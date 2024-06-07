Dirty dog conditioner, LED light bars, bassinets: Here are this week's recalls

Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including LED light bars, kettles and dog conditioners.

Outlet wall covers

Health Canada issued a recall Tuesday for Honglou Duplex electrical outlet wall cover plates due to electric shock and fire hazards.

The recall notice said the product is sold on Amazon.ca under the identification number ASIN B082W66D6J and has built-in LED lights at the bottom.

The health department did not specify the issue but said the product "poses a danger to human health or safety."

Amazon.ca reported that more than 800 outlet wall covers were sold in Canada between November 2020 and August 2022.

There have been no reports of incidents or injuries.

Health Canada advises anyone who has purchased the outlet covers to stop using them.

Bassinets

In an update to a previous recall, Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for Fodoss Baby bedside bassinets in grey, citing entrapment and suffocation hazards.

The federal agency issued a recall for the black version of the bassinet last month. Recalled bassinets in both colours can be identified by the model number NEW329 and serial number 0D-329. They can also be identified by the production code — either X003B2IM0Z or X003DJFCN1 — on the label on the outer packaging of the product.

The recall said the bassinet does not meet Canada's crib, cradles, and bassinets regulations.

The cradle's sleep surface can incline greater than seven degrees, posing a risk of a child getting trapped and suffocated, the agency said, adding that the safest place for a baby to sleep is on their back on a firm, flat surface intended for sleep.

As of May 8, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries.

The company said nearly 4,000 units were sold in Canada between October 2023 and April 2024.

Health Canada said customers should stop using the bassinets and contact Little Beetle via email.

LED light bars

Good Earth rechargeable LED light bars were recalled Thursday by Health Canada due to fire and burn hazards.

The LED light bar can be identified by its model numbers RE1122-WHG-12LF0-F and RE1362-RGB-12LF2-G, which are located on the back or bottom of the product.

The recall notice said the battery can overheat and come into contact with the plastic covering, posing a fire or burn hazard to users.

As of May 17, the company has received one incident report in Canada and no injuries.

Nine incident reports have been received in the U.S., including seven reports of fires, one report of property damage, and one death.

The company said about 37,800 light bars were sold in Canada from October 2017 to January 2024.

Health Canada said customers should stop using the light bars and contact the company for a free replacement light.

Dog conditioner

Health Canada issued a joint recall Thursday with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Spectrum Brands Pet LLC for FURminator deShedding ultra premium dog conditioner due to microbial contamination.

The dog conditioner is sold in a one-gallon jug with universal product code 854460001073.

The recall said the conditioner may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa—an organism found in soil and water.

As of May 28, the company has received no injury or incident reports in Canada, but four incident reports were recorded in the U.S.

The company said nearly 250 conditioners were sold in Canada between January 2022 and April 2024.

Health Canada warned customers not to pour the product down the toilet or drain and instead safely dispose of it.

Kettles

Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for A la Cuisine electric kettles due to fire hazards.

The recall involves three types of stainless steel kettles with product numbers JF-788, FY-2010C, and JF-2015.

The kettles' base, when plugged in, can overheat and melt the plastic covering the appliance's electrical wiring, the recall said.

As of May 30, the company has reported three incidents related to the kettle's base overheating during use.

Over 20,000 kettles have been sold in Canada between January 2023 and May 2024.

Health Canada said customers should stop using the recalled kettles.