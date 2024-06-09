World

    • Newly chosen Haiti prime minister discharged from hospital after spending night in treatment

    Haiti Prime Minister Gary Contille was hospitalized late Saturday in the capital of Port-au-Prince, just over a week after taking over as the nation's leader. (Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo) Haiti Prime Minister Gary Contille was hospitalized late Saturday in the capital of Port-au-Prince, just over a week after taking over as the nation's leader. (Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo)
    PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti -

    Haiti's newly selected Prime Minister Garry Conille was discharged from a hospital on Sunday after spending a night in treatment for an undisclosed condition.

    In a video published on YouTube, Conille said he is now feeling well and is “ready” to continue to help steer the country out of its current security crisis by forming a government that will also prioritize issues like health care.

    “The whole time I was at the hospital, I was thinking of something,” Conille said in Sunday’s video. “People that need to go to the general hospital can’t get there” due to security problems. “People who need health care” can’t afford it.

    Conille arrived in Haiti on June 1 after a transitional council selected him as the nation’s new prime minister. He had been working outside the country as UNICEF’s regional director for Latin America.

    Gang violence is still surging in parts of Haiti’s capital and beyond as Conille takes over the helm of the troubled Caribbean country awaiting the U.N.-backed deployment of a police force from Kenya and other countries. 

