 video that appeared to show him attacking the R&B singer Cassie.
A new anthology book reimagines Anne of Green Gables in different settings and genres.
"Bridgerton" star Nicola Coughlan says the ups-and-downs of her character's long-anticipated romance with a high society noble are not over.
Canada's three largest providers say robust plans are in place to mitigate the effects of wildfires on their infrastructure.
Norway's sovereign wealth fund operated by Norges Bank Investment Management said Saturday it will vote against Elon Musk's hefty CEO compensation package during Tesla's annual meeting on Thursday.
A new phenomenon – "The Great Exhaustion" -- is circulating among some young professionals in Canada, according to a report.
Warm weather is beginning to become the norm around the region, but heat and sun can also bring health concerns for our pets.
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including LED light bars, kettles and dog conditioners.
Kylian Mbappé is finally a Real Madrid player. Madrid said on Monday it reached a deal with the France star for the next five seasons, bringing together one of soccer’s top talents and its most successful club.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his third straight Canadian F1 Grand Prix in Montreal on Sunday, holding off McLaren's Lando Norris and George Russell of Mercedes.
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev to win the 2024 French Open on Sunday, earning his third-career Grand Slam title at just 21 years of age.
A Midland, Ont. man was shocked when he was driving down the road and his front wheel came loose from his car.
If you're wondering how much your car is worth, or how much to pay for that car you're thinking of buying, there's a good chance you'll check KBB.com.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
A statue dedicated to the Royal Regina Rifles Regiment has been officially unveiled in France just ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
A Cape Breton is this year's recipient of the McEuen Scholarship, which gives him basically a full ride to the medical school at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
Squamish Search and Rescue provided a brief update Saturday evening on the status of their efforts to find three mountaineers who have been missing for more than a week.
A property on B.C.’s Protection Island has hit the market for $4.8 million – but the asking price includes much more than the four-bedroom, five-bathroom waterfront home.
British Columbia says it is not ruling out regulating wild mushroom picking after an Indigenous community said a rising number of foragers are infringing on its land, with one case involving alleged threats of physical violence and intimidation.
A 39-year-old Toronto man is facing several charges after allegedly leaving suspicious packages containing gun rifle powder at a victim’s downtown home.
Mississauga voters are set to go to the polls June 10 in a special byelection to choose a new mayor. There are 16 candidates registered to run in the election, but a few have been polling high enough to be contenders. Here's a look at the top candidates in the race and their key promises.
An autopsy conducted Sunday confirmed that the death of a 16-year-old teenage boy in Forest Lawn was a homicide.
More than 500 firefighters from around Alberta, across Canada and internationally donned modified gear Sunday and participated in the 10th annual firefighter stair climb challenge at Brookfield Place in Calgary.
Three people were injured after a crash involving three vehicles in Barrhaven on Sunday afternoon.
A report finds significant increases in a variety of infections in 2023 when compared to data averaged out from 2017 to 2019.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante would like a post-mortem by Monday after fire department officials told a number of restaurants to close their terrasses on Friday night during one of the busiest nights of the year.
Residents of Quebec's Outaouais and Laurentides regions fear that a mining project near the municipality of Duhamel will harm the environment.
A man is in hospital after he was shot by police early Sunday morning in downtown Edmonton.
Local small business owners are facing tough decisions amid a global cocoa shortage that's sent prices sky-high.
Edmonton police say two women attempted to pick up a 12-year-old boy on Thursday in southeast Edmonton, in what they are calling an attempted abduction.
Fostering Closet NB looks to help foster families across New Brunswick by providing free supplies for children and youth who are in care.
A historic sawmill and museum on the Meteghan River in Digby County was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.
The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (AGNS) re-opened its doors this weekend after six months of building maintenance.
First Nations teenagers say building a house for someone in need was a life-changing experience.
Winnipeggers got their hands dirty this weekend planting one thousand trees, shrubs, and other plants.
The Teddy Bears Anonymous 16th annual BBQ for Bears raised over $10,000 on Saturday.
A vigil was held Saturday in Regina to remember 32-year-old Roman Miller.
Canada's Savannah Sutherland set a personal best and new Canadian record, but had to settle for second place on Saturday in the women's 400-metre hurdles at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
An accidental car seizure by the Bank of Canada, a raid at a Hells Angels clubhouse, and rats spotted in Uptown Waterloo round out the top stories of the week.
A new AI device is helping local search and rescue teams cut down their search time significantly.
OPP officer Dylan McKinnon has gone from being told he'd never run again to finishing his own cancer research fundraising event.
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect who tried to abduct a 75-year-old woman from a campground while threatening her at knifepoint and stealing her truck.
It was a somber day at HMCS Unicorn Saturday, where a service was held for the lives lost due to impaired drivers.
The tenants have until Nov. 30 to leave and were told that if they don’t, the trailers will either be sent to a storage yard and or they’ll be dismantled and scrapped.
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in was involved in a collision with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
The London Police Service is on the lookout for an arson suspect following a fire in the Wateroak Drive area.
One person has died in a house fire in Tillsonburg, Ont.
The 42nd annual Forest City Road Races proved to be the running event's biggest yet.
More than 40 community members gathered to discuss a sustainable future for Orillia at a workshop held by Sustainable Orillia.
A Simcoe County walk to end ALS was held at Sunnidale Park Sunday morning.
An overnight garage fire has caused significant damage to a home in the west end of Bradford West Gwillimbury.
Have you ever wondered why the LaSalle Strawberry Festival is named after strawberries?
A long-time community booster and a man whose smile could light up any room has died.
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with mischief after she allegedly entered a Chatham home, looking for a child.
No one was injured, but a home was destroyed and its residents displaced after a fire in North Saanich early Sunday morning.
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Lethbridge residents have more options when it comes to reporting less serious crimes to police.
Today marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
Despite the month of May seeing nearly 100 millimetres of rain, the City of Lethbridge has enacted a fire ban for the city’s river valley.
A 29-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after police with a search warrant raided an Alexandra Street residence.
There was good news this weekend regarding the forest fire situation in northeastern Ontario.
Security guards in businesses in Sault Ste. Marie had a rough week, with incident including threats, assault and being spit on.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
