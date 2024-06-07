Dirty dog conditioner, LED light bars, bassinets: Here are this week's recalls

A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, U.S. Coast Guards says
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including LED light bars, kettles and dog conditioners.
Health Canada issued a recall Tuesday for Honglou Duplex electrical outlet wall cover plates due to electric shock and fire hazards.
The recall notice said the product is sold on Amazon.ca under the identification number ASIN B082W66D6J and has built-in LED lights at the bottom.
The health department did not specify the issue but said the product "poses a danger to human health or safety."
Amazon.ca reported that more than 800 outlet wall covers were sold in Canada between November 2020 and August 2022.
There have been no reports of incidents or injuries.
Health Canada advises anyone who has purchased the outlet covers to stop using them.
In an update to a previous recall, Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for Fodoss Baby bedside bassinets in grey, citing entrapment and suffocation hazards.
The federal agency issued a recall for the black version of the bassinet last month. Recalled bassinets in both colours can be identified by the model number NEW329 and serial number 0D-329. They can also be identified by the production code — either X003B2IM0Z or X003DJFCN1 — on the label on the outer packaging of the product.
The recall said the bassinet does not meet Canada's crib, cradles, and bassinets regulations.
The cradle's sleep surface can incline greater than seven degrees, posing a risk of a child getting trapped and suffocated, the agency said, adding that the safest place for a baby to sleep is on their back on a firm, flat surface intended for sleep.
As of May 8, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries.
The company said nearly 4,000 units were sold in Canada between October 2023 and April 2024.
Health Canada said customers should stop using the bassinets and contact Little Beetle via email.
Good Earth rechargeable LED light bars were recalled Thursday by Health Canada due to fire and burn hazards.
The LED light bar can be identified by its model numbers RE1122-WHG-12LF0-F and RE1362-RGB-12LF2-G, which are located on the back or bottom of the product.
The recall notice said the battery can overheat and come into contact with the plastic covering, posing a fire or burn hazard to users.
As of May 17, the company has received one incident report in Canada and no injuries.
Nine incident reports have been received in the U.S., including seven reports of fires, one report of property damage, and one death.
The company said about 37,800 light bars were sold in Canada from October 2017 to January 2024.
Health Canada said customers should stop using the light bars and contact the company for a free replacement light.
Health Canada issued a joint recall Thursday with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Spectrum Brands Pet LLC for FURminator deShedding ultra premium dog conditioner due to microbial contamination.
The dog conditioner is sold in a one-gallon jug with universal product code 854460001073.
The recall said the conditioner may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa—an organism found in soil and water.
As of May 28, the company has received no injury or incident reports in Canada, but four incident reports were recorded in the U.S.
The company said nearly 250 conditioners were sold in Canada between January 2022 and April 2024.
Health Canada warned customers not to pour the product down the toilet or drain and instead safely dispose of it.
Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for A la Cuisine electric kettles due to fire hazards.
The recall involves three types of stainless steel kettles with product numbers JF-788, FY-2010C, and JF-2015.
The kettles' base, when plugged in, can overheat and melt the plastic covering the appliance's electrical wiring, the recall said.
As of May 30, the company has reported three incidents related to the kettle's base overheating during use.
Over 20,000 kettles have been sold in Canada between January 2023 and May 2024.
Health Canada said customers should stop using the recalled kettles.
Israel on Saturday rescued four hostages who were kidnapped in the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, the largest such recovery operation since the war began. At least 94 Palestinians including children were killed as heavy fighting continued around the sites in central Gaza, the Health Ministry said.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, apologized for missing Saturday's final rehearsal before the Trooping the Color parade in honor of the king's birthday.
Decorated figure skater Tessa Virtue and Toronto Maple Leaf Morgan Rielly have hired a lobbyist as they seek permission to paint the exterior of their Rosedale heritage home, despite objections from city staff.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Following a major water main break and calls from the city to reduce water consumption, some Calgary businesses are making extra efforts to conserve.
Frederiksen was rushed to a hospital for a check-up soon after, and though unharmed, she was "shaken by the incident," according to her office, adding that she has canceled her program for the day to rest.
A Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die after he was zipped into a suitcase in their home will go on trial in October following a hearing on Friday.
Blue Jay Davis Schneider has some help with his all-star vote campaign: His two sisters.
In a bid to draw attention to the ongoing and dangerous problem of keeping exotic wildlife in captivity, either in zoos or as house pets, World Animal Protection Canada is building a new database and interactive online map to document all the events it can find.
Joshua Tarnue’s family is hoping they’ll finally find out the reason why he was murdered in 2023.
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in collided with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
North Korea resumed flying balloons on Saturday in a likely attempt to drop trash on South Korea again, South Korea’s military said, two days after Seoul activists floated their own balloons to scatter propaganda leaflets in the North.
Campaign gaffes are regular features of British elections. Some have more impact than others.
Authorities released the name of a 77-year-old man who was found dead after a house exploded in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.
Canadians are three times more likely to prefer someone other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead the Liberals in the next election, a new Nanos Research survey for CTV News shows.
Google announced which organization it has selected to distribute the $100 million the tech giant has promised to Canadian news companies Friday.
Conservative MP Brad Redekopp apologized in the House of Commons on Thursday after an Indigenous colleague from across the political aisle called him out for linking an offender's criminal record to his race.
Optimism in itself is hardly a cure-all, but numerous studies over the decades have demonstrated a link between a positive outlook and good health outcomes.
University of Saskatchewan researchers want to make early detection of Alzheimer’s as easy as a routine eye exam.
The chief of pediatric surgery at McMaster Children's Hospital says the deaths following tonsil and adenoid surgeries at his hospital are 'tragic' and 'very rare.'
Recent research suggests that an invasive species of large, colourful spiders that take to the air as babies could spread to Canada.
A Maine woman enjoying a walk on a popular beach in Maine learned that quicksand doesn't just happen in Hollywood movies in jungles or rainforests.
The Hubble space telescope slipped into a hibernating state more than a week ago when one of its three remaining gyroscopes -- part of the pointing system -- malfunctioned.
Ontario entrepreneur, rapper and self-described religious viewer, Bishop Brigante, will tune in and try to solve the Hangman-style puzzles as game show host Pat Sajak takes his last spin on the Wheel of Fortune.
Celine Dion is sharing details about how difficult her life has become as she lives with stiff person syndrome. In a clip from an interview with NBC’s Hoda Kotb, the acclaimed singer revealed that it’s “like somebody is strangling you” when she has attempted to sing.
Ecuador may have a 46-year-old woman representing the small Andean nation in the Miss Universe beauty pageant later this year.
The average asking rental price in Canada surpassed $2,200 to reach a record high in May, according to a new report.
A federal judge in New York has given the go-ahead to a Long Island woman's class action lawsuit that claims consumers are being duped by Cold Stone Creamery when they purchase certain flavours that "do not contain their represented ingredients."
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach has been charged in connection with alleged sexual assaults that spanned over four decades, police west of Toronto announced on Friday.
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including LED light bars, kettles and dog conditioners.
Returning a shopping cart to the corral when you’re done with it may seem like common courtesy to some – but for others, it’s a chore. One TikTok post has reignited the debate.
Years ago, Special K marketed to women by promising that they could lose weight by replacing two meals a day with bowls of cereal. These days, it’s trying a different approach.
Formula One drivers got a taste of what to expect this weekend on a practice day riddled with wild weather at the Canadian Grand Prix.
Jontay Porter, the former Toronto Raptors forward who was given a lifetime ban by the NBA because of a sports betting scandal, was 'in over his head' with a gambling addiction, his lawyer said Friday.
Cliff diving's marquee event comes to the hub of New England on Saturday as the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series makes the 100th stop in its history. Participants will plunge from up to 90 feet (27 metres) in the air from the Institute of Contemporary Art into Boston Harbor below.
A Midland, Ont. man was shocked when he was driving down the road and his front wheel came loose from his car.
If you're wondering how much your car is worth, or how much to pay for that car you're thinking of buying, there's a good chance you'll check KBB.com.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
A statue dedicated to the Royal Regina Rifles Regiment has been officially unveiled in France just ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
A Cape Breton is this year's recipient of the McEuen Scholarship, which gives him basically a full ride to the medical school at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
A hungry black bear interrupted a round of golf in Whistler recently, and the interaction was caught on camera.
When Sarah Karagianis received multiple notifications from her staff about a situation at work, she feared the worst.
Some Vancouver city councillors are questioning why Mayor Ken Sim needs more funding for his mayoral office.
An Ontario man says he’s still considering selling his house, despite this week’s interest rate cut, with his mortgage payments set to leap over $2,000 next month.
Police have arrested two individuals in Toronto as part of an investigation into human trafficking allegations dating back to 2013.
A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene in Peel region early Saturday morning.
In an update on Friday morning, Calgary officials are urging the public to follow all the guidelines around water conservation because at the current rate of consumption, the city could run out of water.
Chip or no chip in the football, Calgary Stampeders kicker Rene Paredes didn't care.
The 41st annual CHEO Telethon wraps up tonight on CTV Ottawa after a two-week campaign of raising money and awareness about Ottawa's children's hospital.
The 32nd annual CHEO BBQ is underway this Saturday to raise funds for the city’s children’s hospital.
The Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) has recently opened a second intensive care unit to help more children get the care they need and its critical care director says your support is needed.
A female-led Montreal company paving the way to relieving menstrual pain has come out victorious in a Canada-wide pitch contest.
Montrealers are invited to an open house Saturday at City Hall, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to mark its reopening after five years of major renovations.
Two elderly people were found lifeless on Friday in the Sainte-Foy--Sillery--Cap-Rouge borough of Quebec City.
Valleyview RCMP and officers from High Prairie, Faust and Grande Prairie detachments are on scene at a serious collision on Highway 49, north of Township Road 734, Saturday morning.
June has proved to be a blustery month so far, and Friday's 50-kilometre-per-hour breeze fit right in.
They're focusing on what got them to this point: the Stanley Cup Final. The Edmonton Oilers' head coach talked about it on Friday at media day in Florida as did top-liners and role players.
Souls Harbour Rescue Mission is expanding its relatively new footprint in Cape Breton thanks to a canteen truck.
A move by the Higgs government to join Alberta in applying for intervener status in Saskatchewan’s Parents’ Bill of Rights Court of Appeals case is being met with skepticism by at least one New Brunswick MLA.
The East Coast Comic Expo is at the Moncton Coliseum Friday and Saturday offering over 50 vendors and 100 artists.
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was hit by a train Friday afternoon.
It's that time of year again when communities around the province are gearing up for different festivals, fairs and summer events.
Staff members at the Regina German Club are still in disbelief after their new A/C unit was destroyed.
As pride month activities kick off in Regina, Queen City Pride is raising concerns over a free music and worship event happening at Mosaic Stadium.
With Canada's average rent now higher than it has ever been, significant year-over-year increases in Saskatchewan are being seen as a major factor.
Joshua Tarnue’s family is hoping they’ll finally find out the reason why he was murdered in 2023.
A woman in Kitchener living on disability benefits is sharing just how hard the process is, and hoping more can be done to help.
A Saskatoon judge has ruled a woman’s admission to consuming drugs before a fatal crash can be used in her trial.
Motorists in Saskatoon are advised to avoid the area of Miller Avenue and 71st Street East following a motor vehicle collision Friday afternoon.
Saskatchewan has experienced a notably windy start to June, with strong gusts continuing to blow through the province following storm systems that moved in earlier this week.
The tenants have until Nov. 30 to leave and were told that if they don’t, the trailers will either be sent to a storage yard and or they’ll be dismantled and scrapped.
A teacher on Manitoulin Island received a special surprise visit from the Canadian Armed Forces Friday ahead of her retirement.
The third annual Wortley Pride festival held Saturday has tripled in size this year according to founder and president Kathy Bell, but messages of hate continue to threatened the event before it even began.
St. Thomas police say a teenager assaulted a stranger Friday evening at a local festival.
Following a rash of recent overdoses, Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) has issued a drug poisoning alert.
An arrest has been made in connection to a pickup truck stolen from a Barrie home this week that contained a wheelchair for a two-legged dog.
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after getting struck by a white transport truck in Bolton.
Ben Young will compete at this year's Suzuka 8 Hours event in Suzuka, Japan, a race that is considered to be the premier event on the Endurance World Championship (EWC) calendar.
A long-time community booster and a man whose smile could light up any room has died.
Two people are in custody after a Chatham-Kent Police Service K9 located a pair of break and enter suspects early Saturday morning.
The City of Windsor has announced expanded hours for Adventure Bay Family Water Park.
Retired Maj. Gen. William Anders, the former Apollo 8 astronaut who took the iconic 'Earthrise' photo showing the planet as a shadowed blue marble from space in 1968, was killed Friday when the plane he was piloting alone plummeted into the waters off the San Juan Islands in Washington state.
The Cowichan Valley Basket Society is the only food bank in the City of Duncan, and it is under immense pressure.
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Lethbridge residents have more options when it comes to reporting less serious crimes to police.
Today marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
Despite the month of May seeing nearly 100 millimetres of rain, the City of Lethbridge has enacted a fire ban for the city’s river valley.
Officials at Sault College are looking for ways to deal with a $5.7 million deficit – without having to make staffing cuts.
While a number of Canadians prefer to do their daily banking online, a recent survey shows most would not want to see their local branch close.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
