U.S. police rarely deploy deadly robots to confront suspects
The unabashedly liberal city of San Francisco became the unlikely proponent of weaponized police robots last week after supervisors approved limited use of the remote-controlled devices, addressing head-on an evolving technology that has become more widely available even if it is rarely deployed to confront suspects.
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted 8-3 last Tuesday to permit police to use robots armed with explosives in extreme situations where lives are at stake and no other alternative is available. The authorization comes as police departments across the U.S. face increasing scrutiny for the use of militarized equipment and force amid a yearslong reckoning on criminal justice.
A new California law requires police to inventory military-grade equipment such as flashbang grenades, assault rifles and armored vehicles, and seek approval from the public for their use.
So far, police in just two California cities -- San Francisco and Oakland -- have publicly discussed the use of robots as part of that process. Around the country, police have used robots over the past decade to communicate with barricaded suspects, enter potentially dangerous spaces and, in rare cases, for deadly force.
Dallas police became the first to kill a suspect with a robot in 2016, when they used one to detonate explosives during a standoff with a sniper who had killed five police officers and injured nine others.
The recent San Francisco vote has renewed a fierce debate over the ethics of using robots to kill a suspect -- and the doors such policies might open. Largely, experts say, the use of such robots remains rare even as the technology advances.
Michael White, a professor in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Arizona State University, said even if robotics companies present deadlier options at tradeshows, it doesn't mean police departments will buy them. White said companies made specialized claymores to end barricades and scrambled to equip body-worn cameras with facial recognition software, but departments didn't want them.
"It's hard to say what will happen in the future, but I think weaponized robots very well could be the next thing that departments don't want because communities are saying they don't want them," White said.
San Francisco official David Chiu, who authored the California bill to inventory militarized equipment when he was in the state legislature, said communities deserve more transparency from law enforcement and to have a say in the equipment's use.
San Francisco "just happened to be the city that tackled a topic that I certainly didn't contemplate when the law was going through the process, and that dealt with the subject of so-called killer robots," said Chiu, now the city attorney.
In 2013, police used a robot to lift a tarp as part of a manhunt for the Boston Marathon bombing suspect, finding him hiding underneath it. Three years later, Dallas police officials sent a bomb disposal robot packed with explosives into an alcove of El Centro College to end an hourslong standoff with sniper Micah Xavier Johnson, who had opened fire on officers while a demonstration against police brutality was ending.
Police detonated the explosives, killing the suspect. A grand jury declined charges against the officers, and then-Dallas Police Chief David O. Brown was widely praised for his handling of the shooting and the standoff.
"There was this spray of doom about how police departments were going to use robots in the six months after Dallas," said Mark Lomax, former executive director of the National Tactical Officers Association. "But since then, I had not heard a lot about that platform being used to neutralize suspects ... until the San Francisco policy was in the news."
The question of potentially lethal robots has rarely cropped up in public discourse in California as more than 500 police and sheriffs departments seek approval for their military-grade weapons use policy. Oakland police abandoned the idea of arming robots with shotguns after public backlash, but will outfit them with pepper spray.
Many policies are vague as to armed robots, and some departments may presume they have implicit permission to deploy them, said John Lindsay-Poland of the American Friends Service Committee, a Quaker organization, who has been monitoring implementation of the law.
"I do think most departments are not prepared to use their robots for lethal force," he said, "but if asked, I suspect there are other departments that would say `we want that authority."'
San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin first proposed prohibiting police from using robot force against any person. While the department said it would not outfit robots with firearms, it wanted the option to attach explosives to breach barricades or disorient a suspect.
The approved policy allows only a limited number of high-ranking officers to authorize use of robots as a deadly force -- and only when lives are at stake and after exhausting alternative force or de-escalation tactics, or concluding they would not be able to subdue the suspect otherwise.
San Francisco police say the dozen functioning ground robots the department already has have never been used to deliver an explosive device, but are used to assess bombs or provide eyes in low-visibility situations.
"We live in a time when unthinkable mass violence is becoming more commonplace. We need the option to be able to save lives in the event we have that type of tragedy in our city," San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said in a statement.
Three city supervisors who felt otherwise joined dozens of protestors outside City Hall on Monday, the day before the board is set to take a second and final vote on the policy. The demonstrators held signs protesting the use of deadly robots and a large banner that read "We all saw that movie... No Killer Robots."
"There is no way that I am going to sit by silently and allow a policy as dangerous and reckless as this to be adopted and go into effect," Supervisor Dean Preston told the crowd.
The Los Angeles Police Department does not have any weaponized robots or drones, said SWAT Lt. Ruben Lopez. He declined to detail why his department did not seek permission for armed robots, but confirmed they would need authorization to deploy one.
"It's a violent world, so we'll cross that bridge when we come to it," he said.
There are often better options than robots if lethal force is needed, because bombs can create collateral damage to buildings and people, said Lomax, the former head of the tactical officers group. "For a lot of departments, especially in populated cities, those factors are going to add too much risk," he said.
Last year, the New York Police Department returned a leased robotic dog sooner than expected after public backlash, indicating that civilians are not yet comfortable with the idea of machines chasing down humans.
Police in Maine have used robots at least twice to deliver explosives meant to take down walls or doors and bring an end to standoffs.
In June 2018, in the tiny town of Dixmont, Maine, police had intended to use a robot to deliver a small explosive that would knock down an exterior wall, but instead collapsed the roof of the house.
The man inside was shot twice after the explosion, survived and pleaded no contest to reckless conduct with a firearm. The state later settled his lawsuit against the police challenging that they used the explosives improperly.
In April 2020, Maine police used a small charge to blow a door off a home during a standoff. The suspect was fatally shot by police when he exited through the damaged doorway and fired a weapon.
As of this week, the state attorney general's office had not completed its review of the tactics used in the 2018 standoff, including the use of the explosive charge. A report on the 2020 incident only addressed the fatal gunfire.
------
Lauer reported from Philadelphia. AP reporter David Sharp contributed from Portland, Maine.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge
A Quebec civilian judge has acquitted Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of sexual assault over an allegation that dates back to 1988. Judge Richard Meredith said he believes the complainant was sexually assaulted, but said the Crown did not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that it was Fortin who had assaulted her.
Two more 'police' centres run by Chinese authorities found in Canada: report
A human rights organization says it has found dozens of additional overseas Chinese 'police service centres' around the world, including at least two more in Canada.
'Doesn't line up': MPs challenge minister over instances of MAID offered to veterans
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay was challenged by MPs on Monday about how the federal government is handling the growing number of veterans who've reported being offered medical assistance in dying.
'He could've been treated differently': Toronto man dies at home after several visits to local hospital
A Toronto music lover who thrived in the company of others died alone at home following three visits to a local hospital due to severe abdominal pain, according to one of his closest friends.
Danielle Smith willing to make changes to her signature Alberta sovereignty bill following criticism
Just days after introducing her first bill as Alberta’s premier, Danielle Smith says she is prepared to make changes after widespread criticism that the legislation grants unchecked power.
Loblaw exec pushes back on claim that grocery giant is profiteering from inflation
A Loblaw executive is disputing an accusation that the grocery giant is taking advantage of inflation to drive up its own profits.
U.S. police rarely deploy deadly robots to confront suspects
The unabashedly liberal city of San Francisco became the unlikely proponent of weaponized police robots last week after supervisors approved limited use of the remote-controlled devices, addressing head-on an evolving technology that has become more widely available even if it is rarely deployed to confront suspects.
Prince Harry says royal household plays 'dirty game' by leaking stories
Prince Harry said the royal household regularly leak stories about each other, calling it 'a dirty game' in a new trailer released on Monday for the much-anticipated Netflix documentary series about him and his wife Meghan.
'My heart just sunk': Mother recounts experience at packed Alberta Children's Hospital
An Alberta mother is recounting her experience arriving at a packed children's hospital when her young daughter was in dire need of help.
Canada
-
'He could've been treated differently': Toronto man dies at home after several visits to local hospital
A Toronto music lover who thrived in the company of others died alone at home following three visits to a local hospital due to severe abdominal pain, according to one of his closest friends.
-
Supply chain inefficiencies leading to 'shelflation' at Canadian grocery stores: researcher
Better protections and options for consumers are just some of the ways Ottawa can help address food unaffordability in Canada, the lead author behind a new price report says, as average grocery bills are expected to rise in the new year.
-
Two more 'police' centres run by Chinese authorities found in Canada: report
A human rights organization says it has found dozens of additional overseas Chinese 'police service centres' around the world, including at least two more in Canada.
-
Canadian families will pay $1,065 more for groceries in 2023, report says
Food prices in Canada will continue to escalate in the new year, with grocery costs forecast to rise up to seven per cent in 2023, new research predicts.
-
'The kind of leader I am': Smith accepts sovereignty act amendments from UCP caucus
Alberta's premier says she is OK with her caucus making changes to the sovereignty act she introduced last week, while the NDP argued it would be better to scrap it altogether.
-
'It needs to stop': Hundreds gather to honour Indigenous women killed by alleged serial killer
Hundreds of people gathered on Sunday night to honour four Indigenous women believed to have been murdered by an alleged serial killer.
World
-
U.S. police rarely deploy deadly robots to confront suspects
The unabashedly liberal city of San Francisco became the unlikely proponent of weaponized police robots last week after supervisors approved limited use of the remote-controlled devices, addressing head-on an evolving technology that has become more widely available even if it is rarely deployed to confront suspects.
-
Russia unleashes missiles but Ukraine says most shot down
Russia on Monday unleashed what Ukrainian authorities called the latest 'massive missile attack' across their country, striking homes and buildings, killing civilians, and disrupting electrical power and water supplies in areas.
-
China party officials pay respects to former leader Jiang
Chinese President Xi Jinping and other current and previous top officials paid their respects Monday to former leader Jiang Zemin, who died last week at age 96.
-
Donald Trump rebuked for call to suspend U.S. Constitution over election
Former U.S. President Donald Trump faced rebuke Sunday from officials in both parties after calling for the “termination” of parts of the U.S. Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
-
Canada freezes assets of three Haitian businessmen over gang links
Canada's government said it would freeze any local assets of three high-profile Haitian businessmen accused of supporting the country's armed gangs, the latest measure targeting those linked to the Caribbean nation's criminal groups.
-
'Torso Killer' admits killing 5 women decades ago near NYC
A serial slayer known as the 'Torso Killer' already convicted of 11 homicides admitted on Monday that he also killed five women on Long Island in the late ’60s and early ’70s.
Politics
-
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge
A Quebec civilian judge has acquitted Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of sexual assault over an allegation that dates back to 1988. Judge Richard Meredith said he believes the complainant was sexually assaulted, but said the Crown did not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that it was Fortin who had assaulted her.
-
Trudeau listening to 'concerns' assault-style gun definition covers hunting rifles
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is listening to concerns that some of the firearms his government is looking to ban are in fact used more for hunting.
-
'Doesn't line up': MPs challenge minister over instances of MAID offered to veterans
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay was challenged by MPs on Monday about how the federal government is handling the growing number of veterans who've reported being offered medical assistance in dying.
Health
-
Trudeau urges vaccinations amid a rise in kids' illnesses clogging hospital ERs
The prime minster says he is "extremely worried" about a rise in respiratory illnesses among children as hospitals across the country report they are struggling to keep up with high volumes of patients.
-
Canadian patient receives groundbreaking treatment for a disabling disorder, with a parathyroid transplant into her arm
Canadian doctors say they have cured a patient with a severe and disabling disorder with a parathyroid transplant from a deceased donor. Dawn Ethier, a mother of four and police officer in Ottawa, is the first in North America and one of perhaps two in the world given new parathyroid glands that have eliminated her debilitating symptoms.
-
Scientists discover microplastics in aquatic life, human blood, breast milk
In recent years, scientists have discovered increasing amounts plastic particles in deep oceans, Arctic snow, drinking water, and even breast milk.
Sci-Tech
-
Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 6-month mission
Three Chinese astronauts landed in a northern desert on Sunday after six months working to complete construction of the Tiangong station, a symbol of the country's ambitious space program, state TV reported.
-
Iranian state media: Construction begins on nuclear plant
Iran on Saturday began construction on a new nuclear power plant in the country's southwest, Iranian state TV announced.
-
A new species of dinosaur might have dived like a duck to catch its prey
A new study found evidence at least one species of dinosaur may have been an adept swimmer, diving into the water like a duck to hunt its prey.
Entertainment
-
Man charged in rapper's killing says he's innocent, lawyer says
An attorney for a man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month said Monday that the musician's death outside a Houston bowling alley was a tragedy but that her client says he's innocent of the crime.
-
Bob McGrath, 'Sesame Street' legend, dies at 90
Bob McGrath, an actor, musician and children's author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children's show 'Sesame Street' has died at the age of 90.
-
George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, U2 receive Kennedy Center Honors
Actor George Clooney, singer-songwriter Amy Grant, singer Gladys Knight, composer Tania León and rock group U2 were celebrated on Sunday for their contributions to the arts at a White House reception and a music-filled Kennedy Center Honors show.
Business
-
Loblaw exec pushes back on claim that grocery giant is profiteering from inflation
A Loblaw executive is disputing an accusation that the grocery giant is taking advantage of inflation to drive up its own profits.
-
Former CannTrust compliance worker says unlicensed growing 'very openly' discussed
A former director of quality and compliance at CannTrust Holdings Inc. says the growth of cannabis in unlicensed rooms was 'very openly discussed' at the pot company.
-
S&P/TSX composite ends down 1.2 per cent, U.S. stock markets also end lower
Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy, technology and financial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
Lifestyle
-
Fan buying famed ‘Goonies' house in Oregon, listed for US$1.7M
The listing agent for the Victorian home featured in the 'The Goonies' film in Astoria, Oregon, said this week the likely new owner is a fan of the classic coming-of-age movie about friendships and treasure hunting, and he promises to preserve and protect the landmark.
-
Oxford Dictionaries names 'goblin mode' its word of the year
Oxford Dictionaries said Monday that 'goblin mode' has been selected by online vote as its word of the year.
-
A bologna mascot upstages Santa every year in the St. John's, N.L., Christmas parade
Kids and adults alike waved, cheered and scrambled to get selfies with the star of the annual Christmas parade in downtown St. John's, N.L., on Sunday morning.
Sports
-
Nike parts ways with Kyrie Irving permanently
Nike parted ways with Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving on Monday, one month after suspending the partnership over the outspoken guard's promotion of a movie that espoused antisemitic views.
-
'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the 'battlefield.'
-
QB Deshaun Watson returns from NFL ban, refuses to express remorse
Deshaun Watson's shaky performance wasn't his biggest problem. Blame a two-year layoff for Watson being rusty. His refusal to express remorse for alleged behavior that led to an 11-game suspension is more difficult to explain.
Autos
-
Trudeau, Ford mark opening of Canada's first full-scale electric vehicle plant
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Fourd were in in Ingersoll, Ont. Monday to make an announcement about electrical vehicle manufacturing.
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.
-
November auto sales in Canada up from year ago: DesRosiers report
A report by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says light vehicle sales in November rose 4.1 per cent compared with last year. The firm estimates 114,966 light vehicle were sold last month.